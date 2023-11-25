85+ best Amazon Cyber Monday deals — I've vetted the sales to shop now

Amazon is the first major retailer to kick off Cyber Monday. The retail event doesn't technically start till November 27, but this morning Amazon unveiled its long-awaited list of deals.

I've been reporting on retail events like Cyber Monday for 16 years and this is the earliest I recall seeing Amazon's Cyber Monday deals. Amazon is one of my go-to stores for holiday shopping because they sell just about everything. As a Prime member, I also like that I can get my purchases delivered in record time.

However, even Amazon can be guilty of over-hyping its sales. That's where I come into the picture. Below I'm rounding up all of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can shop right now. I'm carefully vetting and selecting today's top deals, not based on what Amazon says, but based on my own expertise. These are sales I'm shopping myself on products that Tom's Guide editors have tested and recommend.

So before you start your weekend chores, here's a look at all of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can shop right now. For more ways to save, check out our full guide to the best Cyber Monday deals at all retailers and our guide to today's top Amazon promo codes.

Editor's Choice Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Power banks

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $21 now $17 @ Amazon

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment, but it's otherwise a travel essential. Click the on-page coupon to get this price at checkout.

INIU Portable Charger: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

The INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the best portable charger you can buy. It offers two USB-A ports, fast device charging, and a sizable battery that can keep your smartphone powered all day long. It normally sells for $29, but it's on sale and you can click the on-page digital coupon to get it for $17.

Belkin BoostCharge USB-C Portable Charger: was $29 now $18 @ Amazon

Need to charge multiple devices at once? The Belkin BoostCharge lets you simultaneously charge up to three devices with a USB-C port and two via USB-A ports. It features 10,000 mAh of power delivering 40 hours of additional battery life to your gadgets. A 15cm USB-C to USB-A cable is included so you can start charging compatible devices right out of the box.

INIU Portable Charger 20000mAh: was $39 now $28 @ Amazon

We like this model because its dual-function USB-C port lets you charge it and other devices with the same USB-C cables. Additionally, you've got two other USB-A ports for recharging other devices. Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon to drop its price to just $28.99.

Anker Nano Power Bank: was $31 now $29 @ Amazon

This Anker power bank has a built-in Lightning connector that makes it easier than ever to charge your iPhone on the go. The pocket-sized charger features 12W fast charging and it's also MFi certified, which means it's designed specifically for Apple devices like iPhones and iPads.

Amazon devices

Echo Pop w/ TP-Link Smart Bulb: was $62 now $17 @ Amazon

Sorry, Prime Day, but Cyber Monday is the best time of year to shop Amazon hardware. Yes, you'll find some epic deals on Prime Day, but Cyber Monday wins hands down. Take for instance this massive sale on Alexa speakers. Many of them are now at their lowest price and come with a TP-Link Kasa Smart Color Bulb. If you're not familiar with the Echo Pop, it's the cheapest Alexa speaker made by Amazon. In our Echo Pop review, we said the Echo Pop sounds great for a speaker of its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices, and more.

Amazon Echo Auto: was $54 now $34 @ Amazon

Bring Alexa into your car with the Amazon Echo Auto. In our Amazon Echo Auto review, we called it a much more refined version of its predecessor. We also liked the new design, improved microphones, and roadside assistance.

Echo Dot with Clock w/ TP-Link Smart Bulb: was $82 now $34 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! Ok, so technically the Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) was $2 cheaper back in July. However, it now comes with a TP-Link Kasa smart bulb. The Echo Dot with Clock packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. If you're an Alexa newbie or want to update an older Echo, the Echo Dot with Clock is the best smart speaker and best smart home device you could buy.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection, and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022): was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

Amazon's Fire tablets have always been a more affordable alternative to Apple and Samsung tablets and they're even cheaper now. This deal in particular has the current-gen Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $59, which is just $5 shy of its all-time price low. In our Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) review, we were seriously impressed by this budget-friendly tablet. If you're looking for a cheap tablet with a bright screen, great battery life, and strong speakers, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is the perfect device.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Ring Stick Up Cam is easy to install, has good battery life, and can be connected to a solar panel so you don't have to recharge its battery manually as often. In our Ring Stick Up Cam Battery review, we recommended it to those already invested in Ring's ecosystem. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Blink Outdoor 4: was $119 now $71 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras. It's currently on sale at its lowest price ever.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (2022): was $149 now $74 @ Amazon

If you need a tablet for your kids, you can't go wrong with the new Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro. This slate features an 8-inch display, 32GB of storage, and 2GB of RAM. It also has parental controls and a 2-year warranty. This is the cheapest it's ever been.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): was $139 now $79 @ Amazon

This is the first big price cut we've seen on the new Fire HD 10 Tablet. It features a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display, octa-core 2GHz CPU, 3GB of RAM, and comes with 32GB of storage space. You also get 5MP front/rear cameras and USB-C connectivity.

Fire Max 11 Tablet: was $229 now $149 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The Fire Max 11 tablet is the best Fire tablet you can buy. It has a bright 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) display, 2.2GHz octa-core Mediatek MT8188J CPU, 4GB RAM, and 8MP cameras on the front and back. USB-C charging and a MicroSD card slot are also included. In our Fire Max 11 review we called it Amazon's new top-tier Fire tablet. The Fire Max 11 tablet is at its lowest price ever right now.

Echo Studio w/ TP-Link Kasa Smart Bulb: was $222 now $154 @ Amazon

The Amazon Echo Studio offers the best sound out of any Amazon speaker. You can pair it with other Alexa speakers for surround sound or even connect it to a turntable thanks to its 3.5mm audio-in port. In our Echo Studio review we said it produces great room-filling audio and visceral, chest-pounding bass. It now comes bundled with a TP-Link Kasa Smart Bulb.

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd gen) with Ring Smart LED bulb: was $264 now $159 @ Amazon

Save $104! The Echo Show 10 is an excellent smart home upgrade if you're looking to do more than your typical Alexa device. This smart display can rotate and follow you around the room, which comes in handy for video calls. It also offers excellent audio quality and a built-in smart home hub. Our only complaint in our Echo Show 10 review was the relatively high price of $249. But now you can get this display and a Ring LED bulb you can control for a low price of $159. That's a savings of over $100.



TVs

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $269 now $169 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in.