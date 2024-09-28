How to watch 'Joan' online and from anywhere — stream Sophie Turner jewel thief drama

"Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner leads ITVX’s brand new crime drama, "Joan", based on the real life exploits of criminal mastermind ‘The Godmother’ Joan Hannington, following her journey from housewife to notorious jewel thief.

Watch 'Joan' online: release dates, streaming, TV channel "Joan" premieres on ITV1 on Sunday, September 29. All episodes will be available on ITVX following the premiere.

Based on Hannington’s own memoir, "I Am What I Am: The True Story of Britain's Most Notorious Jewel Thief", the 1980s set drama opens with Joan (Turner) stuck in a toxic marriage to career criminal Gary, her only glimmer of hope being her young daughter Kelly, of whom she is fiercely protective. But when Gary makes one too many bad deals and is forced to go on the run, Joan takes her chance, starting a new life with Kelly under new identities, doing what she has to to ensure she does right by the child.

What follows is Hannington’s unlikely rise through the seedy underworld of 80s London, from petty crime to jewel thief to criminal mastermind. Joining Turner in the cast are Kirsty J. Curtis as Joan’s sister, Nancy; Frank Dillane as dodgy antique dealer Boisie and Gershwyn Eustache Jr. as his former acquaintance, Albie. Mrs. Wilson writer Anna Symon has adapted the series, while Richard Laxton directs.

All six episodes of "Joan" will land at once on ITVX in the U.K. on Sunday, September 29 following the premiere on ITV1.

It’s FREE to watch and carries thousands of great TV shows and movies. However, you will need a valid TV license to stream content live.

"Joan" was co-produced by American network The CW, so that's where you'll find it airing at 9 p.m. ET/PT every Wednesday starting October 2.

It'll will also be available to stream on the network's free streaming service.

Canadians will be able to stream "Joan" in full, and for free, on CBC Gem from Friday, October 11.

It will also arrive on Anglo-centric streamer, BritBox, at a later date.

In Australia, "Joan" will premiere on Stan on Tuesday, October 1.

Stan plans start at $12 per month going up to $21 per month.

What is the release date for 'Joan'? All six episodes of "Joan" will drop as a boxset on ITVX on Sunday, September 29, following the 9 p.m. BST premiere of the first episode on linear TV. International release dates vary by territory.

Who is in the cast of Joan? Sophie Turner as Joan Hannington

Frank Dillane as Boisie Hannington

Kirsty J. Curtis as Nancy

Gershwyn Eustache Jr. as Albie

Laura Aikman as Val

Alex Blake as Bernard

Tomi May as King

Mark Field as DS Harris

What can we expect from Joan? Polly Hill, ITV's Head of Drama says: "Joan’s story is incredible, making a success of life when the stakes seem stacked against her, by not playing by the rules. Anna’s scripts are brilliant and a perfect fit for ITVX and I can’t wait to see Sophie Turner step into Joan’s shoes. Set in the 80’s with Richard Laxton directing and Ruth Kenley-Letts and Snowed-In producing, this is a great story with a great team bringing it to screen.” Ruth Kenley-Letts, Jenny Van Der Lande and Neil Blair, Producers say: “We’re thrilled to be bringing Joan Hannington’s extraordinary and compelling life to the screen. Anna’s brilliant scripts are both heart-breaking and complex capturing Joan’s vivid and colourful life so perfectly. We couldn’t be more excited to have the wonderful Sophie Turner playing the title role. And in Richard Laxton we have the perfect director to tell Joan’s story.” Richard Laxton, Director says: “I am so excited to bring this story and Anna’s astounding script to life. With Sophie Turner in the title role and the 1980’s as a rich and vibrant backdrop Joan is sure to be an exhilarating and compelling ride.”

Who is Joan Hannington? Sophie Turner says of the real-life Joan: “I’m so excited to be bringing Joan Hannington’s fascinating life story to screen in Joan. She is one of the most notorious figures in the criminal underworld of London, earning her the nickname “The Godmother.” A woman who goes between her thriving and daring career as a jewel thief, all whilst trying to get her daughter back from social services, we see a mother in despair swept up in the exhilarating world of crime.”

