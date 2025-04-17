Massive Crocs sale takes up to 50% off — 11 spring styles I'd shop now

Looking for the perfect staple shoe for spring? Crocs is the answer! Colorful, comfortable and budget-friendly, Crocs are ideal for backyard barbecues, beach trips and so much more. And the best part is, Crocs is currently hosting an epic spring sale with up to 50% off.

Popular men's and women's styles like the Crocs Classic Clog are now 40% off. You can also snag a pair of Crocs rain boots to combat those April showers for just $29. If you're interested in stocking up on some sandals and flip flops, deals are starting at just $22.

The spring sale comes courtesy of the official Crocs site, but I've also sprinkled in some styles you can shop on Amazon. Be sure to check out all the colors, so you can snag the best deal in your size. Below, I've listed my favorite Crocs styles for spring.

Best Crocs Deals

Crocs Crocband Flip Flop Sandal: was $34 now $22 at Amazon Make the most of spring with these Crocband Flip Sandals. Made of Croslite material, they're lightweight and offer ultimate comfort on the beach, in the yard, or the water. Amazon has them on sale in a range of sizes and colors.

Crocs Platform Classic Slide: was $39 now $22 at Amazon Available in various colors and graphics, these lightweight platform slides are made with iconic Crocs Comfort Technology for flexibility and 360-degree support. It's hard to say no to a pair of Crocs for this price.

Crocs Classic Sandal: was $34 now $29 at Crocs US You can't go wrong with a classic! Perfect for just about everyone, these slides are incredibly light and fun to wear. They also feature a roomy fit, so sizing down by half a size is recommended. Only the Kiwi and Mystic Purple colors are available at this price.

Crocs Mellow Recovery Slide: was $39 now $29 at Crocs US Crocs call this shoe their "recovery" clog thanks to the foot cupping and super foamy design of the shoe. Whether you need of a comfy pair of shoes to nurse your feet with after completing a marathon or a good slipper that is suitable for indoor and outdoor wear, the Mellow Clog is your guy.

Crocs Boca Wedge Flip: was $44 now $29 at Amazon These Crocs sandals have a stylish wide strap, as well as a fun color contrast between the insole and outsole. You can't do much better than these for walks, running errands or relaxing around the house.

Crocs Classic Clog: was $49 now $29 at Crocs US The Classic Crocs Clog is lightweight, offers Crocs' iconic comfort and has plenty of ventilation to keep your feet nice and breezy. They come in men's and women's sizes and boast a variety of colors to choose from, however, only the Army Green color has a 40% discount.

Crocs Crush Rain Boots: was $79 now $29 at Amazon With April showers being the reality these days, the Crocs Crush Rain Boots are a must have. These boots have 2-inch heels that'll keep you well clear of puddles, and you can tuck your pants into the cuffs to keep them from getting muddy. Plus, you can't beat 60% off.

Crocs Crocband Clog: was $54 now $34 at Amazon The Crocs Crocband Clog is basic in style yet a shoe that's big on cushioning and practicality. The classic navy, white and red colorway blends in nice with a mix of outfits and there is plenty of space to jazz things up with some Crocs charms if you so wish!

Crocs Crush Sandal: was $49 now $37 at Crocs US A fresh take on your favorite sandal features added height and bold design. You'll grow by 2 inches when wearing the sandals with a comfy two strap design. You can also add your favorite Jibbitz charms for a touch of personalization.