I test electric scooters for a living, and these are the 7 best Prime Day deals I've found

Looking for an alternate means of transportation? Prime Day is a great chance to score a deal on one of the best electric scooters from some of the major brands like Segway and NIU.

But, there are a lot of crappy scooters on the market, so I've gone through the list of scooters I've tested to pull together this list of deals on models that make the cut. For example, the NIU KQi Air is now $949 at Best Buy, a savings of $400 off what I consider the best scooter overall.

I've highlighted a few other picks below at varying prices, so take a look if you're in the market for a new electric scooter.

The best Prime Day electric scooter deals

Razor Power Core E100: was $209 now $152 @ Amazon

The best electric scooter for kids is now more than $50 off. This great intro scooter has a quiet 100W motor, a sturdy build, and enough battery life to keep your kid entertained for hours — safely, of course.

Segway Ninebot Kick Scooter E2 Plus: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

An excellent choice for commuters, the Segway Ninebot Kick Scooter E2 Plus is on sale for $299 at Amazon. Its 350W motor can reach a top speed of 15.5 mph, so it's not the most powerful, but could be a good option for teens. However, one of its most fun features is its set of RGB lights under the footboard — it lets you light up the night with a full rainbow of beautiful colors. Note: this has sold for $279 in the past.

NIU KQi3 Max: was $999 now $674 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! One of the best all-around electric scooters we've tested is $150 off in this sale. In my Niu QKi3 Max review, I said this model offers lots of power for getting up hills, plus the range to get you anywhere you need to go. I also really liked its disc brakes, which help it stop fast and look great.

Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2: was $1,399 now $999 @ Amazon

Need a scooter that can go the distance? This Segway model has an excellent range of up to 43 miles. My Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2 review also praised its powerful motor and built-in turn signals. It even supports Apple Find My, if you ever forget where you’ve parked it. Just note that it's rather heavy, weighing 53.5 pounds.

Price check: $999 @ Best Buy

Segway ZT3 Pro Electric Scooter: was $1,099 now $949 @ Amazon

Pre-order discount! Score a $150 discount on the Segway ZT3 Pro Electric Scooter. This model has a powerful 650W motor than can reach speeds of almost 25 mph. Although I haven't tested this one yet, Segway promises a smooth, stable ride and it can carry a weight of up to 295 pounds.

Apollo City: was $1,849 now $1,649 @ Apollo

Of all the scooters in my garage, this one has turned out to be my go-to when commuting, as it's fast enough to keep up with traffic, powerful enough to get me up the steepest hills, and it has turn signals both in the handlebars and in the deck. It's not cheap, but you can currently get it for $200 off.

Price check: $999 @ Amazon