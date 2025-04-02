Up to 75% off in the Casper mattress clearance sale — here’s what you should buy

published

The price drops are massive but sizes are selling fast

The Casper Foam 2023 mattress on a bed frame in a bedroom, a Tom&#039;s Guide price drop deals graphic (left)
Once the flagship of the Casper mattress line-up, the Foam mattress has since been displaced by The One. But if you prefer the classic 'hug' feel of the original design, you can get your hands on it with 40% off the Casper Foam 2023 mattress in the Casper clearance sale.

Clearance sales can be the best place to find a bargain mattress, but they do come with a catch — all sales are final. That means no sleep trial and no returns. And in the case of Casper, sizes are also limited.

However, with the Casper Foam now starting from just $357, it might be worth the trade-off. Offering a cozy feel comparable to the best memory foam mattresses we've tested, this is a top pick for side sleepers.

Casper Foam Mattress: was $595now $357 at Casper

Casper Foam Mattress: twin was $595 now $357 at Casper
With a plush feel you simply sink into, the Casper Foam mattress provides a deep 'hug' that cradles side sleepers to alleviate pressure build-up. Support does suffer slightly to provide this sink-in feel (we wouldn't recommend it to stomach sleepers) but on the other hand, the motion isolation is top-notch. In our Casper Original Mattress review we found this mid-range bed was outperformed by models in a similar price bracket — thanks to the sale, that's not an issue any more. A queen is now only $597 (was $995) and at that price we can look past some of its flaws.

Our review: ★★★½ 

The pros and cons of the Casper mattress clearance sale

Let's start with the biggest and most obvious pro: the price.

There's up to 40% off mattresses in the Casper clearance sale and up to 75% off bedding accessories. That's an incredible price drop and a significantly bigger saving than any other Casper mattress sale.

On the other hand, this is a final sale, which means no trial, returns or exchanges.

Every bed that's earned a place in our best mattress guide comes with a sleep trial, as these testing periods are the best way to determine if a mattress is right for you.

However, if the price is good enough, skipping the trial might be a worthy trade-off. Just make sure to consider all aspects of the mattress to determine if it's right for you before you buy.

But if you can't quite commit to a mattress, there are other massive deals on bedding and accessories, including 75% off an adjustable bed base at Casper. Or you can pick up a Supima Sheet Set for half price.

More room in the budget? Try this...

Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress: was $3,095now $1,547.50 at Casper

Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress: twin XL was $3,095 now $1,547.50 at Casper
The Casper Wave Hybrid Snow once sat at the top of the Casper line-up and as such, it's packed full of features and tech. Alongside a cooling cover and warmth-wicking HeatDelete bands, the Wave Hybrid Snow features zoned gel pods for superior support, plus a unique feel from Casper's signature foam and latex. It sounds like a lot, but in our Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress review we found these features come together to deliver a supportive, cooling design ideal for back sleepers... at a high price. But in the 50% off sale a full is slashed to just $1,747.80 (was $3,495.) Sizes are limited — there's only twin XL, full and Cal king left — so shop now if you want to get your hands on one of our former best cooling mattress picks.

Our review: ★★★★½

Ruth Jones
Ruth Jones
Sleep staff Writer

Ruth is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things mattress and sleep. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. At Tom’s Guide she writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of specialists who share her passion. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.

