7 mattress sales you can get ahead of Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner. However, mattress manufacturers are already offering some of their best deals of the year. So we're rounding up the best Memorial Day mattress sales you can get this weekend. This includes mattress deals from Saatva, Tuft & Needle, Purple, and more.

The deals range from sitewide coupons to dollar-off discounts on the best mattress of 2021. Even better, they're applicable not just for mattresses, but for sheets, mattress toppers, and more. (For more holiday deals, make sure to follow our guide to the best Memorial Day sales).

Best deals ahead of Memorial Day

Purple Mattress: was $599 now $574 @ Purple

Save up to $400: Purple is taking up to $200 off its entire mattress collection. Add the optional Premium Sleep Bundle to your mattress purchase and you'll save an extra $200 off for a combined $400 off. If you want the least-expensive mattress, you can get the excellent Purple Mattress (twin) for $574 (was $599), whereas the queen costs $1,099 (was $1,199). Add the Premium Sleep Bundle (two pillows, mattress protector, and sheets) and you'll pay $316 instead of its usual price of $516 for an extra $200 off. View Deal

Avocado Vegan Hybrid: was $999 now $899 @ Avocado

Up to $250 off: Avocado is taking from $100 to $250 off its mattress collection. These are among the best organic mattresses you can buy. For instance, you can get their PETA-approved Vegan Hybrid Mattress (twin) for just $899 via coupon code "HONOR", whereas the queen size is $1,399 (was $1,499) via the same coupon. View Deal

Saatva: $200 off $950 or more @ Saatva

Spend $950 or more on a new Saatva mattress and you'll get a $200 discount applied to your order. That means you can buy a queen size Saatva Classic for $1,299 (was $1,499), whereas a queen Latex Hybrid Mattress is $1,599 (was $1,799). The twin sizes of a few mattresses in the range don't receive the discount because they fall under the $1,000 threshold, but everything else is included in this early sale. View Deal

Tuft & Needle Hybrid: was $995 now $845 @ T&N

Save 15%: Tuft & Needle's early sale knocks 15% off its entire mattress collection. After discount, you can get its premium Hybrid Mattress (twin) for $845 (was $995), whereas the queen size costs $1,355 (was $1,595). Alternatively if you don't need a new mattress, T&N is taking 20% off sitewide. View Deal

Serta iComfort: was $909 now $709 @ Serta

Up to $1,000 off: Serta was one of the first mattress manufacturers to offer official Memorial Day discounts. As part of its official sales, Serta is taking up to $1,000 off its iComfort mattresses. Currently, you can get the iComfort twin mattress for $709 (was $909) or the iComfort queen mattress for $1,199 (was $1,399). View Deal

Layla mattress: was $699 now $549 @ Layla

Save $200: The Layla Memorial Day mattress sale has officially started. Layla is taking up to $200 off its popular memory foam mattress. After discount, you can get the twin mattress for $549 (was $699) or the queen mattress for $949 (was $1,099). The copper foam mattress offers a soft and huggy feel while keeping you cool even during the warmest of nights. All purchases come with two free pillows, a microfiber sheet set, and a mattress protector. View Deal