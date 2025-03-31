Amazon's massive spring sale ends tonight — here's 15 deals I'd buy before they're gone

Deals
By published

My favorite deals on Garmin, Samsung, Lego and more

Collage of items on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale
(Image credit: Amazon)
Jump to:

The Amazon Big Spring Sale comes to an end tonight. That means the Pixel 9 Pro, various OLED TVs, and most of Amazon's Alexa-powered devices will return to their full price by the end of the day. So if you've been on the fence about buying something, you only have a few hours left.

While Amazon's Spring Sale isn't on par with Prime Day, plenty of good deals are up for grabs. I also want to remind everyone that the next major retail event won't occur until late May. So, unless you can wait till Memorial Day, now is the best time to make any major purchases. I also recommend making big purchases now to avoid any potential tariff increases in the coming days.

Below, I've rounded up 15 of the best deals you can still get. From a $999 Samsung OLED TV to our favorite running shoes — here are all of the last-minute deals I'd get before the clock strikes midnight.

Quick Links

Best last-minute deals

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After the discount, deals start as low as $6. For instance, the women's Adidas Logo Tanktop (pictured) is now 58% off on Amazon and is available in a variety of colors.

View Deal
Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon
My favorite Lego deals can usually be found in November and December, so I'm a little shocked that so many Lego sets are on sale now for the spring. You can get everything from Disney to Star Wars, as well as generic sets. However, I'm seeing the biggest savings on the Lego Botanical line with deals from $8.

View Deal
CRZ Yoga sale: deals from $15 @ Amazon

CRZ Yoga sale: deals from $15 @ Amazon
Often compared to Lululemon, CRZ Yoga offers premium athletic apparel that's stylish and fits well. This is their biggest apparel sale I've seen outside of Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Additionally, prices start from $15, which is the cheapest I've seen so far this year. That said, the majority of deals are for women's apparel, deals on men's apparel is limited, with prices from $22.

View Deal
Crocs sale: Crocs from $15 @ Amazon

Crocs sale: Crocs from $15 @ Amazon
Show your feet some love this spring with a new pair of Crocs. Amazon is knocking up to 65% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its sale. After the discount, deal prices start from $15. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more. This sale parallels the Crocs deals I see during bigger retail holidays.

View Deal
Yeti sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon

Yeti sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon
Amazon has deals on Yeti cups, coolers, ice buckets and more starting from $17. You can even grab the Yeti Tundra 45 cooler on sale for $240. (If you don't see this price, try checking different colors.)

View Deal
Amazon devices: deals from $17 @ Amazon

Amazon devices: deals from $17 @ Amazon
No Amazon sale is complete without Alexa hardware discounts and the Big Spring Sale is no exception. These aren't the lowest prices I've seen on Amazon hardware, but there are plenty of great deals on Ring cameras and Kindles. There are dozens of Blink doorbell deals as well, but many of them have been considerably cheaper before.

View Deal
Patio furniture: deals from $20 @ Amazon

Patio furniture: deals from $20 @ Amazon
From outdoor lights to patio furniture, the Big Spring Sale has hundreds of deals to help you decorate your backyard on the cheap. For example, you can get the Nantucket 6-Piece Patio Furniture Set for just $175 (pictured). It's available in various colors, and it includes four chairs, a table, and an umbrella.

View Deal
Skechers: deals from $26 @ Amazon

Skechers: deals from $26 @ Amazon
It's true: Amazon has Skechers deals every day of the week. However, right now there's a wide variety of Skechers on sale — more so than I'm used to seeing on your typical weekday. Remember, prices will vary based on your choice of size and color.

View Deal
Crest 3D Whitestrips
Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $43 now $29 at Amazon

Calling all coffee, tea, and red wine drinkers. Get professional-level teeth whitening from the comforts of your own home with these whitening strips. By using the strips for an hour daily, you can remove up to 14 years of teeth stains. Crest claims you'll start seeing results in just three days.

View Deal
Beckham Hotel Collection 2-Pack Pillow Set
Beckham Hotel Collection 2-Pack Pillow Set: was $79 now $45 at Amazon

Amazon's bestselling pillow has earned a worthy spot in our best pillow guide due to its simple, fuss-free, comfortable design suitable for all sleepers, including those prone to overheating. Made from down-alternative 100% polyester fiber, the Beckham Hotel Collection pillow mimics the plush comfort and support of natural down without the risk of any allergy triggers. This is also our top value pillow for offering "5-star luxury within a tight budget."

View Deal
Ninja appliances: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Ninja appliances: deals from $69 @ Amazon
I own a Ninja coffee maker and a Ninja Combi multicooker. Both are easy to use and offer top-notch performance. All this is to say that I'm a big Ninja appliance fan, and right now, Amazon has selected Ninja kitchen appliances for sale at $69. The sale includes air fryers, ice cream makers, coffee machines, blenders, and more. For instance, you can get the Ninja Prestige Smart XL for $249 (pictured), which is $100 off and its lowest price ever. In our Ninja Prestige Smart XL Oven review, we were super impressed by its capacity, range of cooking functions, and intuitive, easy-to-use controls.

View Deal
Garmin sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon

Garmin sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon
I have to admit: I wasn't expecting to see this surge in Garmin deals this week. That said, Amazon has various models on sale from $99. It's easily the best Garmin sale I've seen this year with discounts on some of our favorite models like the Editor's Choice Forerunner 55 on sale for $149, it's lowest price ever.

View Deal
Garmin Epix (Gen 2)
Garmin Epix (Gen 2): was $899 now $419 at Amazon

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is now over half price off, dropping from $899 to just $419. This premium smartwatch features a stunning 1.3-inch AMOLED display, multi-band GPS for precise tracking, and built-in sports apps. With up to 16 days of battery life, this is a huge 53% discount worth grabbing.

View Deal
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Lowest price!
Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $999 now $799 at Amazon

Featuring a super bright 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G4 processor, 16GB of RAM and 128GB storage, the Google Pixel 9 Pro is a winner. It has an awesome camera setup with 50MP wide (f/1.68), 48MP ultrawide (f/1.7) and 48MP 5x telephoto (f/2.8) lenses, as well as a 42MP selfie (f/2.2) cam. Our Google Pixel 9 Pro review said this phone is "almost magical" and has a ton of useful AI features like Best Take and Magic Editor.

View Deal
Samsung 65" S85D 4K OLED TV
New price low!
Samsung 65" S85D 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $999 at Amazon

You couldn't ask for a better discount on one of the hottest displays. In our Samsung S85D OLED TV review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is a serious value offering a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. An ATSC 3.0 tuner also means you get access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is also home to a slew of game streaming apps, making the S85D a true all-arounder when it comes to features. And if its onboard access to content isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.

View Deal
Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about sales events
Amazon Deals

Dyson, Shark and Coway air purifiers are up to 50% off at Amazon — 9 spring cleaning deals I’d shop now
Amazon Spring Sale 50% off

The best Amazon spring deals discounted by at least 50% — 13 sales I'm shopping now
Nintendo Switch 2 console on a blue background

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct live — how to watch, and latest updates
See more latest
Most Popular
Amazon Deals
Dyson, Shark and Coway air purifiers are up to 50% off at Amazon — 9 spring cleaning deals I’d shop now
The Vari L-Shape Desk with a Vari Task Chair with a Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Big Spring Sale deals badge
Amazon Spring Sale — 9 last minute office chair and standing desk deals to build out your home office
A Zinus Cooling Airflow Tight Top Mattress on a bed frame in a bedroom, a Tom&#039;s Guide price drop deals graphic (right)
Forget Amazon, my favorite cheap mattress deal this weekend is at Walmart — $120 for a king
The image shows the Nectar Premier Copper mattress in a sleek modern bedroom with a Tom&#039;s Guide deal badge on top
I've found the top 3 queen mattress deals to shop in Amazon's Spring Sale — deals from Nectar, Sealy and more from $199
Amazon Spring Sale 50% off
The best Amazon spring deals discounted by at least 50% — 13 sales I'm shopping now
Alienware m16 R2
Amazon Big Spring Sale — 7 RTX 40 gaming laptops I’d buy over RTX 50
Image shows the Saatva Classic mattress on a white and rose gold marble background with a blue Presidents&#039; Day mattress sales luggage tag badge overlaid on the bottom left hand corner
My favorite mattress is 15% off right now — and you can save an extra $50 in tonight's flash sale
Adidas shoes being laced up outdoors close up with killer deal badge bottom left
Huge Adidas weekend sale live from $11 — 19 sneaker and apparel deals I'd shop now
Igloo Cooler Deals
Amazon’s spring sale takes up to 25% off Igloo coolers — here’s my 5 favorite deals
Galaxy Watch 7 shown on wrist
Don't wait — Save $70 on Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 before Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends