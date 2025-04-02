Once the flagship of the Casper mattress line-up, the Foam mattress has since been displaced by The One. But if you prefer the classic 'hug' feel of the original design, you can get your hands on it with 40% off the Casper Foam 2023 mattress in the Casper clearance sale.

Clearance sales can be the best place to find a bargain mattress, but they do come with a catch — all sales are final. That means no sleep trial and no returns. And in the case of Casper, sizes are also limited.

However, with the Casper Foam now starting from just $357, it might be worth the trade-off. Offering a cozy feel comparable to the best memory foam mattresses we've tested, this is a top pick for side sleepers.

Casper Foam Mattress: twin was $595 now $357 at Casper

With a plush feel you simply sink into, the Casper Foam mattress provides a deep 'hug' that cradles side sleepers to alleviate pressure build-up. Support does suffer slightly to provide this sink-in feel (we wouldn't recommend it to stomach sleepers) but on the other hand, the motion isolation is top-notch. In our Casper Original Mattress review we found this mid-range bed was outperformed by models in a similar price bracket — thanks to the sale, that's not an issue any more. A queen is now only $597 (was $995) and at that price we can look past some of its flaws. Our review: ★★★½

The pros and cons of the Casper mattress clearance sale

Let's start with the biggest and most obvious pro: the price.

There's up to 40% off mattresses in the Casper clearance sale and up to 75% off bedding accessories. That's an incredible price drop and a significantly bigger saving than any other Casper mattress sale.

On the other hand, this is a final sale, which means no trial, returns or exchanges.

Every bed that's earned a place in our best mattress guide comes with a sleep trial, as these testing periods are the best way to determine if a mattress is right for you.

However, if the price is good enough, skipping the trial might be a worthy trade-off. Just make sure to consider all aspects of the mattress to determine if it's right for you before you buy.

But if you can't quite commit to a mattress, there are other massive deals on bedding and accessories, including 75% off an adjustable bed base at Casper. Or you can pick up a Supima Sheet Set for half price.

