How to watch 'Kin' series 2 online now – live stream the Irish gangland drama from anywhere

"Kin" season 2 – the Irish gangland drama – is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer in the U.K.. Abroad? You can watch all eight episodes FREE online from anywhere with a VPN.

'Kin' Series 2 date, TV channel All eight episodes of "Kin" season 2 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer in the U.K.. • U.K. date: New episodes premiere every Tuesday from Feb. 13 on BBC One. • Watch BBC iPlayer from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Take the most dysfunctional family you can imagine and then give them guns and a multi-million euro drug ring to run in Dublin. Add ruthless enemies and a race against time to the mix and that was the basic synopsis for the first series of "Kin", the intense RTE drama acquired by the BBC.

"Kin" season 2 offers more of the same but with the family even more dysfunctional thanks to the release from prison of vicious patriarch Brendan and the enemies, represented by members of a debt-chasing Turkish cartel, even more ruthless (if it ain't broke, don't fix it).

A superb cast including Claire Dunne as wannabe boss Amanda Kinsella, Emmett J Scanlon as her underwhelming husband Jimmy and Francis Magee as Brendan continue to deliver on a complex and very contemporary script.

This is an underworld drama with all the grit and danger that suggests but it also gets up close to look at the psychological and personal issues even the worst of us have to deal with: Amanda is still overcome with grief, Frank (Aiden Gillen) is struggling with both his sexuality and a drug problem while his idiot son Eric "Viking" Kinsella (Sam Keeley) has developed an invincibility complex that is likely to be tested to the limit.

Keep reading to find out how you can watch "Kin" season 2 online – and potentially for free.

'Kin' Series 2 episode guide

Watch 'Kin' Series 2 for free

Watch 'Kin' Series 2 online FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All eight episodes of the second series of "Kin" dropped on Tuesday (Feb. 13) at 10.40 p.m. GMT.

You can binge them for FREE on BBC iPlayer right now. Provided you have a TV license of course.

Traveling abroad? Use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer when outside of the U.K..

BBC One broadcast the first two episodes at 10:40pm and 11:30pm respectively on Tuesday, Feb. 13. New episodes of "Kin" S2 air every Tuesday.

Watch 'Kin' Series 2 from anywhere

How to watch 'Kin' series 2 from anywhere in the world

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., you can watch all eight episodes of the second series of "Kin" for FREE on BBC iPlayer.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but are visiting the U.S. right now? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view BBC iPlayer, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch "Kin" series 2 live and on catch-up.

'Kin' Series 2 live streams by country

Can I watch 'Kin' season 2 online in the U.S.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There is no official confirmation that "Kin" season 2 will air in the U.S. but it's tipped to appear on AMC at some point in 2024. If you're outside of the U.S., visiting the U.K., you can watch the intense drama about the criminal Kinsella family online now by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

New to "Kin"? Season 1 is available to stream to U.S. viewers with access to hoopla.

Can I watch 'Kin' Series 2 in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Kin" series 2 is available to stream for FREE on SBS on Demand in Australia. SBS on Demand is completely free to watch (you can sign up with an email) but you'll need a VPN to access SBS when outside of Oz.

Traveling outside Australia? Don't worry — our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN and it unblocks Aussie streamers such as SBS on Demand, 9Now and 10play. You'll also find other VPNs in our best VPN services list.

'Kin' Series 2 episodes

'Kin' Series 2 – full episode guide

(Image credit: RTE/ BBC)

"Kin" S2: Episode 1

After Michael dealt decisively with the problems the Cunningham gang were giving them, the Kinsella family has been thriving. But a new threat rears its head when members of a Turkish cartel inform the Kinsellas that Cunningham's debt is now theirs. Elsewhere, Viking is released from prison intent on making trouble, Amanda suffers a personal tragedy, and a looming presence from inside the family returns.

"Kin" S2: Episode 2

All hell breaks loose as Bren Kinsella returns home from prison. While Viking welcomes him with open arms, the rest of the family is not so pleased, especially Amanda, whose leadership is threatened by his presence. With danger now internal and external, she and Michael look to protect their future.

"Kin" S2: Episode 3

Family loyalties are tested as Bren’s influence seeps into each member of the Kinsella clan. Jimmy begins to take a side as Michael’s patience reaches boiling point. Viking is told unsettling news, and the police gain important information.

"Kin" S2: Episode 4

With Bren continuing to undermine her power and the Gardai focusing their attention on her operations, Amanda is really feeling the pressure. But she'll soon learn that she is the victim of even more personal and professional betrayals.

"Kin" S2: Episode 5

Viking is put in an impossible position, and Amanda loses trust in part of the family. As the consequences begin to boil over, the Gardai move ever closer to the Kinsellas.

"Kin" S2: Episode 6

Bren openly seeks out Anna, against Michael’s wishes. Elsewhere, Viking’s allegiances are tested when the police interrogate Nikita, Amanda looks global for business opportunities, and Birdy’s past and present trauma begin to collide.

"Kin" S2: Episode 7

Bren’s chaos reaches a crescendo, and the family is driven to mayhem. Michael and Viking both suffer heartbreak, while Frank seeks a change. The Turks sow their own discord, and Anthony does the unthinkable

"Kin" S2: Episode 8

As the Kinsellas' family conflict goes into overdrive, Michael and Jimmy find new common ground, Frank takes unexpectedly decisive action, and Amanda proposes an unexpected partnership for mutual survival.

Will there be a third season?

Will there be a third season of 'Kin'? Despite reports that "Kin" season 3 had already been filmed and would be ready to air later this year, this appears not to be the case. With financial troubles bedeviling the production company behind the show, RTÉ, Kin's Irish broadcasters announced in August 2023: "[We] would very much like Kin to return and continue to work with our international partners to make it happen. We hope to have a further update in relation to season 3 in the coming months." Emmett J.Scanlon who plays Jimmy Kinsella also told the Radio Times, "I hope there will be a season 3, I really do. That's kind of the energy I like to marinate in anyway. I'm not a negative person. "I genuinely have no answer whether it's gonna happen or not, but there are rumblings around the place, positive rumblings, where it might find a new home, it might find a backer and it might go into a season 3. "It certainly has the potential of going to season 3 and maybe 4, who knows what will happen? When the credits rolled [at the end of the second season] I thought, 'It can't end like that.' So fingers crossed."