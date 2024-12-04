How to watch 'Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story' online — stream from anywhere

If you remember the "Snoop Dogg's Fatherhood" reality series from the mid-2000s, you're going to want to catch up with "Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story" as stuff just got serious, with a wedding coming up for the rapper's daughter. All the pre-wedding drama is covered in this mini docuseries.

It's streaming on Peacock in the U.S., but if you're away, we'll explain how to watch "Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story" online from anywhere with a VPN.

'Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story' streaming date, time, channels The "Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story" mini-series premieres Thursday, December 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E! Episodes will also be available to stream online the next day on Peacock.

• U.S. — E!/ Peacock

• Watch anywhere — NordVPN

Snoop Dogg planning a wedding, what could go wrong? In short, everything. Cori wants 750 guests and Justin Bieber to do a set while her fiancé Wayne wants to arrive in a helicopter. Cori is having major wedding dress issues while Wayne wants his groomsmen to wear $10,000 kicks.

As the pressure mounts, Snoop lurks in the background being frequently surprised but dispensing elder wisdom as the young couple's relationship begins to show signs of strain.

"Me and Wayne are in some deep trouble," says Cori.

"There's no point in talking. Should I even get married?" wonders Wayne during a couple's therapy session. And then things get really serious.

Feeling unwell, Cori is hospitalized after a major stroke.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch "Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story" online from anywhere.

How to watch 'Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story' in the U.S.

"Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story" premieres on Thursday, December 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E! with episodes also available to next-day stream on Peacock.

Peacock subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.

Away from home? Don't despair. You can still watch "Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story" wherever you are with a VPN to give you access to your usual streaming services.

In addition to "Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story" in the U.S., Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy content. Some of the best Peacock shows include classics such as "The Office", "Parks and Recreation" and "30 Rock", as well as newer shows such "The Traitors U.S.".

Watch 'Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story' from anywhere

How to watch 'Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story' from anywhere in the world

If "Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story" isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN, you can access streaming services from different locations.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from America and want to view Peacock as usual, you'd select a U.S.-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock and watch "Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story" streams as if you were back home.

'Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story' streams by country

Can I watch 'Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story' in Canada?

There is no release date for "Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story" in Canada as of yet.

Don't forget: Americans taking a vacation in the Great White North can watch "Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story" on Peacock via a VPN.

Can I watch 'Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story' in the U.K.?

Since E! was dropped by Sky in December last year, there is no release date for "Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story" in the U.K. at present.

However, Americans visiting the U.K. can watch "Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story" on Peacock by using a VPN for streaming.

Can I watch 'Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story' in Australia?

There is no release date for "Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story" in Australia right now.

Visiting Australia from the U.S.? Americans on vacation can still watch "Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story" on Peacock with the help of a VPN.

'Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story' Episode list

Episode 1: "Countdown to 'I Do'" - With just months to plan their nuptials, Cori and Wayne put their wedding plans in motion; with the stress of finding the perfect dress, to facing online hate over who Snoop's daughter should marry, the young couple starts to feel the pressure.

- With just months to plan their nuptials, Cori and Wayne put their wedding plans in motion; with the stress of finding the perfect dress, to facing online hate over who Snoop's daughter should marry, the young couple starts to feel the pressure. Episode 2: "With So Much Drama in the Wedding Party" - With blowout bachelor and bachelorette party weekends in Las Vegas and Palm Springs separating Cori and Wayne, tensions mount when Wayne forgets Cori's birthday; Shante brings Cori a surprise as the stress of wedding planning starts to take its toll.

- With blowout bachelor and bachelorette party weekends in Las Vegas and Palm Springs separating Cori and Wayne, tensions mount when Wayne forgets Cori's birthday; Shante brings Cori a surprise as the stress of wedding planning starts to take its toll. Episode 3: TBA

'Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story' Cast

Cori Broadus : Snoop Dogg's daughter and entrepreneur

: Snoop Dogg's daughter and entrepreneur Wayne Duece : Cori's fiancé

: Cori's fiancé Papa Snoop : Cori's father, Snoop Dogg

: Cori's father, Snoop Dogg Boss Lady Shante : Cori's mother

: Cori's mother Corde : Cori's brother

: Cori's brother Cordell : Cori's brother

: Cori's brother Bestie bridesmaids: Cori's bridesmaids

Official 'Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story' trailer

Snoop Dogg's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story | E! - YouTube Watch On

