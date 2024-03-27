How to watch 'Professor T' Series 3 online: stream British crime drama from anywhere

Season 3 of "Professor T" – the British cosy crime drama starring comedian Ben Miller as a Cambridge criminologist with an overbearing mom – is set for more mystery and intrigue. Below, we'll show you how to watch "Professor T" season 3 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Stream 'Professor T' S3 online, date, TV channel ► U.K. date and time: "Professor T" S3 airs on ITV1 and ITVX at 9 p.m. GMT (5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT) on Weds, March 27.

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE)

• U.S. — PBS (June 2024)

• Australia — BritBox

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

If you had to conceive of an environment less suited to an academic with OCD then a prison would be pretty hard to improve upon. However, that is where Prof. Jasper Tempest finds himself, on remand, at the start of "Professor T" season 3.

Following the finale to the last series, when an illegal firearm was discharged in a police station during an attempt to assist his former fiancé DCI Christina Brand (Juliet Aubrey), he now finds his career is on the line and he has, we are told, "a momentous decision to make."

Yes, he keeps on assisting the police from behind bars but the other women in his complicated life, Frances de la Tour as his mother Adelaide Tempest and Juliet Stevenson as his therapist, Dr Helena Goldberg, are fortunately on hand to add their peculiar brands of support.

Keep reading for all the info you need to watch "Professor T" season 3 online – and stream the unmissable ITV crime drama from anywhere in the world.

Where to watch 'Professor T' season 3 for FREE

In the U.K., you can stream all six episodes of "Professor T" season 3 for FREE via ITVX from Wednesday, March 27.

The ITVX streaming platform contains thousands of great TV shows and movies, including seasons 1 and 2 of "Professor T." You will need a valid TV license, of course.

Not in the U.K. right now? Don't worry — you can watch from anywhere with one of the best VPN services such as NordVPN. Read on and we'll explain how to watch "Professor T" season 3 online using a VPN.

Watch 'Professor T' season 3 from anywhere

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the country you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you normally watch, even when you're travelling or don't live in the service's "home" country to begin with.

We've tested plenty of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is NordVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the show.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

How to watch 'Professor T' season 3 online in the U.S.

U.S. viewers still have to wait to watch "Professor T" season 3. It has been slated to air on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on PBS, the PBS App and the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel on the same date.

All six episodes will be available for PBS Passport members to binge on premiere day. PBS Passport costs from $60 a year.

If you're a Brit currently abroad in the U.S., you could still connect to ITVX and watch "Professor T" season 3 via a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch 'Professor T' S3 online in the U.K.

As previously mentioned, "Professor T" S3 drops at 9pm GMT on Wednesday 27 March on ITV1 and ITVX.

ITVX is a FREE on-demand service. It’s worth noting, however, that a valid TV license is required.

Of course, Brits abroad can use a VPN to tune in to the streamer just as they would back home.

How to watch 'Professor T' S3 online in Canada

Canada is the same story as the U.S. with "Professor T" S3 arriving for FREE on at a date tbc on the PBS App and the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel. It is, however, available on BritBox from Wednesday 27 March at 9pm GMT.

If you're traveling out of the country, you might want to take this opportunity to download a VPN service, such as NordVPN, so that you can log into the same services you enjoy back home.

How to watch 'Professor T' S3 online in Australia

Good news for Australian viewers as all episodes of "Professor T" S3 are available to stream on BritBox right now.

A subscription to the streaming service costs from $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

As mentioned above, if you’re away from home, a VPN like NordVPN will let you connect to your usual streaming service from anywhere in the world.

'Professor T' season 3 cast

Ben Miller as Professor T

Emma Naomi as Lisa Donckers

Barney White as Dan Winters

Sarah Woodward as Ingrid Snares

Frances de la Tour as Adelaide Tempest

Juliet Aubrey as Christina Brand

Andy Gathergood as Paul Rabbit

Douglas Reith as The Dean

Ben Onwukwe as Jackson Donckers

Rupert Turnbull as Young Jasper Tempest

Tayla Kovacevic-Ebong as Calvin

Alastair Mackenzie as Simon Lanesborough

Juliet Stevenson as Dr. Helena Goldberg

'Professor T' season 3 episode schedule

S3 Episode 1: Heir to the Throne

Professor T is in prison awaiting trial, struggling with the harsh environment. Dan and Lisa involve him in a murder case involving two brothers to distract him.

S3 Episode 2: The Perfect Picture

A bride is found dead in a hotel swimming pool on her wedding night. Despite the seemingly perfect wedding photos, foul play is suspected, and Professor T is brought in to assist with the investigation.

S3 Episode 3: Truth and Justice

Facing court, Professor T must make a critical decision between saving himself or a former lover. Meanwhile, a prison officer’s death brings about a mystery with numerous suspects, one of whom seems particularly eager to take the blame.

S3 Episode 4: A Little Drop of Poison

Released from prison, Professor T is eager to return to his work at the university and assist the police. The team needs his expertise to solve a series of mysterious deaths before more lives are lost.

S3 Episode 5: The Conference

After a murder at a Criminology Conference implicates Professor T, especially since the victim was his major rival and successor at the university, he must clear his name to restore his reputation and reclaim his job.

S3 Episode 6: Attachment Issues

A woman is discovered dead at a car crash scene, but the accident appears not to have been the cause of her death. Professor T investigates the case and uncovers unsettling parallels to his own life.

What has Ben Miller said about his role as Professor Jasper Tempest ahead of the new series? In January this year Miller told Australian website The AU Review: "I love this character. He’s just so interesting. Him being a germophobe, or really having a phobia of touching any surface, and his strange relationship with his mother…and whether or not he had played a part in his own father’s death? He’s got a very bizarre past. For this third season we actually start to finally get the answers to those questions."

Will there be a fourth series of "Professor T"? Yes, the deal has already been done. According to Television Business International, "ITV in the UK and PBS in the US have extended Professor T into a fourth season, with distributor Beta Film also revealing a raft of sales for shows including Estonia. "The six-hour fourth run, which is again being produced by UK prodco Eagle Eye, will launch in the US on PBS and will be available to stream on the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel and branded PBS platforms."