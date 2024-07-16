Protect your home against blackouts with these 7 Prime Day portable power station deals

Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station
(Image credit: Anker)
As we head into the middle of the summer and fall, severe weather events such as hurricanes, thunderstorms, and excessive heat pose a major risk to the power grid, which could result in brownouts or blackouts that last hours, if not days.

A portable power station can help protect your home against these events, so that if the power goes out, you can plug in your refrigerator or air conditioner to make sure they're still running until your local utility gets things back in order. In fact, a portable power station helped one of our editors get through Hurricane Beryl, and I'm using an Anker portable power station to take my air conditioning off the grid. Beyond disasters, they're also useful it you're going camping or have an RV, and need to get some juice while you're off the grid.

These power stations don't come cheap, though, which is why Prime Day is a great opportunity to pick one up, as many are deeply discounted. Here are 7 of the best portable power station deals we found for Prime Day. 

Prime Day power station deals

Segway Portable Power Station Cube 1000: was $999 now $499 @ Amazon
Segway's smallest portable power station has a 1024Wh battery, which can be expanded to up to 5kWh with BTX-1000 expansion batteries (sold separately). It can be recharged with solar panels, and has three 120V outlets, 4 USB-A, 2 USB-C, and a 136V 10A car charger. It comes with a 5-year warranty. It's essentially the Cube 2000 with half the capacity, at half the price.

Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station: was $999 now $549 @ Amazon
The C1000 has a 1056wh battery, six 120V AC outlets, two USB-A, two USB-C, and a car socket. You can recharge the C1000 via solar panels, and double its capacity with an optional BP1000 battery (sold separately). At 28 pounds, it's not too heavy, and it has two convenient handles, and it has a large LED light to help you see in the dark.

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2: was $799 now $599 @ Amazon
The Explorer has a 1070Wh battery, which can keep your TV going for up to 10 hours. It has three 120V AC ports, two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and one DC car port. It weighs  about 24 pounds and has a convenient carrying handle.

Segway Portable Power Station Cube 2000: was $1,649, now $999 @ Amazon
This unit has a 2048Wh LiFePO4 Battery, which Segway says can power a 150W refrigerator for 11 hours. It can be expanded to up to 5kWh with BTX-1000 expansion batteries (sold separately). It can be recharged with solar panels, and has three 120V outlets, 4 USB-A, 2 USB-C, and a 136V 10A car charger. It comes with a 5-year warranty.


Bluetti AC200L: was $1,999 now $1,299 @ Amazon
This 2,400W portable power station has two USB Type-A ports, two USB-C ports, four AC outlets and even a three-prong plug for your fridge. It recharges in just over an hour and you can also use an optional solar panel to recharge it during a power outage. The Bluetti AC200L also comes with all the cables you’ll need and its LiFePO4 batteries are rated for 3,000+ cycles.

EcoFlow Delta Pro Portable Power Station: was $3.599 now $2,199 @ Amazon
This power station has a 3600Wh capacity, which can be expanded to 25kWh with additional batteries. It has two USB-A, two USB-A Fast Charge, two USB-C (100W), five AC Outlets, two DC Outlets, 1 car power output and 1 Anderson port. It can also be recharged using solar panels, and has wheels and a retractable handle to move it around.

Anker SOLIX F3800: was $3,999 now $2,599 @ Amazon
Save $1,400 on this portable power station that packs in 3.84 kWh of juice, long enough to run your refrigerator for nearly 15 hours. It can be connected to solar panels, and linked to other power stations to add as much as 53.8kWh of backup. It has six 120V ports, one 240V, a NEMA 14-50 port for recharging an EV, and three USB-C and two USB-A ports. 

Mike Prospero
Mike Prospero
U.S. Editor-in-Chief, Tom's Guide

Michael A. Prospero is the U.S. Editor-in-Chief for Tom’s Guide. He oversees all evergreen content and oversees the Homes, Smart Home, and Fitness/Wearables categories for the site. In his spare time, he also tests out the latest drones, electric scooters, and smart home gadgets, such as video doorbells. Before his tenure at Tom's Guide, he was the Reviews Editor for Laptop Magazine, a reporter at Fast Company, the Times of Trenton, and, many eons back, an intern at George magazine. He received his undergraduate degree from Boston College, where he worked on the campus newspaper The Heights, and then attended the Columbia University school of Journalism. When he’s not testing out the latest running watch, electric scooter, or skiing or training for a marathon, he’s probably using the latest sous vide machine, smoker, or pizza oven, to the delight — or chagrin — of his family.

