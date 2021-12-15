13 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Peacock, Paramount Plus and more

Find a coin to toss because The Witcher season 2 is finally here, along with a batch of new movies and shows to watch this weekend. As usual, Netflix, Peacock, Paramount Plus, Hulu and other streaming services are unveiling a fresh slate of content for your bingeing pleasure.

This weekend’s lineup also includes the premiere of Yellowstone prequel 1883 , which chronicles how Kevin Costner’s ancestors got to Montana and founded his enormous ranch. We’re not sure what’s more exciting: seeing Tim McGraw and Faith Hill play a married couple for the first time, or Sam Elliott’s mustache.

Plus, this weekend brings the South Park: Post COVID 2 special, the very zeitgeist-y post-apocalyptic drama Station Eleven and the return of fan-favorite Saturday Night Live character MacGruber.

Check out our complete guide on what to watch this weekend.

The Witcher season 2 (Netflix)

After a nearly two year-long wait, The Witcher finally returns for more monster hunting, sorcery and high fantasy storytelling. Netflix has placed a big bet on the show, which has already produced a spinoff anime movie. And it seems to be paying off: The Witcher season 2 reviews are comparing the new episodes to Game of Thrones (in a good way).

The second season takes a more straightforward approach to the narrative, which fans may find a relief. Gone is the jumping around in time and place. Instead, the focus resides heavily on the mentoring relationship that develops between Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and princess-on-the-run Ciri (Freya Allan). Cavill is giving off some serious dad vibes and it’s hot. Meanwhile, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) survived the Battle of Sodden, but is a prisoner of war. She must rely on some unlikely allies to find a way out.

Streaming Friday (Dec. 17) on Netflix

1883 (Paramount Plus)

Welcome to the Yellowstone Cinematic Universe. The flagship series has become a huge hit for Paramount Network, and naturally, the powers that be at ViacomCBS want to squeeze every bit of juice out of their IP. Thus, we get 1883, a prequel set during the Western expansion. Married country singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star as James and Margaret Dutton, who go on to found Yellowstone Ranch that Kevin Costner’s John Dutton will eventually inherit and run.

But before they can stake a claim in Montana, the Duttons and their daughter Elsa (Isabel May) have to get there first. For help, they turn to Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott), a cowboy who guides settlers along the dusty, dangerous route out West. And if you think the modern-day drama of the current Yellowstone season 4 is cutthroat, 1883 might be even more treacherous. There will be blood.

Streaming Sunday (Dec. 19) on Paramount Plus

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

The premise of the new limited series Station Eleven may seem like it was inspired by the current pandemic, but in reality, the show is adapted from an extraordinarily prescient 2014 novel by Emily St. John Mandel. A deadly flu kills 99 percent of Earth’s population, wiping out civilization as we know it.

Twenty years later, a roving troupe performs the works of Shakespeare for small communities of survivors. The Travelling Symphony ensemble, which includes Kirsten (Mackenzie Davis), is committed to spreading theater, music and culture, even if the world is in shambles. But they still grapple with what’s happened to them and to society. It all feels so vividly, achingly similar to the current moment. Can art make sense of catastrophe? Station Eleven is going to try.

Streaming Thursday (Dec. 16) on HBO Max

South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID (Paramount Plus)

The follow-up to November’s South Park: Post COVID special continues 40 years in the future, with Kyle, Stan and Cartman as adults. In the first installment, the wealthy grown-up Kenny created a time machine so he could go back and stop the pandemic from even starting. However, his work was halted when someone killed him. RIP Kenny!

Now, his friends must work together to complete the mission — and hopefully save Kenny in the process. They also have to figure out what's going on with Butters, now known as Victor Chaos (pronounced Chaws). And Cartman is being difficult because, well, he’s Cartman.

Streaming Thursday (Dec. 16) on Paramount Plus

MacGruber (Peacock)

Will Forte revives his signature Saturday Night Live character, a bawdy take on Macgyver. MacGruber already starred in a box office bomb of a movie, but hey, why not give it one more shot in a television series? This kind of parody usually works better in small doses.

Picking up 10 years after the events of the film, the show finds America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot finally freed from prison for killing Dieter von Cunth (Val Kilmer). His new mission is to take down a mysterious villain from his past, Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Billy Zane). To save the world, MacGruber reassembles his old team, including Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe).

Streaming Thursday (Dec. 16) on Peacock

Swan Song (Apple TV Plus)

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali stars in this Black Mirror-esque film as Cameron, a loving husband and father who is diagnosed with a terminal illness. Cameron is presented with a radical, controversial alternative solution by his doctor (Glenn Close) that could save his family the grief of his death — replacing himself with a carbon-copy clone. The replica would look, act and talk like Cameron, and have all of his memories but without the disease.

While the premise wouldn’t be out of place on Black Mirror, Swan Song is less sci-fi horror story and more a moving meditation on grief. Cameron faces an impossible situation, one that forces you to consider how you would handle your swan song.

Streaming Friday (Dec. 17) on Apple TV Plus

Mother/Android (Hulu)

Here’s another sci-fi-tinged, “set in the near future” movie. Georgia (Chloë Grace Moretz) and her boyfriend Sam (Algee Smith) are days away from the arrival of their first child when their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. The androids, commonly used as workers and servants, have become sentient and rise up against humans.

To deliver the baby, the couple embarks on a harrowing journey to a safe enclave in Boston. But first, they must face No Man’s Land, an android stronghold.

Streaming Friday (Dec. 17) on Hulu

The Hand of God (Netflix)

Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino (La Grande Belleza, The Young Pope) delivers this love letter to his hometown of Naples. Much like Alfonso Cuaron did with Roma and Kenneth Branagh does with this year’s Belfast, Sorrentino mines his own youth to create a vivid, thoroughly personal coming-of-age tale.

In the 1980s, teenager Fabietto Schisa (Filippo Scotti) is living a relatively happy existence with his raucous family. He studies philosophy, listens to music and watches soccer great Diego Maradona play for the Napoli team. Then, tragedy strikes and Fabietto’s life is changed forever.

Streaming now on Netflix

Claws season 4 (TNT)

This is the final season of the wickedly funny and very dark comedy set in a Florida nail salon. Desna Simms (Niecy Nash-Betts) and her crew of manicurists have clawed their way from painting nails to laundering money to controlling a criminal enterprise.

The season 3 finale left everyone in precarious positions — no one more so than Desna. Her plan to steal pills from Uncle Daddy (Dean Norris) is threatened when Quiet Ann (Judy Reyes) joins his side. But Desna always has a back-up scheme and this time, it’s to sell pills via multi-level marketing.

Airing Sunday (Dec. 19) on TNT (via Sling or Fubo)

Shatner in Space (Amazon Prime Video)

The special chronicling Star Trek actor William Shatner’s journey into space aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin feels half infomercial, half moving account of finally, boldly going to the final frontier.

Is flying Captain Kirk into space the best use of resources? No. Does it solve any of the myriad of problems we face on Earth? Absolutely not. But it’s still kind of cool to see Shatner geek out over his starry trek and become the oldest person to go into space.

Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Finding Magic Mike (HBO Max)

Channing Tatum is helping men get their groove back in this reality series that puts 10 regular men through a Magic Mike-style boot camp. There, they learn sexy and daring dance routines for a shot at a $100,000 prize.

Adam Rodriguez, a cast member from the movies, acts as host. Tatum and director Steven Soderbergh are producers. The show’s objective isn’t necessarily to find the best dancer, but to raise these fellas up. Most of them are down and out for one reason or another, and stripping is their path to reclaiming their mojos.

Streaming Thursday (Dec. 16) on HBO Max

The Real Housewives of Miami season 4 (Peacock)

After nearly a decade, RHOM is back! Not a ton has changed, though — there’s still plenty of D-R-A-M-A in south Florida. We’re getting everything from accusations about shady OnlyFans accounts to accusations about trying to be the next Kim Kardashian (those are both about Larsa Pippen, FYI).

Returning cast members include Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein and Pippen, who are joined by newcomers Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin and Julia Lemigova (the first openly LGBTQIA+ Housewife ever).

Streaming Thursday (Dec. 16) on Peacock

Selling Tampa (Netflix)

Selling Sunset perfected the combo of real estate porn and Housewives-style drama. Now, their formula is being replicated and transferred to Tampa, where military vet Sharelle Rosado owns an all-Black, all-female brokerage firm.

Sharelle has big plans to grow Allure Realty and take advantage of the city’s booming housing market. Her agents will be making deals left and right on glamorous, waterside mansions. In between, though, expect some competitive feuding and territory marking.