Knowing how to turn off your PS5 controller is essential if you want to prolong its battery life.

With its advanced functionality, the PS5’s DualSense controller brings a lot to the table, as anybody who’s played through the bundled Astro’s Playroom game will know. The flipside is that its advanced haptics and adaptive triggers may leave you worried about getting the most from its 1,560mAh battery.

Turning off the PS5 controller is a little different from previous generations, but if you’re leaving your console to download updates, then you’ll want to preserve battery life as much as possible. Here’s how to turn off the PS5 controller until you need it.

How to turn off PS5 controller

1. Activate Control Center

(Image credit: Sony)

Press the middle PlayStation button on the PS5 DualSense pad. It’s the one nestled between the two analogue sticks.

2. Find the "Accessories" menu

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

Scroll down to the bottom row and look for the "Accessories" option. It’s the one which has a gamepad and a battery meter pictured. Press X on it.

3. Select the DualSense you want to turn off

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

The menu will show every accessory currently connected to the PS5. The DualSense will be labelled “Wireless Controller,” so press it with X.

4. Press "Turn Off"

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

Press "Turn Off" and the pad will shut down.

How to make the PS5 controller automatically shut down faster

Of course, the DualSense pad can be set to shut down of its own accord if it’s not used for a while. Here is how you set this up:

1. Go to your PS5’s settings

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

From the home screen, navigate to the small cog-shaped icon in the top right-hand corner.

2. Select “System”

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

Scroll down the submenu until you find “System” in the bottom half of the list.

3. Scroll down to “Power Saving”

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

Select “Power Saving” in the new submenu — it’s the second-to-last item on the list.

4. Set the time of your choosing

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

Select “Set Time Until Controller Turn Off”, then pick the time of your choosing. You can have the DualSense shut down after 10, 30 or 60 minutes, or choose to have it remain on at all times.

