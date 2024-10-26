Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch El Clasico 2024 online for free, team news, start time

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: the first El Clasico of the 2024/25 La Liga season is scheduled for an 8 p.m. BST kick-off today, Saturday October 26. The match takes place at Santiago Bernabeu — and we'll show you how to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for FREE!

Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream, Date, Time, Channels Real Madrid vs Barcelona kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 26.

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 27)

• FREE STREAM – GXR World (India)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN+ / Fubo (free trial)

• U.K. — Watch on Premier Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Barcelona vs Real Madrid is more than just a football fixture – it's a cultural phenomenon. Tune in to see Kylian Mbappe’s first El Clasico and Jude Belligham searching for his first goal of the season.

Both sides come into the iconic La Liga showpiece in fine form, with Barcelona top under the hugely-impressive coach Hansi Flick and Real just three points behind their fierce rivals.

Barcelona start as slim favorites after taking 27 points from a possible 30 so far and notching up a dominant win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday. However, Barca have won just 4 of their last 14 meetings with Real Madrid in all competitions.

Billions will tune into this electric clash so read on as we round up how to watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream from anywhere and potentially for free.

Can you watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona for free? You can watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona FREE on the GXR World website in India. Dubai-based GXR is streaming free La Liga and Serie A matches on the Indian subcontinent. Traveling outside India? You will likely need a VPN to unblock your usual stream when abroad – we recommend that you try NordVPN risk-free.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching today's El Clasico on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streams thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back home in your usual country – regardless of where in the world you actually are. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

NordVPN is the VPN we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona with a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K., and want to view your usual Indian service, you'd select India from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to GXR World or another service and watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live online for free.

Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streams on ESPN+ ($10.99/month, no free trial)

Alternatively, if you're a cord cutter, Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $79.99 per month after a handy 7-day free trial.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN (Save 70%).

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels.

Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the U.K.

Premier Sports 1 hosts the Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream in the U.K. and is the de facto home of La Liga in Great Britain. The La Liga TV plan costs £7.99/month.

ITV has the rights to broadcast 10 La Liga games for free – but not Real Madrid vs Barcelona, unfortunately.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch a Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in Canada

Canadians can watch a Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream on TSN3 and TSN+.

Standalone digital streaming service TSN+ currently costs from $8/month CAD plus tax and delivers a host of live sports including NFL, F1 and AEW.

Canadians trapped abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the Great White North.

Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in Australia

Aussies can watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream on beIN Sports Connect and beIn Sports 3.

Subscriptions to beIN Sports costs from $14.99 per month after a 7-day free trial. So again, it's a solid way to watch free Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streams.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your beIN Sports account as if you were back home in Oz.

Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in New Zealand

beIN Sports is the place to find catch La Liga live streams in New Zealand. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year.

