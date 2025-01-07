How to watch 'Saint-Pierre' online – stream Canadian police drama from anywhere

Like a sexy "Death in Paradise" (with French star Josephine Jobert in both) but set in the North Atlantic, "Saint-Pierre" is a Canadian police drama with an incredible cast that has already got people outside the Great White North talking. Allan Hawk is the charming Sergeant Donny "Fitz" Fitzpatrick, Jobert is the Deputy Chief and James Purefoy stars as Gallagher.

Scroll down for our guide to how to watch "Saint-Pierre" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free!

'Saint-Pierre' - Release date, start time, TV channel, streaming info Date and time: "Saint-Pierre" premieres Monday, January 6 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT on CBC and is also available to stream on CBC Gem.

• FREE — Watch on CBC Gem

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

"Fitz" has been exiled to Saint-Pierre et Miquelon just of he coast of Newfoundland for getting too close to solving a corruption scandal - so we know he's a good cop in at least two senses of the word - but if he was expecting a quite life he can think again. There's an assassin and a decapitation in just the first three episodes.

There are a few familiar tropes (including the powerful female police chief who is initially suspicious but then warms to the outsider, sexual tension, the tough guy's appealing vulnerability - he doesn't "do heights") but this is a well-made, fast-paced series set in a beautiful location with plenty to commend it.

See below for the trailer and keep reading to discover how to watch "Saint-Pierre" online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Saint-Pierre' in Canada for free

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Saint-Pierre" premiered on Monday, January 6 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT on CBC and is also available to stream for free on CBC Gem in Canada.

Don't forget, Canadians traveling abroad can unblock CBC from anywhere with a NordVPN subscription.

How to watch 'Saint-Pierre' online from anywhere

Away from home and blocked from watching "Saint-Pierre" on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the drama thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for TV fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Watch "Saint-Pierre" around the world

Can I watch 'Saint-Pierre' in the U.S.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

At the time of writing there are no plans to show "Saint-Pierre" in the U.S. but Canadians visiting the States - or anywhere else - can unblock CBC with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN as it's fast and secure.

There's talk of the show streaming on BritBox or Acorn in the future, but no official confirmation as yet. We'll keep our eyes peeled for more info on any "Saint-Pierre" U.S. release date.

Can I watch 'Saint-Pierre' in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As with the U.S., "Saint-Pierre" has no release date in the U.K. as yet but it will surely be picked up soon and when it happens you'll find out here first.

However, Canadians vacationing in the U.K. can subscribe to a VPN to watch "Saint-Pierre" online on their domestic streaming service. We recommend NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Saint-Pierre' in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As with elsewhere, there are no plans to show "Saint-Pierre" In Australia.

But Canadians vacationing Down Under can subscribe to a VPN to watch "Saint-Pierre" online on your domestic streaming service. We recommend NordVPN.

'Saint-Pierre' cast

Allan Hawco as Sgt. Donny "Fitz" Fitzpatrick, a police officer with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary

Joséphine Jobert as commandante Geneviève "Arch" Archambault

James Purefoy as Sean Gallagher

Benz Antoine as Marcus Villeneuve

Erika Prevost as Patty Montclair-Ito

Jean-Michel Le Gal as Renuf Aucoin

Ayesha Mansur Gonsalves as Veda Gonsalves

Sameer Jafar as Kadeem Hamza

Louise Pitre as Marguerite

Kim Nelson as Lisette

'Saint-Pierre' episode list

Season 01 Episode 01: "Queen Bee" - Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Sergeant Donny Fitzpatrick ("Fitz") and Saint Pierre et Miquelon Gendarmerie Nationale, Detective Bailey Archambault ("Arch") as they tackle a new crime of the week while navigating their unlikely partnership.

S01 E02: "Kill Lil" - Fitz and Arch engage in a game of cat and mouse as they race to determine the target of an assassin on Bastille Day.

S01 E03: "Off With His Head" - When a billionaire is found decapitated, Fitz and Arch dig into the victim's family in this whodunnit mystery.

S01 E04: "Island Getaway" - TBA

S01 E05: "The Bogman Cometh" - TBA

S01 E06: "Only The Good Die Young" - TBA

S01 E07: "Ghost From The Past" - TBA

S01 E08: "With a Little Help From My Friends" - TBA

S01 E09: "Bad Friends, Bons Ennemis" - TBA

S01 E10: "Reap What We Sow" - TBA

'Saint-Pierre' FAQ

Where and what exactly is Saint-Pierre? Saint Pierre and Miquelon is a self-governing territorial overseas collectivity of France in the northwestern Atlantic Ocean, located near the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It is an archipelago of eight islands and its residents are French citizens.

More from Tom's Guide