How to watch 'Thomas Jefferson' docuseries online from anywhere

Next year marks the 250th anniversary of the birth of the United States and the History Channel have begun the "History Honors 250" series of programming with new six-part docuseries “Thomas Jefferson” – a detailed examination (with dramatic recreations) of the complicated life of one of America’s Founding Fathers and author of the Declaration of Independence.

"Thomas Jefferson" airs on the History Channel in the U.S. across three days from Monday, February 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT — and viewers currently abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

• U.S. — History Channel (via Sling, Philo or Hulu)

• Canada — History Channel

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Most American citizens will know that Thomas Jefferson was the third president and recognize his most famous words from the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Some will know that he was also governor of Virginia before the Revolutionary War, secretary of state for President George Washington and then VP to his successor John Adams. But how many will know that the man who insisted on a Bill of Rights also owned slaves and fathered six children by his mistress Sally Hemmings, a young enslaved woman who he had "inherited" from his father-in-law?

Read on to find out how to watch "Thomas Jefferson" online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Thomas Jefferson' in the U.S.

"Thomas Jefferson" premieres on the History Channel and runs across three days beginning this Presidents' Day on Monday, February 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with two parts airing each night. Nights two and three will drop on Tuesday, February 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Wednesday, February 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The History Channel is available with most cable packages. If you have a cable login, you can also watch "Thomas Jefferson" episodes on History.com.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch "Thomas Jefferson" live on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Philo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend Sling and Philo.

Watch ''Thomas Jefferson' from anywhere

Just because the History Channel isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch "'Thomas Jefferson" if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the world can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Watch 'Thomas Jefferson' in Canada

There is no release date for "Thomas Jefferson" in Canada as yet but History Channel programming is usually available on Global TV and the STACKTV add-on with Prime Video.

A Prime membership costs CA$9.99 each month, and a Stack TV subscription costs CA$12.99 on top, but both offer free trials to new users.

Can you watch 'Thomas Jefferson' in Australia?

History Channel shows have streamed on Binge shortly after coming out in the U.S., but at the time of writing there's been no word on "Thomas Jefferson". You'll read about it here first when that changes.

Can you watch 'Thomas Jefferson' in the U.K.?

There is no release date for "Thomas Jefferson" in the U.K. as yet.

'Thomas Jefferson' - Cast and contributors

Annette Gordon-Reed - Historian

Jon Meacham - Writer

Andrew Davenport and Gayle Jessup White - Descendants of Jefferson

Steven Eden as Thomas Jefferson - Recreations

'Thomas Jefferson' - Episode list

Episode 01 - "A Revolutionary is Born (1743-1773)": Mon, Feb. 17

E02 - "Independence (1774-1776)": Mon, Feb. 17

E03 - "Jefferson at War (1777-1784)": Tues, Feb. 18

E04 - "Jefferson in Paris (1784-1793)": Tues, Feb. 18

E05 - "President Jefferson (1793-1809)": Weds, Feb. 19

E06 - "Jefferson's Legacy (1809-1826)": Weds, Feb. 19

"Thomas Jefferson" Official Trailer | The HISTORY Channel 3-Night Event - YouTube Watch On

'Thomas Jefferson' FAQ

What crazy coincidence does third president Thomas Jefferson share with second president John Adams, the man he served as VP? Though their relationship fluctuated between friendship and hostility, they eventually reconciled towards the end of their lives and, incredibly, both Founding Fathers died on the same day - July 4, 1826, the fiftieth anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

