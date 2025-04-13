How to watch 'The Piano' season 3 online – stream the viral music competition from anywhere

It's a very simple format and works very well. Claudia Winkleman descends on a railways station (and, new for this season, an airport too) and convinces amateur piano players to step up and entertain the assembled travelers. Mika and Jon Batiste are on hand to lend their expertise...

Read on for how to watch "The Piano" season 3 from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for FREE.

'The Piano' season 3, Date, Time, Channels ► U.K. date and time: "The Piano" season 3 premieres on Channel 4 on Sunday, April 13 at 9.00 p.m. BST and will run for seven weeks in the same slot.

• WATCH FREE — Channel 4 (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The show starts at London Liverpool Street station before stopping at Brighton, Sheffield and Newcastle Central. The airport episode takes place at Heathrow Terminal 5. And then, after all the auditions and back stories, Mika and Jon will decide which of the pianists will appear in a concert/ season finale at The Glasshouse International Centre for Music in Gateshead.

Among those hoping to be awarded with the ‘Performance of the Night’ will be 12-year-old Anisa playing "Skylark" (composed by Mikhail Glinka), 77-year-old John with a succession of music hall classics, Keba who learned how to play on a public station piano when he was homeless but now plays his own compositions, and former dinner lady Maria who plays "Class of 1984" (by Timothy Van Patten).

Read on for details of where to watch "The Piano" season 3 online and from anywhere.

Watch 'The Piano' season 3 free online

"The Piano" season 3 will premiere in the U.K. on Channel 4 on Sunday, April 13 at 9.00 p.m. BST and will run for seven weeks in the same slot.

But what if you are a Brit abroad and don't want to miss the show? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We recommend NordVPN.

We'll show you how to do that below...

Watch 'The Piano' season 3 from abroad

If you are a Brit abroad and want to watch "The Piano" season 3, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) might be the answer to your prayers.

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for anybody away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch. Head to Channel 4 to watch "The Piano" season 3 online.

Can I watch 'The Piano' season 3 in the U.S.?

As yet, "The Piano" season 3 has not been picked up by any U.S. platform but don't panic, if you're in the States for work or on vacation you can watch the show via your usual domestic streaming services by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The Piano' season 3 in Canada?

As with the U.S., no Canadian network has announced plans to pick up "The Piano" season 3.

However, if you are a Brit on holiday in Canada, you can still catch the show on Channel 4 at home by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The Piano' season 3 in Australia?

"The Piano" season 3 with Claudia Winkelman might appear in Australia soon but there are no plans as yet and the Aussies have their own home grown version on ABCiView — so don't be confused.

And so, if you are a Brit and Down Under for work or vacation, and want to watch the U.K. version on your usual domestic streaming platform you can still watch the show for free on Channel 4 by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'The Piano' season 3: everything you need to know

'The Piano' season 3 - Episode list

Season 3 Episode 1: Liverpool Street Station - Claudia Winkleman and Mika are back, joined by new mentor and seven-time Grammy award winner Jon Batiste, as they begin their search for the UK's best amateur pianists. The new series begins at London's Liverpool Street Station, where they discover a talented dinner lady; are blown away by a girl with star power; and are surprised by a tarot card reader. Who will they choose to play at the final concert? Sunday, April 13 at 9.00 p.m.

Season 3 Episode 2: Sunday, April 20 at 9.00 p.m.

Season 3 Episode 3: Sunday, April 27 at 9.00 p.m.

Season 3 Episode 4: Sunday, May 4 at 9.00 p.m.

Season 3 Episode 5: Sunday, May 11 at 9.00 p.m.

Season 3 Episode 6: Sunday, May 18 at 9.00 p.m.

Season 3 Episode 7: Grand Finale - At The Glasshouse International Centre for Music in Gateshead. Sunday, May 25 at 9.00 p.m.

'The Piano' season 3 trailer

The Piano Series 3 Official Trailer | Featuring Claudia Winkleman, Jon Batiste & Mika | Channel 4 - YouTube Watch On

What do we know about Jon Batiste? Jon Batiste is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who has worked with Stevie Wonder, Prince, Beyonce, Lenny Kravitz, Ed Sheeran and Lana Del Rey. He was also the bandleader on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" from 2015 to 2022. He won an Oscar, a Grammy and a BAFTA Film Award for his score of the Pixar film "Soul". "I am so happy to be a mentor on 'The Piano'," he has said. "And to witness the pianists for the new series express themselves on the instrument I've dedicated my life to. "This show will bring together my unique history of performing in both train stations and concert halls... I always have believed that music at its best creates community and brings folks together in divided times."

