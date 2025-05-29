I’m a side sleeper who loves a cushioning cool bed and this Emma mattress was perfect — now 20% off in early summer sale

Summer is knocking which means it’s time to gear up to fight against sleeping hot. Happily, one of our favourite cooling mattresses for side sleepers is on sale — the Emma Airgrid Hybrid mattress is 20% off at Emma , which brings a double down to £806.40 from £1,008.

Emma is a brand famous for crafting affordable beds for all sleeping styles. Through our extensive testing measures, we’ve rated the new Hybrid Airgrid (previously called the Emma Elite) as our best mattress for side sleepers, thanks to the cushioning comfort it offers for the shoulders, hips and knees while lying on your side.



I'm a fan of a soft yet supportive bed which delivers a 'floating' sensation and the Emma Hybrid Airgrid largely delivered on that front during its recent testing period. The current 20% off sale is a saving usually reserved for major mattress sales, like Black Friday or Boxing Day, making now an excellent time to snap it up....



Emma Hybrid Airgrid mattress: Single was £679 now £543.20 at Emma

This 27cm tall seven-layered Emma mattress is crafted from a combination of their signature Airgrid Technology (a breathable flexible layer that gives the mattress its responsive feel), MemoryAdapt foam, innersprings and other foams for the ultimate soft yet supportive feel. Plus, it's topped with a moisture wicking and breathable cover that is machine washable. We gave the mattress an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars in our Emma Airgird Hybrid mattress review. We were impressed by the pressure relief across the touch points of the mattress, all the while maintaining a neutral temperature, perfect to prevent overheating and nightsweats this summer. But be warned; this is a plush mattress so stomach sleepers and those on the heavier side will need something firmer. The current 20% off deal drops the RRP of a double to £806.40 from £1,008. This also also includes a 200-night sleep trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping. Our review: ★★★★

User score: ★★★★★ (4.9 based on 60+ reviews)

Need more lumbar support? Try this deal instead...

The new Airgrid Hybrid rates 8 out 10 on the Emma firmness scale (in this case, 10 being the softest — which is the opposite to how most other brands rate firmness.) As the lead tester during our review, I agreed with this assessment and would describe it as a plush bed that would best suit side sleepers who likes a soft with plenty of cushioning mattress.

However, one concern that came up during the testing period was how it fell short of providing enough lumbar support. As an average weight side sleeper who is prone to the occasional flare up of back pain, I didn't feel as though this mattress provided quite enough lumbar support for my liking. In which case, a medium-firm mattress with plenty of back support like the below could be better...