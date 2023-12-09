DreamCloud vs WinkBed: Which hybrid mattress best suits your sleep?

The DreamCloud Hybrid and The WinkBed mattresses are both luxury hybrids known by well-known sleep brands (DreamCloud is the sister company to Nectar Sleep). While both use a combination of memory foam and coils to boost support, pressure relief and breathability, there is a hug difference in the price of these beds. There are also big differences in how customizable each mattress is, as we explore in this DreamCloud vs WinkBed comparison.

Right off the bat we can tell you that both mattresses rank highly in our best mattress of the year guide, and both feature in our specialist mattress for back pain guide too. That's because our mattress reviewers reported a significant reduction in hip and lower back pain when sleeping on the DreamCloud and The WinkBed.

The prices are enormously different though: a queen size DreamCloud mattress is normally on sale for $799 – right now you can save 50% on the DreamCloud Hybrid with a queen down to $665 at DreamCloud – while a queen size WinkBed is normally on sale for $1,499. So the DreamCloud is far and away the best choice for smaller budgets.

Beyond price, another big difference is the range of firmness options for each mattress and here The WinkBed is unbeatable: it offers four comfort levels, ranging from soft to firm and with a fourth option for heavy people. The DreamCloud only has one firmness level, which our testers rate as being on the firmer side of medium-firm. Height-wise they are similar, with the DreamCloud being the slightly taller of the two at 14" compared to The WinkBed's 13.5" height.

We’ve also tested both mattresses and you can read our in-depth DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress Review and WinkBed Mattress Review for all the analysis and test data. Let's now dig into our full DreamCloud vs WinkBed comparison to give you all the details you need to make a decision between two of the best hybrid mattresses on sale this year.

DreamCloud Hybrid: from $839 $369 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud is excellent value for money at any time of the year, but right now there is a better than Black Friday flash sale happening with 50% off every size. That drops the price of a queen size DreamCloud to $665, compared to $799 in last month's sale. That's an unbeatable price for a luxury hybrid bed that comes with a forever warranty, free shipping and free returns if you change your mind within the 365-night trial period. Don't miss this one.

The WinkBed: from $1,149 $849 at WinkBed

Every month you can save $300 on every size of The WinkBed mattress, so there's no rush to buy if you think you prefer this hybrid over the DreamCloud but you aren't ready to buy just yet. As with the WinkBed's main rival, the Saatva Classic (read our Saatva Classic mattress review to find out why), you'll get a lifetime warranty with this hybrid, though the sleep trial is shorter at 120 nights. A queen is down to $1,495, which is a good price for a bed of this quality.

DreamCloud vs WinkBed Mattress: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 DreamCloud Hybrid The WinkBed Type: Hybrid bed-in-a-box Hybrid bed-in-a-box Internal layers: 5 4 Firmness (1-10): 8 (DreamCloud rates it as 6.5) 4.5, 6.5, 7 or 8 Height: 14" 13.5” Trial: 365 nights 120 nights Warranty: Lifetime Lifetime Price (MSRP) From $899 From $1,149

DreamCloud vs WinkBed Mattress: Price, trials

A queen DreamCloud is usually on sale for $799

A queen WinkBed is usually on sale for $1,499

Both have a lifetime warranty but DreamCloud's sleep trial is longer

There’s no need to pay attention to MSRP with either the DreamCloud or WinkBed, as both are always on sale. The DreamCloud mattress sale takes the mattress down into the mid-range bracket. This makes it an extremely affordable luxury hybrid. DreamCloud's new holiday offer is a 50% off flash sale, reducing the price of a queen size to just $665 (was $1,332) compared to $799 when it's on sale most months.

You can also add a bedding bundle at a highly discounted price. We've previously seen the mattress reduced to $899 with the bedding bundle included for free, so either of these deals will save you a considerable amount. DreamCloud also offers a 365-night mattress trial, a lifetime warranty and free shipping and returns.

Likewise, the WinkBed has a permanent deal on, with $300 off all sizes. This takes it to the top of the upper mid-range bracket but do note that if you buy the WinkBed Plus (designed for heavier bodies) you’ll still be paying premium prices.

Although mattress sales happen all year round, WinkBed discounts don't increase during major sales events, which does mean you can buy the mattress whenever you choose as there'll never be a cheaper price around the corner. Like the DreamCloud, the WinkBed has a lifetime warranty, free shipping and returns, but the trial period is shorter at 120 nights. That's still four times the expert-recommended 30-night minimum for a sleep trial.

Here's how the DreamCloud vs WinkBed mattresses compare in terms of prices:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price comparison Row 0 - Cell 0 DreamCloud Hybrid The WinkBed Twin MSRP: $789 $1,149 Twin XL MSRP: $1,039 $1,249 Full MSRP: $1,149 $1,499 Queen MSRP: $1,282 $1,799 King MSRP: $1,619 $1,999 Cal king MSRP: $1,619 $2,049 Split king MSRP: $2,078 N/A

DreamCloud vs WinkBed Mattress price winner: DreamCloud

Although both mattresses are competitively priced for luxury hybrids, the DreamCloud is considerably cheaper. With the Black Friday mattress deals , the DreamCloud is $600 cheaper for a queen mattress, plus it comes with a yearlong trial as opposed to the WinkBed’s 120-night trial.

DreamCloud vs WinkBed Mattress: Design

Both mattresses are exceptionally well-made hybrid mattresses

The DreamCloud comes in one firmness rating (8/10)

The WinkBed comes in four different firmness ratings (4.5, 6.5, 7.5 or 8)

The DreamCloud and WinkBed are different animals, with the WinkBed coming in a choice of firmness ratings as opposed to the DreamCloud’s one.

Image 1 of 2 This is what the inside of a four-layer WinkBed mattress looks like (Image credit: WinkBeds) This is what the inside of a five-layer DreamCloud mattress looks like (Image credit: DreamCloud)

The WinkBed is available in four different firmness variations – soft, luxury firm, firm and plus. All the mattresses apart from the Plus start with a Euro-pillow top, with the soft having a three-layered top for more contouring, and the luxury firm and firm using a two-layered top.

The Plus version skips this and starts with a layer of anti-sag foam. The Plus version has a layer of latex for extra support, whereas the other versions use gel-infused foam. All the mattresses have individually wrapped coils and the perimeter is reinforced for extra support. The whole mattress is finished off with a Tencel cover.

The DreamCloud is one of our best hybrid mattress picks (as is the WinkBed Plus) and starts off with a quilted cashmere cover, which isn’t removable for washing. Underneath is a layer of contouring foam, followed by gel memory foam for pressure relief and a transition layer to pad out the individually wrapped springs. At the base is another layer of high density foam for stability, with a non-slip cover underneath to keep the mattress in place.

DreamCloud vs WinkBed design winner: The WinkBed

With its choice of firmness ratings that mean you can pick a mattress to suit your specific sleeping style, the WinkBed is the winner in the design section. We particularly like the thought that has gone into creating a mattress for heavier builds and our panel of testers were impressed with the quality of this mattress when they reviewed it.

DreamCloud vs WinkBed: Comfort & Support

The DreamCloud is marketed as medium-firm but we rate it as a firm

The WinkBed is available in four firmness options

Both mattresses offer excellent pressure relief

Although the DreamCloud Hybrid is officially rated at a 6.5/10, all our testers felt that it was much firmer, rating it at 8/10. Despite its firmer feel this is a great all-rounder that suited all sleeping types. It’s particularly suited to back and stomach sleepers, who should feel that their spines are aligned, and hips kept in the right position.

Back pain sufferers should also find relief from aches and pains, with the mattress offering great support and pressure relief around the lower lumbar region. Side sleepers may find the mattress a little firm to begin with, but after a few days the ample cushioning around the shoulders and hips will start to soften slightly and contour where needed. Some lightweight side sleepers may find it a little too firm though, particularly if they’re looking for a bd that they sink into.

The WinkBed is available in four firmness options, with our reviewers sleeping on the luxury firm. Starting with the soft version, this is ideal for side sleepers with plenty of cushioning and sinkage around the shoulders and hips. The firm version is ideal for stomach and back sleepers who prefer to sleep on top of the mattress as opposed to sinking in, while the Plus version is designed specifically for those weighing over 250lb.

As mentioned above we tested the luxury firm version, with our testers feeling it was the perfect firmness to suit most sleepers. The WinkBed has zoned individually wrapped coils to deliver targeted support, with the pressure feeling firmer in some areas and lighter in others. The firmer coils in the center third do an excellent job of supporting the lumbar region and keeping the spine aligned.

DreamCloud vs WinkBed comfort & support winner: The WinkBed

Again, the choice of firmness options edges this for the WinkBed. While we do think the DreamCloud is a fantastic all-rounder, the WinkBed offers sleepers the chance to pick a bed that’s completely designed for their particular sleeping style and body weight.

DreamCloud vs WinkBed: Temperature control

Both sleep cool thanks to the use of coils which boost airflow

The DreamCloud has a breathable cashmere cover

The WinkBed has a moisture-wicking cover for night sweats

The DreamCloud is breathable thanks to the use of coils that boost airflow – even our tester's cat loved how cool it slept (Image credit: Future)

The DreamCloud mattress performed extremely well when it came to keeping sleepers cool at night, with even our hottest sleeper feeling comfortable throughout the night. The DreamCloud has a breathable cashmere cover, gel-infused foam to help dissipate body heat and well-spaced coils to promote airflow.

Likewise, the WinkBed also did a good job of keeping our testers cool and comfortable. It has some similar features to the DreamCloud, with a breathable Tencel cover to absorb moisture, gel-infused foam and individually wrapped coils that help move air through the mattress. As with the DreamCloud, it kept even our hottest sleepers cool at night.

Of course, if you’re a particularly hot sleeper, these mattresses may not be enough to keep you cool. Instead, consider one of our best cooling mattress recommendations, which are specifically designed for hot sleepers.

DreamCloud vs WinkBed Mattress winner: It's a draw

Both mattresses do a great job of keeping sleepers cool at night and have very similar features to help wick away moisture and keep air moving through the mattress. However, we wouldn’t recommend the soft WinkBed to hot sleepers, as the plusher foam and sinkage will trap more body heat.

DreamCloud vs WinkBed: Which should you buy?

Buy the DreamCloud if...

✅ You have a smaller budget: Although the DreamCloud isn’t a cheap mattress, it’s an absolute bargain for a luxury hybrid once the discounts are applied.

✅ You suffer with back pain: The DreamCloud offers fantastic pressure relief and support around the lower lumbar region, with sleepers reporting a real improvement in aches and pains.

✅ You share with a restless sleepers: One of the big selling points of the DreamCloud Hybrid is the excellent motion isolation, which is why we recommend it as the best choice for couples who disturb each other's sleep with endless wriggling.

Buy The WinkBed if...

✅ You want to customize the feel of your mattress: With four different firmness options, it’s easy to find the right mattress for your sleeping style and body weight.

✅ You’re of a heavier build: The WinkBed Plus is our top pick in our best mattresses for heavy people round up, with its anti-sag foam, latex layer and coils that are banded together and reinforced for extra durability.

✅ You want superior pressure relief: The WinkBed is supportive where it needs to be, and the design does a great job of supporting pressure points and keeping the spine in the correct natural alignment.