Massive Crocs sale takes up to 50% off — 11 spring styles I'd shop now
Shop all the best Crocs shoes and sandals for spring
Looking for the perfect staple shoe for spring? Crocs is the answer! Colorful, comfortable and budget-friendly, Crocs are ideal for backyard barbecues, beach trips and so much more. And the best part is, Crocs is currently hosting an epic spring sale with up to 50% off.
Popular men's and women's styles like the Crocs Classic Clog are now 40% off. You can also snag a pair of Crocs rain boots to combat those April showers for just $29. If you're interested in stocking up on some sandals and flip flops, deals are starting at just $22.
The spring sale comes courtesy of the official Crocs site, but I've also sprinkled in some styles you can shop on Amazon. Be sure to check out all the colors, so you can snag the best deal in your size. Below, I've listed my favorite Crocs styles for spring.
Quick Links
- shop all Crocs deals
- Crocs Crocband Flip Flop Sandal: was $34 now $22 @ Amazon
- Crocs Platform Classic Slide: was $39 now $22 @ Amazon
- Crocs Classic Sandal: was $34 now $29 @ Crocs
- Crocs Mellow Recovery Slide: was $39 now $29 @ Crocs
- Crocs Boca Wedge Flip: was $44 now $29 @ Amazon
- Crocs Classic Clog: was $49 now $29 @ Crocs
- Crocs Crush Rain Boots: was $79 now $29 @ Amazon
- Crocs Crocband Clog: was $54 now $34 @ Amazon
- Crocs Crush Sandal: was $49 now $37 @ Crocs
- Crocs Baya Platform Clog: was $59 now $39 @ Crocs
- Crocs Classic Floral Cut-Out Clog: was $54 now $41 @ Crocs
Best Crocs Deals
Make the most of spring with these Crocband Flip Sandals. Made of Croslite material, they're lightweight and offer ultimate comfort on the beach, in the yard, or the water. Amazon has them on sale in a range of sizes and colors.
Available in various colors and graphics, these lightweight platform slides are made with iconic Crocs Comfort Technology for flexibility and 360-degree support. It's hard to say no to a pair of Crocs for this price.
You can't go wrong with a classic! Perfect for just about everyone, these slides are incredibly light and fun to wear. They also feature a roomy fit, so sizing down by half a size is recommended. Only the Kiwi and Mystic Purple colors are available at this price.
Crocs call this shoe their "recovery" clog thanks to the foot cupping and super foamy design of the shoe. Whether you need of a comfy pair of shoes to nurse your feet with after completing a marathon or a good slipper that is suitable for indoor and outdoor wear, the Mellow Clog is your guy.
These Crocs sandals have a stylish wide strap, as well as a fun color contrast between the insole and outsole. You can't do much better than these for walks, running errands or relaxing around the house.
The Classic Crocs Clog is lightweight, offers Crocs' iconic comfort and has plenty of ventilation to keep your feet nice and breezy. They come in men's and women's sizes and boast a variety of colors to choose from, however, only the Army Green color has a 40% discount.
With April showers being the reality these days, the Crocs Crush Rain Boots are a must have. These boots have 2-inch heels that'll keep you well clear of puddles, and you can tuck your pants into the cuffs to keep them from getting muddy. Plus, you can't beat 60% off.
The Crocs Crocband Clog is basic in style yet a shoe that's big on cushioning and practicality. The classic navy, white and red colorway blends in nice with a mix of outfits and there is plenty of space to jazz things up with some Crocs charms if you so wish!
A fresh take on your favorite sandal features added height and bold design. You'll grow by 2 inches when wearing the sandals with a comfy two strap design. You can also add your favorite Jibbitz charms for a touch of personalization.
These trendy platform Crocs come in a range of colors and are incredibly lightweight and fun to style. Designed with Iconic Crocs Comfort Technology, they offer flexibility and 360-degree support for all-day wear. Scoop up a pair and save.
These Crocs are oozing with spring style! The Classic Clog features a fresh, feminine twist thanks to its floral-inspired cutouts. The fun shoe is lightweight and comfortable, meaning you'll want to sport them all spring long.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.