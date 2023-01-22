LG C2 OLED vs Samsung QN95B QLED: which TV should you buy?

Deciding whether to buy the LG C2 OLED TV or Samsung QN96B QLED TV means you're between two premium models with some of the best TV technology on the market.

While the LG C2 OLED TV is our favorite overall TV of the year, the Samsung QN95B QLED TV is also one of the most impressive sets we've ever tested. It's hands-down the best QLED TV you can buy.

As such, figuring which of the two TVs is right for you mostly comes down to the advantages (and disadvantages) of OLED vs. QLED. But price and design are other factors you might want to consider. Here's everything you need to know about how the LG C2 OLED vs. Samsung QN95B QLED stack-up.

LG C2 OLED vs. Samsung QN95B QLED: Specs compared

Swipe to scroll horizontally LG C2 OLED Samsung QN95B QLED Sizes 42", 48", 55", 65", 77", 83" 55", 65", 75", 85" Ports 4 HDMI 2.1 4 HDMI 2.1 Resolution 3,840 x 2,160p 3,840 x 2,160p HDR HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ Smart TV software Web OS 22 Tizen ATSC 3.0 support? No Yes

LG C2 OLED vs. Samsung QN95B QLED: Price and configurations

We tested both the 65-inch configurations of the LG C2 OLED and Samsung QN95B QLED, which have a normal price tag of $2,499 and $2,999, respectively. But as the screen sizes go up, the QN95B actually becomes more affordable than the C2. The largest C2 (83-inch) costs $5,499 and the largest QN95B (85-inch) costs $4,999.

That said, the Samsung QN90B QLED TV is less expensive across-the-board than the QN95B and offers virtually the same performance. The QN90B also comes in 43- and 50-inch configurations, while the QN95B does not. Besides design (which we'll get to in the next section), this face-off compares the C2 to the QN90B TV, too.

Keep in mind that these TVs launched in 2022, so they're often on sale. See our guides to the best cheap TV deals and best OLED TV deals to score savings before you checkout.

LG C2 OLED vs. Samsung QN95B QLED: Design

Both the LG C2 OLED and Samsung QN95B QLED have the sleek look of premium TVs. But just by the nature of OLED panels and LED panels, the C2 OLED measures an impossibly-thin 0.1-inch thick, while the QN95B measures just under 1-inch wide. As a result, the 65-inch LG C2 OLED is about 15 pounds lighter than the QN95B in the same size, which makes it easier to set up if you're doing so alone.

The sets can either be mounted on the wall with a VESA mount or stood up on included stands. Both TVs ship with central, low-profile stands. You're limited in terms of soundbar height, but at least there's less concern about gravity knocking the sets over.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The LG C2 OLED and Samsung QN95B are pretty evenly matched in terms of ports, with both sporting 4 HDMI 2.1 inputs with one eARC for your soundbar or sound system. The HDMI 2.1 ports notably support variable refresh rate and auto-low latency mode, leveraging the next-gen graphic abilities of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The biggest difference is the QN95B offloads all the ports into Samsung's proprietary One Connect box, which gives you more flexibility in terms of cable management. Instead of dealing with the tangles of cords behind your TV, you can situate the One Connect Box in a location close to the TV that's more accessible for you. (This is also the primary difference between the QN95B and QN90B — the latter uses a traditional port arrangement instead of the One Connect box.)

Samsung QN95B QLED: Test results

Swipe to scroll horizontally LG C2 OLED Samsung QN95B QLED Delta-E 1.7 1.2 Rec. 709 134.45% 99.97% Brightness (10% window) 800 nits 1905.8 nits Lag time 12.9 ms 9.8 ms

LG C2 OLED vs. Samsung QN95B QLED: Performance

We spent hours testing the LG C2 OLED and Samsung QN95B QLED both in the lab and by watching a variety of content. Each of the TVs excelled in our tests, producing some of the most impressive numbers we've ever seen on our bench.

The LG C2 OLED and Samsung QN95B QLED are both best-in-class for accuracy and color reproduction in their respective OLED and QLED categories, but there's one major difference between the sets that our lab results emphasize: brightness. The QN95B's 1905.8 nits in standard mode with HDR content (10% window) blew away anything Tom’s Guide ever tested before. The LG C2 OLED TV hit just 800 nits in the same window.

In general, we recommend QLED TVs for locations with lots of natural light and users who enjoy daytime viewing. QLED TVs can get much brighter than OLED TVs because of the way OLED panels work compared to LED-LCD TVs. Alternatively, OLED TVs achieve perfect black levels and contrast, while QLED TVs often suffer from some light blooming in high-contrast scenes. OLED TVs have better off-angle viewing, too. They're ideal for movie nights in basement or bedroom.

LG C2 OLED vs. Samsung QN95B QLED: Smart TV platform

It's difficult to say whether LG C2 OLED or Samsung QN95B QLED's smart TV platform is superior. Honestly, they're not all that much different. Both offer access to hundreds of streaming services and other apps.

One benefit to Samsung's TV is that it doubles as a SmartThings home control dashboard, so you can manage all your connect smart home devices directly from your TV. LG's Web OS makes it easy to get an overview of ThinQ-connected appliances, but the reach of devices is much smaller. That said, both TVs can be used hands-free with the help of Alexa and Google Assistant, which levels the playing field.

LG C2 OLED vs. Samsung QN95B QLED: Which should you buy?

There are plenty of reasons to get both the LG C2 OLED and Samsung QN95B QLED, since each are among the most premium offerings from two of the market's most reputable TV manufacturers. The C2 is the best LG TV right now while the QN95B is the best Samsung TV right now.

If price is your biggest concern, you'll want to take a closer look at the configuration deals. But we encourage you to consider whether an OLED TV or QLED TV makes more sense for the place you plan to put the TV. Living rooms with natural light are more suitable for the Samsung QN95B QLED, while basements or rooms where you're watching mostly at night are great for the LG C2 OLED.

And if you're not in a rush to buy a TV, both the LG C3 OLED TV and Samsung QN95C QLED TV will become available in Spring 2023.