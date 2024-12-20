How to watch 'The Young Offenders Christmas Special' online from anywhere

After a brilliant season 4 of the award-winning series "The Young Offenders", this December brings another "The Young Offenders Christmas Special" for your delectation. And this time, tinsel or not, the stakes have just got higher when "Jack Hammer" (crazy nickname, lunatic criminal) turns up to scare the pants off everybody, including Billy Murphy.

Read on for how to watch "The Young Offenders Christmas Special" from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for FREE!

'The Young Offenders Christmas Special' - Date, Time, Channels ► U.K. date and time: "The Young Offenders Christmas Special" premieres Friday, December 20 at 9.30 p.m. GMT (4.30 p.m. ET/ 1.30p.m. PT) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Its Irish broadcast will follow on Christmas Day.

The coming-of-age sitcom about life in Cork for two lovable rogues, Conor McSweeney (played by Alex Murphy) and Jock O'Keefe (Chris Walley), now finds them even further in trouble at the worst possible time.

And not just because it's Christmas.

Conor's mammy Mairéad (Hilary Rose) is expecting a baby with his step-dad. Oh, and his step-dad is the detested Sergeant Tony Healey (Dominic MacHale). Just imagine what might happen if there was an illegal firearm in the house...

Watch 'The Young Offenders Christmas Special' for FREE in the U.K. and Ireland

In the U.K., "The Young Offenders Christmas Special" is available to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on Friday, December 20 at 9.30 p.m. GMT.

For Irish viewers, the show will also be available for free, but a little later, airing on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on Christmas Day at 9.30 p.m. GMT.

Brit or Irish fan abroad and you don't want to miss this hilarious comedy? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch 'The Young Offenders Christmas Special' from abroad

If you are a Brit or Irish viewer abroad and can't wait to watch "The Young Offenders Christmas Special", a VPN (Virtual Private Network) might be the answer to your prayers.

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for anybody away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer or RTÉ Player and watch the show as you would at home.

Can I watch 'The Young Offenders Christmas Special' in the U.S.?

As yet there are no plans for the U.S. to pick up "The Young Offenders Christmas Special".

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation, you can stream the show (and catch up with all the previous seasons) by using a VPN such as NordVPN and choosing U.K. from the list.

Can I watch 'The Young Offenders Christmas Special' in Canada?

As with the U.S., there are no plans for the U.S. to pick up "The Young Offenders Christmas Special".

However, if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation, you can stream the show (and catch up with all the previous seasons) by using a VPN such as NordVPN to unblock BBC iPlayer.

Can I watch 'The Young Offenders Christmas Special' in Australia?

The first four seasons of "The Young Offenders Christmas Special" are available to stream on Stan with a 30-day FREE trial. However, there's no word on when season 4 will arrive Down Under.

If you are a Brit in Australia for work or on vacation you can stream "The Young Offenders Christmas Special" by using a VPN such as NordVPN to unblock your usual BBC iPlayer account.

'The Young Offenders Christmas Special' - Cast

Chris Walley as Jock O'Keeffe

Alex Murphy as Conor MacSweeney

Hilary Rose as Mairead MacSweeney

Jennifer Barry as Siobhan Walsh

Demi Isaac Oviawe as Linda Walsh

PJ Gallagher as Principal Barry Walsh

Orla Fitzgerald as Orla Walsh

Dominic MacHale as Sergeant Tony Healy

Shane Casey as Billy Murphy

Jason Byrne as "Jack Hammer"

'The Young Offenders Christmas Special' - Trailer

The Young Offenders - Christmas Trailer 🎄🤣 - BBC - YouTube Watch On

