The Black Friday iPad deal you've been waiting for is here: Just $249 on Amazon

The new iPad was already a great value at $329, but now you can get one of the best tablets of the year at its lowest price yet in a great Black Friday deal. Amazon currently has the iPad 10.2-inch (32GB) for just $249. That's $79 off the retail price.

The 128GB iPad 10.2-inch is also on sale for $99 off at $329. There are plenty of reasons to scoop up this iPad deal, including the bright and colorful 10.2-inch Retina display, fast A10 Fusion chip and handy Touch ID sensor.

Apple iPad (10.2 inch, 32GB): was $329 now $249 @Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad is the best tablet for most people, and now it's steeply discounted at just $249. You get a bright display, long battery life and support for both Apple's Smart Keyboard and the Apple Pencil.

The biggest difference between this the 2019 iPad and last year's model is that you get a bigger display at 10.2 inches, up from 9.7 inches before. And this panel is brighter, which means you should be able to use it indoors or outdoors.

If you want to play games and enjoy Apple Arcade, this iPad is more than up to the challenge with its A10 Fusion processor. You'll also be able to multitask with ease, especially thanks to the new gestures in iPadOS. You can even use a mouse with iPad OS.

Another key selling point for the iPad is long battery life. You should expect 10 hours of endurance on a charge, which is better than most Android tablets.

This model comes with 32GB of storage, but if you want the Smart Keyboard it is $159 and the Apple Pencil starts at $99.

We expect the iPad to sell out fast at this price, so we would act very quickly and scoop this deal up before it's gone.