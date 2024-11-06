Don't wait for Black Friday — our favorite dehumidifier is $90 off at Amazon right now
Take control of indoor humidity
As we near Black Friday, one of our most highly recommended dehumidifiers has just hit an impressive early deal price. The Honeywell 50-pint dehumidifier crushed the competition in our testing to earn our top spot, and deals on premium moisture control rarely come this good.
Amazon has knocked $90 off the Honeywell 50-pint dehumidifier, dropping it to $299 from $389. That's a serious discount on a powerhouse that dominates our best dehumidifiers guide — and you don't have to wait until Black Friday to grab one.
Honeywell 50-pint Portable Dehumidifier: was $389 now $299 @ Amazon
If you want a powerful machine for efficiently drying out damp spaces, such as the basement, this Honeywell 50 Pint is ideal. It comes with a 14-pint, water capacity, practical LED display, and quiet operation. A great overall dehumidifier that tackles any room.
The Honeywell 50-pint dehumidifier excels in larger, more humid spaces, making it ideal for areas of 1,000 square feet or more. In our testing, it consistently demonstrated quick and efficient moisture removal, with impressively quiet operation for a unit this powerful.
What sets this model apart is its practical design features. The water tank, though relatively small, is easy to empty — and for continuous operation, you can simply attach the included drain hose. The unit also offers smart connectivity through an app that's intuitive to use. And we particularly appreciate how, despite its size, this dehumidifier remains inconspicuous in whatever room it's in.
Smart features include auto-defrost for efficient operation in cooler temperatures and an auto-restart that remembers your settings after power outages. The Energy Star certification helps offset the power consumption of this robust unit.
If you're dealing with indoor humidity, this is the perfect time to invest in some serious moisture control. At $90 off, this an excellent opportunity to grab our top-rated Honeywell 50 pint dehumidifier for less. The battle against humidity just got more affordable!
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Kaycee is an Editor at Tom’s Guide and has been writing for as long as she can remember. Her journey into the tech world began as Cazoo's Knowledge Content Specialist, igniting her enthusiasm for technology. When she’s not exploring the latest gadgets and innovations, Kaycee can be found immersed in her favorite video games, or penning her second poetry collection.