What is the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper and should you buy it in Presidents' Day sales?

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt topper is made from the same luxurious Tempur Material you’ll find in the brand's mattresses but at a much lower cost. You can now buy a queen Tempur-Adapt Topper for $198.49 at Amazon (was $419) — but should you buy it in the Presidents' Day sales?

The Tempur-Adapt mattress is one of the top recommendations in our best mattress guide thanks to excellent pressure relief and motion isolation, but it is very expensive. The Tempur-Adapt Topper is obviously cheaper as well as being the best mattress topper we've tested.

With Presidents’ Day mattress sales live today we’re seeing some big discounts on the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper. But are those deals any good and should you buy it? Let's take a look...

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper: was from $319 now from $191.40 at Tempur-Pedic

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper is particularly suited to side sleepers, with plenty of cushioning comfort around the pressure points of the shoulders and hips. For smaller sizes, we recommend buying directly from Tempur-Pedic, but discounts for sizes larger than a queen are better at Amazon. Plus, Amazon offers a 30-day return window, whereas Tempur-Pedic doesn't accept returns for its mattress toppers.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper: Overview

Outstanding pressure relief

Removable, washable cover

10-year warranty

Difficult to move around on

If you suffer from aches and pains, the Tempur-Adapt bed topper could be the answer to your problems. You’ll get an amazing amount of pressure relief and cushioning comfort from the three inches of Tempur Material, which is wrapped in a removable, machine-washable cover.

In our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper review , our testers felt the topper was best suited to side sleepers, who will feel plenty of pressure relief at their shoulders and hips. This softness helped it earn the top spot in our best memory foam mattress topper guide, but stomach sleepers and heavier back sleepers may need a firmer touch.

Although our main tester didn’t overheat on the Tempur-Adapt topper, it is still made of memory foam, and we wouldn’t necessarily recommend it to hot sleepers. Fortunately, Tempur-Pedic makes a cooling version, the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling mattress topper , which is designed to help keep hotter sleepers cool. In our experience, this upgrade is a worthwhile investment if you overheat at night.

As you might expect from a premium brand, this bed topper comes with a fairly high price tag, with a starting MSRP of $319 for a twin. But there are deals to be had, both on Tempur-Pedic’s site and on Amazon. No matter where you buy, your purchase will be backed by a 10-year warranty.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper: Price & Trial

Tempur-Pedic Presidents' Day sale knocks 40% off all sizes

However, some sizes are selling for less on Amazon

Amazon also offers returns; Tempur-Pedic does not

At full price, the Tempur-Adapt topper sits at the premium end of the market, with a queen coming in at $419 MSRP. The current Tempur-Pedic mattress sale cuts 40% off all sizes, dropping a queen to $251.40.

Below are the MSRPs and current sale prices for the Tempur-Adapt mattress topper at Tempur-Pedic:

Twin: $319 (on sale for $191.40 )

$319 (on sale for ) Twin XL: $319 (on sale for $191.40 )

$319 (on sale for ) Full: $369 (on sale for $221.40 )

$369 (on sale for ) Queen: $419 (on sale for $251.40 )

$419 (on sale for ) King: $469 (on sale for $281.40 )

$469 (on sale for ) Cal King: $469 (on sale for $281.40)

The topper is also sold on Amazon, where discounts are as much as 53%. That yields lower prices than Tempur-Pedic for a queen ($198.49) and California King ($241.99).

We recommend buying the Tempur-Adapt topper from Amazon, regardless of price, if you want an opportunity to return it. Tempur-Pedic considers its toppers personal items, so they can't be returned. Amazon, on the other hand, has a 30-day return policy, giving you more flexibility in case the topper isn't the right fit for you. Either way, you'll get a 10-year warranty with purchase, which is generous for a topper.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper: Design & Materials

Three inches of proprietary Tempur foam

Straps anchor the mattress in place

Cover is removeable for washing

The design of the Tempur-Adapt topper is simple: three inches of Tempur Material wrapped in a zipped, removable cover. This proprietary foam was originally developed by NASA and is a high-end memory foam with a particular feel that’s fairly unique to the brand. The foam is plush and will hug a sleeper’s curves, and it’s a real ‘love it or loathe it’ situation. Some will love the soothing body hug, while others will just feel enveloped.

This sink-in feeling is particularly suited to those who favor their side at night, mimicking the feel of the best mattresses for side sleepers on a smaller scale, but it could be too soft for stomach sleepers and some back sleepers. For a topper that'll make a bed firmer for front and back sleeping, check out our Viscosoft Active Cooling Mattress Topper review.

The Tempur-Adapt's machine-washable cover is made from an 80/20 blend of polyester and polypropylene and is designed to keep sleepers cool and wick away moisture. However, very hot sleepers should consider upgrading to the Tempur Adapt + Cooling version, which has more cooling fibers woven into the cover. You’ll also find non-slip elasticated straps on each corner, designed to fit mattresses up to 13 inches deep.

Should you buy the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper?

Buy the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper if…

✅ You experience aches and pains: The cushioning Tempur Material does a fantastic job of easing pressure points and soothing aches and pains.

✅ You sleep on your side: The softer feel of the Tempur Material lends itself to side sleeping, cushioning the shoulders and hips.

✅ You want a topper to sink into: Tempur Material gives sleepers a soothing hug, contouring around their bodies as they sleep.

Don’t buy the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper if…

❌ You sleep on your stomach or back: Stomach sleepers will simply sink too far into the Tempur-Adapt topper, throwing their spines out of alignment. Some back sleepers may also find it too soft.

❌ You’re a heavier build: Heavier weight sleepers are also unlikely to get any benefit from a soft topper such as this one, again sinking too far in to get any support.

❌ You sleep hot: Tempur Material tends to trap heat. However, there is the option to upgrade to the cooling version for greater temperature regulation. You can read our Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress review to learn more about it.