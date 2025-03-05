What is the Siena Premier Hybrid Mattress and should you buy it?

If you’re on the hunt for a budget mattress, it’s hard to ignore the reasonably priced options from Siena. A queen Siena Premier Hybrid Mattress regularly sells for under $500 thanks to the brand’s evergreen discounts — but is it a good buy or does its low price mean you’ll be skimping on quality?

The Siena Memory Foam Mattress impressed us with its firm surface, excellent motion isolation, and sturdy edges. It earned a spot in our best mattresses of 2025 guide as our top budget choice.



We haven’t tested the Siena Premier Hybrid yet, but it features the same types of foam and adds a layer of individually wrapped coils for more breathability and support.

Evergreen mattress sales at Siena mean you can always snag a bargain, but should the affordable Siena Premier Hybrid be your pick? Let’s take a look under the covers…

Siena Premier Hybrid Mattress: Overview

Pros Excellent price for a hybrid

Reinforced edge support

Side handles for easy moving Cons Could be too firm for some

Like its all-foam counterpart, the Siena Memory Foam Mattress , the Siena Premier Hybrid has a 5-layer construction. However, the Premier Hybrid features a bed of 7" wrapped coils plus one fewer inch of gel memory foam.



Based on our experience with the Siena Memory Foam, we believe the Siena Premier Hybrid will be a firm mattress best suited to stomach sleepers and some back sleepers.

The coils will add a little more bounce to the surface than you’ll get from an all-foam version, so we expect some average and heavier weight back sleepers to also enjoy the mattress.



However, it’s likely to be too firm for side sleepers, with not enough cushioning at the pressure points of the shoulders and hips. (That was an issue with the all-foam Siena Mattress.)

The Siena Premier Hybrid is a cheap mattress that's always marked down from the MSRP. A queen retails for $1,016, but it's available for $424 (and sometimes even less than that) during ongoing sales.

Siena Premier Hybrid Mattress (twin): from $836 $254 at Siena

Made by the same company behind Nectar and DreamCloud, the Siena Premier Hybrid punches well above its permanently discounted price. Offering a firmer feel that’s ideal for stomach sleepers, an evergreen sale means you can pick up a queen mattress for $424 (MSRP $1,016).

Siena Premier Hybrid Mattress: Price & Trial

An evergreen discount takes a queen size down to under $500

You’ll also get a 180-night sleep trial and 10-year warranty

Shipping is free, as are returns

Evergreen Siena mattress sales mean you’ll never pay full MSRP for the Siena Premier Hybrid, with a queen size currently reduced to $424. It appears that this discount is slightly variable, as we’ve previously seen the mattress reduced to $499, so this is a particularly generous discount.

Here are the 'official' prices for the Siena Premier Hybrid Mattress, and how much you can expect to pay:

Twin MSRP: $836 (on sale for $254 )

$836 (on sale for ) Twin XL MSRP: $855 (on sale for $339 )

$855 (on sale for ) Full MSRP $931: (on sale for $382 )

$931: (on sale for ) Queen MSRP: $1,016 (on sale for $424 )

$1,016 (on sale for ) King MSRP: $1,199 (on sale for $509 )

$1,199 (on sale for ) California King MSRP: $1,199 (on sale for $509 )

$1,199 (on sale for ) Split King MSRP: $1,709 (on sale for $678)

Extras wise, you’ll get a 180-night sleep trial — which is supremely generous for a hybrid at this price point — along with a 10-year warranty. Shipping is free to your door, and you’ll also get free returns.

Siena Premier Hybrid Mattress: Design & Materials

A 10” mattress with five layers

Hybrid design with memory foam, polyfoam, and coils

Reinforced coils around the perimeter for edge support

The Siena Premier Hybrid is made up of coils and foams. Starting at the top you’ll find a soft, breathable polyester cover that helps to wick away moisture.



Underneath this is a 1” layer of gel-infused memory foam to further aid with cooling. This layer is also designed to contour to your body shape and provide pressure relief.

Underneath this is a 2” layer of support foam to cushion the body and provide correct spinal alignment. This sits on a bed of 7” individually wrapped wire coils. Like the best hybrid mattresses , the springs along the perimeter of the Siena Premier Hybrid are reinforced for edge support.

The mattress is finished off with a shift-resistant lower cover that keeps all the layers together and prevents the mattress from slipping about on the bed base. There are side handles to make the mattress easier to move or rotate.

Siena Premier Hybrid Mattress: Comfort & Support

Siena rates it a 7 out of 10 firmness — some say it's firmer than that

The coils should add support for larger sleepers

Reinforced perimeter coils should yield strong edge support

We haven’t yet tested the Siena Premier Hybrid, but the mattress shares many materials and characteristics with its all-foam counterpart. Siena rates the mattress at 7 out of 10, but many customer reviews suggest the mattress is firmer, as is the case with the Siena Memory Foam.

Bearing this in mind, we think the Siena Premier Hybrid will be particularly suited to stomach sleepers who need a firmer surface to keep their hips elevated and spines aligned.



The addition of the coil layer adds a little bounce, but it could also make the mattress more supportive for average to heavier weight sleepers than the all-foam Siena mattress.

Lightweight back sleepers and most side sleepers are likely to find the Siena Premier Hybrid too firm, with not enough cushioning around the pressure points of the shoulders and hips.



Side sleepers on a budget should check out the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress , which delivers plenty of pressure relief along those sensitive joints.

Edge support on the Siena Premier Hybrid is aided by a reinforced perimeter on all four sides in the coil layer, meaning you should be able to spread out as well as sit comfortably on the mattress.



The Siena Memory Foam Mattress had impressively sturdy edges, but we believe the coils will give the Siena Premier Hybrid the advantage in this area.

We’d expect the temperature regulation to be good, as well, thanks to a breathable cover, gel-infused memory foam, and well-spaced coils.



The firmer foams should provide good motion isolation, but the coil layer will provide a little bounce, which means that those sharing with a very restless sleeper might notice some movement.

Should you buy the Siena Premier Hybrid Mattress?

Buy the Siena Premier Hybrid if…

✅ You sleep on your stomach: Like the best mattresses for stomach sleepers , the Siena Premier Hybrid’s dense foam and layer of coils should offer plenty of support to keep the hips lifted and spine aligned.

✅ You’re on a tight budget: There aren’t many hybrid mattresses this cheap that still offer good quality and a comfortable night’s sleep. The Siena is an absolute bargain.

✅ You want good edge support: The reinforced edges on the coil layer of the Siena will allow you to sit on the bed comfortably, as well as sprawl out when you sleep.

Don’t buy the Siena Premier Hybrid if…

❌ You’re a lightweight sleeper: The Siena Premier Hybrid could be too hard for lightweight sleepers and not offer enough cushioning around the hips and shoulders.

❌ You favor your side at night: The best mattresses for side sleepers offer a keen balance of support and pressure relief. We don't expect the Siena Premier Hybrid to offer much cushioning, especially since it has less contouring foam than the all-foam version of the mattress.

❌ You want a bed you sink into: The firmer foams on the Siena mean that you’ll lie on top of the mattress rather than sinking into it. The addition of springs will only add to that lifted feel.