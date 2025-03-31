Amazon's massive spring sale ends tonight — here's 15 deals I'd buy before they're gone

The Amazon Big Spring Sale comes to an end tonight. That means the Pixel 9 Pro, various OLED TVs, and most of Amazon's Alexa-powered devices will return to their full price by the end of the day. So if you've been on the fence about buying something, you only have a few hours left.

While Amazon's Spring Sale isn't on par with Prime Day, plenty of good deals are up for grabs. I also want to remind everyone that the next major retail event won't occur until late May. So, unless you can wait till Memorial Day, now is the best time to make any major purchases. I also recommend making big purchases now to avoid any potential tariff increases in the coming days.

Below, I've rounded up 15 of the best deals you can still get. From a $999 Samsung OLED TV to our favorite running shoes — here are all of the last-minute deals I'd get before the clock strikes midnight.

Best last-minute deals

Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

My favorite Lego deals can usually be found in November and December, so I'm a little shocked that so many Lego sets are on sale now for the spring. You can get everything from Disney to Star Wars, as well as generic sets. However, I'm seeing the biggest savings on the Lego Botanical line with deals from $8.

CRZ Yoga sale: deals from $15 @ Amazon

Often compared to Lululemon, CRZ Yoga offers premium athletic apparel that's stylish and fits well. This is their biggest apparel sale I've seen outside of Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Additionally, prices start from $15, which is the cheapest I've seen so far this year. That said, the majority of deals are for women's apparel, deals on men's apparel is limited, with prices from $22.

Crocs sale: Crocs from $15 @ Amazon

Show your feet some love this spring with a new pair of Crocs. Amazon is knocking up to 65% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its sale. After the discount, deal prices start from $15. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more. This sale parallels the Crocs deals I see during bigger retail holidays.

Amazon devices: deals from $17 @ Amazon

No Amazon sale is complete without Alexa hardware discounts and the Big Spring Sale is no exception. These aren't the lowest prices I've seen on Amazon hardware, but there are plenty of great deals on Ring cameras and Kindles. There are dozens of Blink doorbell deals as well, but many of them have been considerably cheaper before.

Patio furniture: deals from $20 @ Amazon

From outdoor lights to patio furniture, the Big Spring Sale has hundreds of deals to help you decorate your backyard on the cheap. For example, you can get the Nantucket 6-Piece Patio Furniture Set for just $175 (pictured). It's available in various colors, and it includes four chairs, a table, and an umbrella.

Skechers: deals from $26 @ Amazon

It's true: Amazon has Skechers deals every day of the week. However, right now there's a wide variety of Skechers on sale — more so than I'm used to seeing on your typical weekday. Remember, prices will vary based on your choice of size and color.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $43 now $29 at Amazon Calling all coffee, tea, and red wine drinkers. Get professional-level teeth whitening from the comforts of your own home with these whitening strips. By using the strips for an hour daily, you can remove up to 14 years of teeth stains. Crest claims you'll start seeing results in just three days.

Beckham Hotel Collection 2-Pack Pillow Set: was $79 now $45 at Amazon Amazon's bestselling pillow has earned a worthy spot in our best pillow guide due to its simple, fuss-free, comfortable design suitable for all sleepers, including those prone to overheating. Made from down-alternative 100% polyester fiber, the Beckham Hotel Collection pillow mimics the plush comfort and support of natural down without the risk of any allergy triggers. This is also our top value pillow for offering "5-star luxury within a tight budget."

Ninja appliances: deals from $69 @ Amazon

I own a Ninja coffee maker and a Ninja Combi multicooker. Both are easy to use and offer top-notch performance. All this is to say that I'm a big Ninja appliance fan, and right now, Amazon has selected Ninja kitchen appliances for sale at $69. The sale includes air fryers, ice cream makers, coffee machines, blenders, and more. For instance, you can get the Ninja Prestige Smart XL for $249 (pictured), which is $100 off and its lowest price ever. In our Ninja Prestige Smart XL Oven review, we were super impressed by its capacity, range of cooking functions, and intuitive, easy-to-use controls.

Garmin sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon

I have to admit: I wasn't expecting to see this surge in Garmin deals this week. That said, Amazon has various models on sale from $99. It's easily the best Garmin sale I've seen this year with discounts on some of our favorite models like the Editor's Choice Forerunner 55 on sale for $149, it's lowest price ever.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2): was $899 now $419 at Amazon The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is now over half price off, dropping from $899 to just $419. This premium smartwatch features a stunning 1.3-inch AMOLED display, multi-band GPS for precise tracking, and built-in sports apps. With up to 16 days of battery life, this is a huge 53% discount worth grabbing.

Lowest price! Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $999 now $799 at Amazon Featuring a super bright 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G4 processor, 16GB of RAM and 128GB storage, the Google Pixel 9 Pro is a winner. It has an awesome camera setup with 50MP wide (f/1.68), 48MP ultrawide (f/1.7) and 48MP 5x telephoto (f/2.8) lenses, as well as a 42MP selfie (f/2.2) cam. Our Google Pixel 9 Pro review said this phone is "almost magical" and has a ton of useful AI features like Best Take and Magic Editor.