Sydney vs Port Adelaide live stream: How to watch AFL Preliminary Final 2024 online

Port Adelaide have shown remarkable resilience to make the AFL Preliminary Final and now have their eye on a first Grand Final since 2007. Standing in their way are an in-form Sydney side who dished out a 112-point thrashing to the Power just six weeks ago.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch watch Sydney vs Port Adelaide live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

When Port Adelaide fell to an embarrassing 148-36 defeat to Sydney, few would have predicted they would reach the preliminary finals. The odds seemed even slimmer when they suffered an 84-point beating by Geelong in their opening Finals Series game. But the Power have thrived in the face of adversity and after a narrow 75-72 victory over Hawthorn, the Power will play in a fourth preliminary final under coach Ken Hinkley.

Now Port Adelaide will have to adjust to the unique dimensions of the SCG as they bid to end an eight-game losing streak to Sydney. The Swans have been excellent all season, particularly in defence where they are the top-ranked team in the AFL when it comes to stopping the opposition from moving the ball from the defensive 50 to the forward 50. Almost impossible to stop when their big weapons are firing, they will be looking for big performances from James Rowbottom and Isaac Heeney.

Here’s how to watch AFL Preliminary Final live streams no matter where you are.

AFL Preliminary Final live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the AFL on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Sydney vs Port Adelaide live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Australia but want to view your usual Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Sydney vs Port Adelaide and watch the game.

How to watch AFL Preliminary Final live streams in the U.S.

Fans in the U.S. can watch a Sydney vs Port Adelaide live stream on Fox Sports 2 and the Fox Sports website with a valid login. FS2 may be included as part of your cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV. You'll need the Sling Blue package with the Sports Extra add-on to watch FS2.

Sling Blue starts at $40 per month ($20 for your first month) and comes with more than 40 channels. The Sports Extra add-on costs an additional $11 per month.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99 per month with a 1-week free trial but gives you 121 channels, including Fox Sports 2, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. We recommend Sling and Fubo as two of the best streaming services.

FS1 is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirectTV Stream.

If you already use any of those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch a Sydney vs Port Adelaide live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, but you'll want the Blue plan with the Sports Extra add-on for access to FS2. Sling Blue includes 40-plus channels and costs $40 a month, though new users get the first month half-price. Sports Extra costs $11 per month.

Fubo.TV is a more comprehensive cable replacement that also includes FS2, as well as dozens of additional sports channels, including ESPN. There's also a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

How to watch AFL Preliminary Final live streams in the U.K.

TNT Sports – the rebranded name of what was BT Sport – is showing the Sydney vs Port Adelaide live stream in the U.K..

You can get TNT Sports by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add it through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream the AFL Prelimary Final, you'll need Discovery Plus – a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Sydney vs Port Adelaide live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch AFL Preliminary Final live streams in Australia

AFL fans Down Under can watch a Sydney vs Port Adelaide live stream on Kayo Sports with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month. It also hosts plenty of cricket, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Terrestrial TV viewers can also watch the match for free on Channel 7 — though it's not available on the network's 7plus streaming service.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch AFL Preliminary Final live streams in New Zealand

Sky Sport is showing the Sydney vs Port Adelaide game in New Zealand. Sky Sport is a subscription service and offers a range of TV packages.

Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming platform — where a pass costs from $29.99 per week.

Those who want to watch the game on TV can tune in via Sky Sport 9.

Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

