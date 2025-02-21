How to watch ‘Grosse Point Garden Society’ online – stream darkly comic drama from anywhere, free option, start date

The producers of “Good Girls” have cultivated yet another wickedly funny drama, with “Grosse Point Garden Society” following four horticulture enthusiasts who’d commit murder to keep their seedy secrets from being unearthed.

Read on below for everything you need to watch “Grosse Point Garden Society” online and stream every episode free and from anywhere with a VPN.

Created by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, “Grosse Point Garden Society” looks beneath the picture-perfect façade of a group of friends in the titular Michigan suburb. It’s reminiscent of ABC’s “Desperate Housewives”, evocative of that show’s deliciously dark take on suburbia. That’s clearly no accident – Bans was a WGA-nominated screenwriter on that series, too.

The main characters here are socialite Birdie (Melissa Fumero, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), Catherine (Aja Naomi King, “Lessons in Chemistry”), devoted dad Brett (Ben Rappaport, “The Good Wife”) and Alice, played by AnnaSophia Robb. They find a shared outlet for their tumultuous personal lives through membership to the city’s horticulture club. But when certain secrets threaten to become public, the green-fingered quad find themselves with blood on their shears and a body in their flower bed.

Who was murdered, and why? You’ll have to tune into this darkly comic drama to find out! Simply read on for our guide, where we explain everything to know about how to watch "Grosse Point Garden Society" online for free and from anywhere now.

How to watch ‘Grosse Point Garden Society’ for free in Canada

In Canada, “Grosse Point Garden Society" will debut on Sunday, February 23, with episodes airing on Citytv at 10 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will air weekly at the same time.

The main Citytv channel is available with most cable packages or it streams free on their website, without the need to sign in.

If you don't get Citytv through your cable provider, an alternative, OTT option is to purchase channel Citytv Plus through your Amazon Prime Video subscription, which gets you the main channel and lots of others. There’s a 7-day free trial available to new subscribers, but after this time you’ll pay CA$9.99 a month (in addition to the cost of your Prime account).

How to watch ‘Grosse Point Garden Society’ from anywhere

Just because "Grosse Point Garden Society" isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch it if you're traveling away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

How to watch ‘Grosse Point Garden Society’ online in the U.S.

Those tuning in from the US can watch “Grosse Point Garden Society” on NBC from February 23, and at 10 p.m. ET/PT each week. Don’t have cable? Stream next day (every Monday) on Peacock when new episodes are made available.

Peacock Premium costs $13.99 a month / $139.99 per year and provides access to the NBC channel, so you could watch “Grosse Point Garden Society” in real time. But if you don’t mind waiting, then a basic Peacock membership is $7.99 a month and will have the suburban dramedy series available to stream the very next day.

Alternatively, Sling TV offers access to NBC via its Blue Plan (in select cities). There's no free trial, but the platform is still great value starting at $45.99 and new subscribers get 50% off their first month (in addition to a whole month of AMC Plus for free right now).

Meanwhile, Fubo offers a more comprehensive lineup of channels. Subscriptions begin with the entry-level Essential plan, which costs $84.99 per month (though after a 7-day free trial and a discounted first month at $59.99).

Can I watch ‘Grosse Point Garden Society’ in the U.K and Australia?

Can I watch 'Grosse Point Garden Society' in Australia?

This darkly comic drama has been acquired by Channel 7 in Australia and will debut as part of its “7plus First” programming for 2025. For now, however, no exact release date had been announced. As with fellow NBC show “St. Denis Medical,” it’s likely the series will be rolled out about two-to-three months after its U.S. debut.

Americans and Canadians currently away from home can watch "Grosse Point Garden Society" from abroad with a VPN.

Can I watch ‘Grosse Point Garden Society’ in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, no U.K. broadcaster has yet picked up “Grosse Point Garden Society” for streaming. So, if you happen to be an American or a Canadian across the pond, you’ll likely need a VPN will help you tune in. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

‘Grosse Point Garden Society’ trailer

‘Grosse Point Garden Society’ cast

Melissa Fumero as Birdie

Aja Naomi King as Catherine

Ben Rappaport as Brett

AnnaSophia Robb as Alice

Alexander Hodge as Doug

Nancy Travis as Patty

Matthew Davis as Joel

Felix Wolfe as Ford

Ginger Gonzaga as Cricket

Daniella Alonso as Misty

How many episodes are there of ‘Grosse Point Garden Society’? An official episode count hasn’t been confirmed for “Grosse Point Garden Society”, but initial indications suggest there will be around 12 or 13 episodes of the new NBC dramedy.

