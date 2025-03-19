Hulu’s new true crime drama is one of the most shocking shows I’ve ever watched — and you can stream it now

Hulu, you’ve done it again — “Good American Family” left me completely floored. After watching the streamer’s new dark thriller “Control Freak,” I didn’t expect to find something just as gripping so soon after.

As someone who devours crime documentaries and unsettling thrillers, I’m no stranger to shocking stories, but “Good American Family” is completely different.

Based on the real-life case of Natalia Grace and the Barnett family, this show peels back the layers of a deeply disturbing adoption scandal. You might think it's a heartwarming story at first glance but it quickly spirals into a twisted tale of suspicion and worrying allegations.

If you’re looking for your next binge-worthy obsession, “Good American Family” is it. Now that it’s streaming on Hulu, you’re going to want to clear your schedule. Here’s why this show is worth watching on the streaming service.

What is ‘Good American Family’ about?

Good American Family | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

“Good American Family” follows Kristine (Ellen Pompeo) and Michael Barnett (Mark Duplass), a seemingly ordinary American couple who adopt Natalia (Imogen Faith Reid), a Ukrainian girl with a rare form of dwarfism.

At first, they welcome her into their home, raising her alongside their three biological children. However, their lives take a dark turn when they begin to suspect that Natalia is not who she claims to be.

As doubts grow about her real age and identity, tensions within the family escalate. The Barnetts allege that Natalia is an adult woman posing as a child, displaying disturbing behavior and threatening their safety.

Meanwhile, Natalia insists that she is a vulnerable child abandoned by those who were supposed to protect her. The story unfolds through conflicting perspectives.

‘Good American Family’ will leave you in shock

(Image credit: Disney / Hulu)

Most people who hear this premise probably think of the 2009 movie “Orphan” right away, but the similarities are purely coincidental, meaning they're not related at all.

That said, it’s important to remember that this "Orphan" is a fictional horror movie, while Natalia’s case is far more complex and heartbreaking because she was ultimately abandoned. There are many sides to the story.

Hulu’s official logline even emphasizes that the show is told from “multiple points of view, as a means to explore issues of perspective, bias, and trauma.” Just reading about this case is shocking enough, but “Good American Family” presents it in a way that’s both perplexing and deeply emotional.

Even in the first episode, I was surprised by how quickly the psychological warfare started unfolding. We’re introduced to the Barnett family, with Kristine deeply invested in supporting children with autism and securing funding for her support center — a space where kids can play games, create art, and watch movies.

On the surface, they seem like a loving family. But the show wastes no time delving into their rocky marriage and how a failed adoption eventually led them to Natalia.

At first, her interactions with her new parents seem sweet enough, but from the very first second, the show maintains an overwhelming sense of unease.

(Image credit: Disney / Ser Baffofor )

Not even an hour after officially adopting her, Natalia was throwing tantrums, breaking a plate full of pancakes, and running onto the beach without her walker.

Once they got home, she took one look at her room and dismissed it as too “babyish,” before casually suggesting that she’d rather have Michael bathe her. Right away, it’s clear she favors him over Kristine, setting the stage for the growing tension between them.

And from there, things only get wilder. But what makes this show effective is that it doesn’t just rely on the family’s perspective, especially since Kristine’s relationship with Natalia was strained from the start.

Instead, we get courtroom drama, bone density tests supposedly proving Natalia’s real age, and a back-and-forth that keeps you questioning everything.

Creator and executive producer Katie Robbins takes a unique approach, and that’s exactly why “Good American Family” works. The first four episodes unpack Kristine’s version of events, portraying a mother convinced that her family has been deceived by a manipulative adult posing as a child.

But then, the back half flips everything and offers a devastating look at Natalia’s perspective as a mistreated, abandoned child. The result is a gripping, emotionally charged retelling that’s far more than just another ripped-from-the-headlines drama.

(Image credit: Disney / Ser Baffofor)

Considering this is Ellen Pompeo’s first major role since “Grey’s Anatomy,” she slips back into her craft with ease. But this time, she’s playing someone far less likable.

While we follow her perspective throughout the first half of the show, Pompeo makes sure her character feels deeply flawed, which keeps us from fully siding with or turning against her. Instead, we’re just there to witness every side of the story.

Imogen Faith Reid is also incredible as Natalia. Even though we see her manipulation and almost “villainous” side in the first half of the show, she manages to offer a point of view that’s also heartbreaking and sympathetic.

Stream ‘Good American Family’ on Hulu now

(Image credit: Disney / Ser Baffofor )

If you’re looking for a true crime drama that will leave you questioning everything, “Good American Family” is a must-watch now that the first two episodes are streaming on Hulu.

With each episode running around an hour, the show gives itself the time to properly flesh out its characters and story, avoiding the trap of feeling like just another empty true crime adaptation.

Instead of rushing through the shocking details, “Good American Family” lets the tension build, allowing you to sit with the uncertainty and conflicting perspectives of the case.

The first two episodes of “Good American Family” are now available to stream on Hulu, with new episodes releasing weekly leading up to the finale on April 30.