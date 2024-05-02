How to watch 'Spy/Master' online: stream Cold War espionage miniseries from anywhere

It's the stylish new Cold War drama everybody is talking about. Here's how to watch "Spy/Master" from anywhere with a VPN — potentially for FREE!

"Spy/Master" Date, Time, Channels "Spy/Master" premieres on Saturday, May 4 at 9:40 p.m. BST (4:40 p.m. ET / 1:4p.m. PT) on BBC Four.

• FREE — Watch on BBC iPlayer(U.K.)

• U.S. — Max

Yes, it's a Cold War mini-series. And yes, the U.S. and the Soviet Union are major players as the events unfold but, "Spy/Master" takes to a country that rarely features in mainstream Western television drama - and that is Romania. Specifically, Romania under President Nicolae Ceaușescu in the 1970s.

The Communist leader was undeniably paranoid (and, as he would subsequently be executed on live TV in 1989, perhaps with good reason) but not just about the attempts of the West to destabilize his regime. He also had reason to fear the dead hand of the U.S.S.R.

"Spy/Master" comes into its own as Ceaușescu's most trusted confidant Victor Godeanu (played by Alec Secareanu) has to take matters into his own hands once it becomes clear that his role as a Soviet agent is about to be uncovered. Where can he run to? And how can he get there?

The show was recently nominated for the inaugural Berlinale Series Award so read on as we show you how you can watch it from anywhere – and potentially for free.

Where to watch "Spy/Master" free online

Already a massive hit in the U.S. where it is streaming on Max, "Spy/Master" is now FREE to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Don't worry if you are out of the U.K.. As long as you have a U.K. TV license, you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below...

Watch 'Spy/Master' from abroad

How to watch 'Spy/Master' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself on work or vacation. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch "Spy/Master".

How to watch 'Spy/Master' in the U.S.

"Spy/Master" is currently streaming on Max in the U.S.. Plans start at $10 a month, or you can go ad-free for $16 a month.

Brit in the States on work or vacation? You can catch the first season using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

How to watch 'Spy/Master' in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy the show live on BBC4 from Saturday, May 4 at 9:40 p.m. BST. It will also stream on BBC iPlayer.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Can I stream 'Spy/Master' online in Canada?

"Spy/Master" is not currently available in Canada but if you are a Brit in the Great White North on work or vacation you can catch the show with a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

Watch 'Spy/Master' in Australia

Can I stream 'Spy/Master' online in Australia?

As is the case with Canada, "Spy/Master" is not currently available in Australia but if you are a Brit Down Under on work or vacation you can catch the show with a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

Can I stream 'Spy/Master' online in New Zealand?

"Spy/Master" is not currently available in New Zealand but if you are a Brit and find yourself there on work or vacation you can catch the show with a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list.

'Spy/Master' full episode guide

S1E1 – The Hunting Party

Victor finds himself in grave danger amid Ceausescu's growing paranoia - and news that his nemesis is closing in on his secret. In Germany on a diplomatic mission, Victor decides to take his chance with the Americans.

S1E2 – The Survival Party

Armed with damning evidence, Mircea outs Victor to Nicolae and Elena. Later, Victor gets troubling information from his old flame Ingrid, and Frank tries to sidestep official channels when Victor is called back to Bucharest.

S1E3 – The Safe House

Holed up in a safe house, Victor nervously waits for Frank as news of a missing diplomat quickly spreads. Meanwhile, Frank tries to force the CIA's hand - but his strategy could backfire.

S1E4 – The Trust Test

As Nicolae fumes over reports of a defection, Frank moves Victor to the protection of the U.S. embassy. Later, Mircea and Carmen attempt to cast doubts on Victor's true motivations.

S1E5 - The Bomb Maker

Upon learning that Ileana is being interrogated by Ceausescu's men, Victor utilizes Ingrid's intel about an imminent bomb attack in Bonn to get a recorded message to his daughter.

S1E6 – The Trojan Horse

Though Victor's intel proves useful, German police and CIA are left scrambling when a second target emerges. Amid the chaos, Victor and Frank attempt to neutralize the attackers, and make a last-ditch effort for Victor's escape to America.

Is 'Spy/Master' based on a true story? Yes, the story is loosely based on the real case of Ioan Pacepa – a general in the Securitate [Romanian Secret Service] and Ceausescu’s confidant, who defected to the United States in 1978. He died of Covid in 2021.