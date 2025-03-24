People with this bed type are most satisfied with their mattress — and it’s not what we expected

A new study is taking a peek under the covers to determine just how happy we are with our mattresses.

Published in Frontiers, the Boston Mattress Satisfaction Questionnaire (BMSQ) is a step towards creating a definitive criteria for assessing mattress contentment.

As studies continue to explore almost all aspects of rest, those behind the BMSQ argue that there's little research into what we sleep on. Measuring mattress characteristics and satisfaction, the BMSQ asks just how much we like our beds.

We know from testing the best mattresses of 2025 just how much your bed impacts your snooze. While there's no one-size-fits-all mattress, the BMSQ might make it easier to determine if your bed is behind your bad sleep.

Key takeaways

The study was developed to assess mattress satisfaction levels

Participants self-reported mattress satisfaction and mattress characteristics

Adjustable air-filled chamber mattresses had top satisfaction levels

The Boston Mattress Satisfaction Questionnaire was created to assess mattress characteristics and mattress satisfaction, and to look at how these correlate to one another.

Developed with input from clinicians, scientists and mattress industry professionals, the questionnaire was completed by 1,055 participants over the age of 18.

Participants were questioned on their type of mattress, age of mattress, bed size and whether they shared a bed (alongside demographic information, such as age, income and gender.)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Participants were also asked to rank how satisfied they were with their mattress in key aspects: comfort of mattress, firmness of mattress, temperature of mattress and overall satisfaction with mattress.

The study found that those sleeping on an adjustable air-filled chamber mattress were most satisfied with their beds.

Still a relatively new mattress type, these beds offer multiple, changeable firmness levels and are able to satisfy numerous sleep preferences — even if your needs change during the night.

As a result, these are typically among the most expensive mattress types and there are fewer options available.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hybrid and memory foam mattresses also ranked well for overall satisfaction. However, those with all-spring and innerspring mattresses reported the lowest levels of contentment.

The results of the BMSQ indicate certain trends in mattress comfort, but this survey has primarily been developed to assess individual mattress satisfaction.

What is an adjustable air-filled chamber mattress?

The BMSQ found that those with an adjustable air-filled chamber mattress self-reported the highest level of contentment with their bed.

These models feature a series of air-filled chambers, which can be inflated and deflated to create different firmness levels.

Sleep Number beds are known for their adjustability and feature these air-filled chambers to provide that function. Saatva also offers the Solaire Adjustable Firmness, which features a layer of air chambers within it.

The controlled adjustment in these beds allows you to alter the mattress firmness to your exact liking.

Some are among the best smart mattresses, and many adjustable beds feature in-built sensors capable of monitoring your movements during the night. The sensors can then adjust the firmness as you sleep so you never lose support.

Sleep Number beds are known for their adjustable firmness (Image credit: Sleep Number)

So should we all be investing in adjustable beds? Not necessarily. This study has primarily been used to assess the validity of the BMSQ as a comfort test.

In addition, while adjustable air-filled chamber mattresses scored the highest satisfaction levels, only a small percentage of those questioned used this bed type (5%.)

Hybrid and memory foam mattress users also reported high levels of satisfaction, among much larger percentages of participants (28.4% and 29.9%.)

And while these other mattress types don't come with the changeable firmness of an adjustable bed, you can still pick a feel specialized to your sleep needs.

As a general rule, the best hybrid mattresses provide impressive full-body support and the best memory foam mattresses offer cozy pressure relief.

(Image credit: Future)

Other mattress factors the BMSQ tests for

In addition to mattress type, the BMSQ explored several factors thought to influence mattress satisfaction level.

1. Mattress age

The lifespan of your mattress depends on various factors, including the design, quality and materials used, but as it ages, wear and tear will reduce the comfort and support it offers. We recommend replacing your mattress every six to 10 years.

The BSMQ asked participants' the age of their mattress within certain brackets: 0-3 years, 4-5 years, 6-7 years, 8-9 years and 10 or more years.

Overall, those with a newer mattress (0-3 years) indicated higher mattress satisfaction levels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This suggests that replacing your mattress as it ages can result in a more comfortable bed set up, while holding onto an old mattress might cause disrupted rest.

However, the researchers recognized a lack of detail in this question, including the exact age of the mattress.

2. Mattress size

Standard mattress sizes range from twin to king (and Cal king), although non-standard sizes are available for those with unusual spaces — and in the case of the Alaskan King mattress, massive bedrooms.

The BMSQ identified a link between a larger bed size and increased mattress satisfaction.

(Image credit: Future)

The majority of participants reported owning a queen or king/Cal king mattress size. In comparison to twin/twin XL bed owners, they recorded higher levels of mattress satisfaction across all categories.

Choosing a mattress size typically depends on budget and space concerns, but if you're looking for a reason to upgrade to a bigger bed, the BMSQ findings could be a convincing argument.

3. Bed partners

Participants were asked if they share a bed with a partner. Those who answered 'yes' also self-reported higher levels of mattress satisfaction.

They also noted that these results align with previous research that having a partner who you may share a bed with, provides individuals with support, stability and improved happiness and health.

When it comes to sleep, research has shown that those in a relationship who cohabited experienced shorter sleep latency (the time it takes you to fall asleep), indicating that sharing a bed could help improve your sleep.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, if your partner's incompatible sleep habits make bed sharing a nightmare, you can always try the Scandinavian Sleep Method, which encourages using different bedding for each person sleeping on one mattress.

The researchers did also recognize the limitations of this question — since participants were limited to answering 'yes' or 'no' regarding a bed partner, and pets were not included in the question.

Many people share with pets or children and some people only share a bed part of the time ('it's complicated' wasn't an available response.)