I thought massage guns were just hype, until this one eased my chronic back pain — and it's less than $100 right now for Prime Day

As someone who's battled back pain for years, I've tried it all. Chiropractic sessions that made my wallet cry, Thai massages that left me wondering if I'd been run over by a truck, and more stretches than I can count. But when you're constantly putting your body through the wringer, sometimes you need immediate relief.

That's where the game-changing Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 comes in — and right now, it's a Prime Day steal that's too good to pass up. The Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2, which claimed the top spot in our comprehensive best massage guns buying guide, is now just $99 on Amazon, down from its usual $129 price tag. That's a solid 23% off, folks! For the cost of a single massage, you can have unlimited top-rated relief at your disposal, whenever you need it.

Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2: was $129 now $99.

This powerful yet compact massage gun offers multiple speed settings and interchangeable heads for customized relief. Its long battery life and quiet operation make it perfect for use anytime, anywhere. It's not just me who loves it — our rigorous testing proved it's the best of the best.

You know that spot right between your shoulder blades that's always tight? This little powerhouse gets right in there. And don't get me started on how it melts away the knots in my lower back. What sets the Hypervolt Go 2 apart, and helped it secure that coveted number spot in our guide, is its ability to target those hard-to-reach spots that always seem to nag.

One of my favorite aspects of the Hypervolt Go 2 is its portability. Unlike my chiropractor, I can take this massage gun anywhere. It's become a staple in my everyday routine, so I'm getting all the bang for my buck. Plus, its quiet operation means you can use it while watching TV without cranking up the volume.

(Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide)

At this Prime Day price, the Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 is an absolute no-brainer for anyone who deals with muscle tension or pain. Whether you're an athlete, a desk jockey, or just someone whose body occasionally reminds them they're no longer 20, this top-rated massage gun is a game-changer.

Don't let this deal slip through your fingers — your future, less achy self will thank you for investing in the best massage gun we've tested! And be sure to check out our Prime Day deals live blog for other massive discounts.