Knowing how to turn off your PS5 controller is essential if you want to prolong its battery life.
With its advanced functionality, the PS5’s DualSense controller brings a lot to the table, as anybody who’s played through the bundled Astro’s Playroom game will know. The flipside is that its advanced haptics and adaptive triggers may leave you worried about getting the most from its 1,560mAh battery.
Turning off the PS5 controller is a little different from previous generations, but if you’re leaving your console to download updates, then you’ll want to preserve battery life as much as possible. Here’s how to turn off the PS5 controller until you need it.
How to turn off PS5 controller
1. Activate Control Center
Press the middle PlayStation button on the PS5 DualSense pad. It’s the one nestled between the two analogue sticks.
2. Find the "Accessories" menu
Scroll down to the bottom row and look for the "Accessories" option. It’s the one which has a gamepad and a battery meter pictured. Press X on it.
3. Select the DualSense you want to turn off
The menu will show every accessory currently connected to the PS5. The DualSense will be labelled “Wireless Controller,” so press it with X.
4. Press "Turn Off"
Press "Turn Off" and the pad will shut down.
How to make the PS5 controller automatically shut down faster
Of course, the DualSense pad can be set to shut down of its own accord if it’s not used for a while. Here is how you set this up:
1. Go to your PS5’s settings
From the home screen, navigate to the small cog-shaped icon in the top right-hand corner.
2. Select “System”
Scroll down the submenu until you find “System” in the bottom half of the list.
3. Scroll down to “Power Saving”
Select “Power Saving” in the new submenu — it’s the second-to-last item on the list.
4. Set the time of your choosing
Select “Set Time Until Controller Turn Off”, then pick the time of your choosing. You can have the DualSense shut down after 10, 30 or 60 minutes, or choose to have it remain on at all times.
