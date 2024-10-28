Lenovo Legion Go just dropped to lowest ever price in huge early Black Friday deal

The Lenovo Legion Go is one of the best handheld gaming consoles you can buy right now — the answer to the question “what happens if a Steam Deck and a Nintendo Switch get busy in the bedroom?” The size and versatility of this system makes it great for PC gaming on-the-go. What makes it even better is this huge Black Friday discount.

Right now, the Lenovo Legion Go with Ryzen Z1 Extreme is just $499 at Amazon. That is a huge $200 price cut, which drops this beastly handheld down to its lowest ever price.

Lenovo Legion Go (Ryzen Z1 Extreme): was $699 now $499 at Amazon US The Lenovo Legion Go is on the higher end of PC gaming handheld tech, which makes its lower price even more stunning. On top, you’ve got that gorgeous 8.8-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate, and those detachable controllers (plus built-in kickstand) for quick multiplayer action. Whereas inside, you’ll find that powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

If you’ve read our Legion Go review, you’ll know that it's one of the best Windows gaming handhelds you can buy. The raw performance pairing of that Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip and 16GB of RAM means it can play a lot of the top AAA games smoothly on that large 8.8-inch QHD+ display — making the most of every one of those 144Hz.

And then there’s the versatility of the design. Yes, it is a little large for a handheld given that bigger display, but the ergonomics are stellar for gaming performance on-the-go. And on top of that, the removable controllers and kickstand mean you can jump into split screen gaming wherever you are.

Oh, and there’s that whole other thing that if you wanted to tinker a little, you could just install Bazzite on the Legion Go and turn this into a Steam Deck. I did this with the Asus ROG Ally X and saw in-game frame rates and battery life improve significantly.

So whether your gaming library needs Windows or not, this is a solid option with nearly 2 hours worth of battery life on one charge. Grab it now, because I anticipate this price drop won’t be around for long!