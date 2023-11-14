Nectar vs Tempur-Pedic mattress: Which memory foam bed should you buy in the Black Friday sales?

The original Nectar Mattress and Tempur-Pedic Cloud are two popular mattresses from two well-established brands. Both mattresses are all-foam and constructed in a similar fashion, with three layers of foam and a cover. However, beneath the covers these are entirely different mattresses. In this Nectar vs Tempur-Pedic head-to-head, we’ll explore their key differences and help you decide between these two popular beds.

The Nectar ranks highly in our best mattress guide, while the Tempur-Pedic Cloud is the most affordable offering from the luxury mattress brand. However, a queen size Nectar mattress is $900 cheaper than the Tempur-Pedic —and that’s before we take into account Nectar’s regular mattress sales. Tempur-Pedic sales are rarer and generally only crop up at major sales events. However, this year's Black Friday mattress deals is fast approaching, and we’re huge discounts from all our favorite mattress brands, including Tempur-Pedic.

We’ve tested the Nectar in full, so you can read our Nectar Mattress review for a more in-depth analysis and test data. Although we haven’t yet reviewed the Tempur-Pedic Cloud, this is a brand that’s renowned for its quality and craftsmanship. The purpose of this Nectar vs Tempur-Pedic comparison is to provide you with the knowledge you need to decide on which mattress is worth investing in.

Nectar vs Tempur-Pedic Cloud: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Nectar mattress Tempur-Pedic Cloud Type: All-foam All-foam Internal layers: 5 4 Firmness: 6.5-7 6.5 Height: 12" 10" Trial: 365 nights 90 nights Warranty: Lifetime 10 years Price: $699 - $1,798 $1,699 - $2,399

Nectar vs Tempur-Pedic: Price, trial, warranties

A queen size Nectar is generally on sale for between $659 and $799

Tempur-Pedic Cloud is generally reduced by 30% when on sale

The Nectar comes with a lifetime warranty and a full year trial period

Nectar’s original mattress is considerably cheaper than the Tempur-Pedic, with a queen usually retailing between $699 and $799. Sale wise, you’ll either find 33% off everything on the site with an additional discount on bedding, or 25% off mattress prices plus a free bedding bundle. We have seen flash sales with 40% off, but these are hard to predict and don’t occur at regular sales times. You can follow our Nectar mattress sales page each month for the current discounts. Whatever the discount, we consider it one of the best affordable mattresses on the market.

Tempur-Pedic mattress sales generally only crop up during major holidays, with 30% off the Tempur Cloud being the norm. You can also look at sales from authorized Tempur-Pedic resellers such as Amazon and Macy’s, although prices tend to be the same and, in this case, we would always recommend buying directly from Tempur-Pedic for easier aftercare.

The best deals are always found around major sales, with the Black Friday mattress deals at the end of November offering the biggest discounts.

When it comes to mattress trials and mattress warranties Nectar offer far better extras. You’ll get a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty alongside free shipping. The Tempur-Pedic only offers a 90-night trial and a 10-year warranty as well as free shipping.

Here's a look at the prices you could expect to pay if the mattresses weren’t always on sale:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price comparison Row 0 - Cell 0 Nectar mattress Tempur-Pedic Cloud Twin $699 $1,699 Twin XL $899 $1,699 Full $949 $1,899 Queen $1,099 $1,999 King $1,399 $2,399 Cal king $1,399 $2,399 Split king $1,798 $3,398

Nectar vs Tempur-Pedic price winner: Nectar

The Tempur-Pedic mattresses deservedly have many fans, but it’s hard to justify the huge price difference here. Add in the fact that the Nectar mattress is never sold at MSRP and you’re looking at up to $100 in price difference between the two mattresses in a queen size. Add in the fact that the Nectar comes with a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty and it’s the deserving winner.

Nectar vs Tempur-Pedic: Materials & design

Both mattresses are made from an all-foam construction

The Nectar is a 12” mattress with five layers

The Tempur-Pedic is a 10” mattress with four layers

As well as being one of our top best mattress picks, the Nectar mattress is our top best memory foam mattress pick and ranks highly in our best mattresses for side sleepers guide. It’s made up of five layers, starting with a polyethylene cover designed to wick away and absorb excess heat. Underneath is a 2-inch layer of gel-infused memory foam to help with temperature regulation, followed by the 3-inch Dynamic Response Layer to provide responsiveness and support. At the bottom is a 7-inch durable base layer, with a polyester shift-resistant bottom cover to keep the layers in place.

The Tempur-Pedic Cloud starts with a stretch cover that wicks away moisture and promotes breathability. Underneath is a comfort layer of Tempur memory foam for a slow release to pressure, followed by a transition layer of slightly firmer Tempur foam to contour to the body. At the bottom is a base layer of high-density polyfoam for stability and structure.

Both mattresses are delivered to your door and arrive rolled up in a box.

Nectar vs Tempur-Pedic materials & design winner: Draw

The design of these mattresses is almost identical, with a similar construction of three layers of foam. The Nectar has a shift-resistant bottom cover to help keep the mattress in place but otherwise the mattresses are put together in a similar way.

Nectar vs Tempur-Pedic: Comfort & support

The Nectar is a medium firm mattress that we rated as a 7 for firmness

The Tempur-Pedic is also a medium firm mattress, rated as a 6.5

Both mattresses offer the distinctive memory foam ‘hug’

The Nectar is particularly suited for side sleepers, who will enjoy the ample cushioning it offers at the shoulders and hips. It’ll also suit some back and stomach sleepers, but if you weigh over 230lbs you’re likely to find it sags too much, leaving the spine unsupported.

It’s a similar story with the Tempur-Pedic Cloud, with side sleepers being well supported by the plush contouring of the mattress, which offers exceptional pressure relief around the shoulders and hips. Back sleepers of light and average weight will also feel supported and cradled, with the Tempur-Pedic providing ample contouring around the lower lumbar region to help ease back pain.

Nectar vs Tempur-Pedic comfort & support winner: Tempur-Pedic

The patented Tempur material in Tempur-Pedic mattresses does a superb job of both contouring and supporting sleepers, with the foam providing excellent pressure relief where needed. Customers also felt that their aches and pains were soothed, and the mattress is particularly good at easing back pain.

Nectar vs Tempur-Pedic: Temperature control

Nectar’s all-foam design is cooling, thanks to a gel-infused top layer

The Tempur-Pedic Cloud retains a bit of heat, so hot sleepers beware

All-foam mattresses generally retain more heat than hybrid mattresses

The Nectar mattress is an all-foam offering and these typically sleep hot. To combat this Nectar have infused the top layer with gel and there’s a specialized cooling cover, woven with polyethylene fibers to draw away body heat. This does an exceptional job for an all-foam mattress of keeping sleepers cool throughout the night but do note that the cover isn’t cool to the touch.

The Tempur-Pedic Cloud is also made entirely of foam, but there aren’t any particular features included to help with cooling. And because it’s made entirely of foam, heat can become trapped. This, combined with the ‘hug’ of the mattress means it’s not a good choice for hot sleepers. Instead, consider one of our best cooling mattress selection.

Nectar vs Tempur-Pedic temperature regulation winner: Nectar

For an all-foam mattress the Nectar does a great job of keeping sleepers cool. The cooling cover is impressive and does a good job of drawing heat away from the body. Of course an all-foam mattress will never be as cool as a hybrid mattress so if you’d prefer a mattress with more airflow, take a look at our best hybrid mattress round up.

Nectar vs Tempur-Pedic: Which should you buy?

Buy the Nectar if...

✅ You’re a side sleeper: The cushioning memory foam upper layer on the Nectar allows sleepers’ shoulders and hips to sink gently into the mattress, providing pressure relief an enough comfort for a restful night’s sleep for side sleepers.

✅ You’re on a tighter budget: The Nectar mattress is at the lower end of the mid-range bracket once you’ve taken one of the permanent discounts into account. It’s outstanding value at a great price.

✅ You share your bed with a restless sleeper: Because of the ‘hug’ of the memory foam the Nectar does a great job of absorbing motion. The excellent motion isolation means that you’re unlikely to be disturbed at night.

Buy the Tempur-Pedic if…

✅ You suffer with back pain: The contouring support around the lower lumbar region of the Tempur-Pedic Cloud means that this mattress does a great job of easing aches and pains.

✅ You sleep on your back or side: The Tempur material offers great pressure relief around the shoulders and hips when sleeping on the side, allowing sleepers to sink into the foam and feel supported. In addition, the aforementioned lumbar support helps back sleepers sleep comfortably.

✅ You share your bed with a restless sleeper: As with the Nectar, the Tempur-Pedic Cloud is a great choice for those sharing their bed with a restless partner. As this is a big positive for both mattresses, we’ve included it in both ‘Buy it if’ sections.