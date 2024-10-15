Pakistan vs England 2nd Test 2024 live stream: How to watch cricket online from Multan, start time

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test at Multan Cricket Stadium follows on from the 1st Test, which finished at this ground last Friday and saw one of the most amazing test victories in 147 years of test cricket. Follow our guide below for where to watch Pakistan vs England 2nd Test live streams from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for FREE!

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test 2024 live stream live stream: TV schedule, dates ► Dates: Tue, Oct. 15 - Sat, Oct. 19.

► Times: 1 a.m. ET / 10 p.m. (day before) PT / 6 a.m. BST / 10:30 a.m. IST / 4 p.m. AEDT

• FREE STREAM — Tamasha (Pakistan)

• U.S. — Watch on Willow TV / Sling

• U.K. — Watch on Sky / Now

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

After making 556, Pakistan lost by an innings, their first home innings defeat for 20 years. The previous highest total to end up in an innings defeat was 492 by Ireland in 2023. England’s 823-7 declared is the fourth highest test total. Harry Brook made England’s first triple century since 1990, and Joe Root made his career best score, 262. The 1,379 runs scored across both first innings is the third-highest aggregate for a Test match and the highest in a match not drawn.

Following Pakistan’s sixth successive Test loss they constituted a new selection committee. The selectors have made sweeping changes, including dropping Babar Azam, generally considered Pakistan’s best batter, but who is in a terrible run of form, without a half century in his past 18 test innings.

Pakistan are reusing the same wicket, hoping a wearing surface will make it harder for England to motor along another road to a huge total. Will such tactics work? A fascinating contest awaits. Here's how to watch every ball of the Pakistan vs England 2nd Test live stream from anywhere.

Watch Pakistan vs England 2nd Test 2024 for free

Free-to-air PTV Sports in Pakistan showed the 1st Test, but do not appear to plan to show the 2nd Test, with A-Sports and Ten Sports also having television broadcast rights in Pakistan to the series. However the series is live streaming for FREE on Tamasha.

You can watch the Pakistan vs England series 2024 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN — as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location — open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your usual location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream — head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were back at home.

Watch Pakistan vs England 2nd Test around the world

Watch Pakistan v England live streams in the U.S.

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing the Pakistan vs England series live streams in the U.S. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Where to watch Pakistan vs England 2nd Test live in the U.K.

All the Pakistan vs England test series cricket is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the U.K.. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the U.K., you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Pakistan vs England 2nd Test live streams in Australia

Aussies will find Pakistan vs England 2024 live streams on Fox Sports via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? The good news is specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing this test series with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Pakistan vs England 2nd Test live in India

Every game of the 2024 Pakistan vs England test series will be televised on India's Sony Sports Network and streamed live on the Sony LIV app.

If you already subscribe, but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as NordVPN. to follow the cricket.

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test squads

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wk), Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (captain), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Zahid Mehmood.