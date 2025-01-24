Dalton Smith vs Walid Ouizza live stream: How to watch boxing online, start time, full fight card

Dalton Smith vs Walid Ouizza on Saturday is for the European and WBC silver super lightweight titles and could be a cracker. The relatively inactive Thunder from Sheffield will need to shake off some ring rust if he's to take the next step in his career — and you can watch Smith vs Ouizza live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Smith vs Ouizza live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Sat, Jan. 25, 2025

► Venue: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, U.K.

► Main card: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. GMT / 5 a.m. AEDT (Sun).

► Ringwalks: 4.30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. GMT / 8:30 a.m. AEDT (Sunday).

• U.S. / U.K. / RoW — DAZN

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

A decorated amateur who decided not to compete at the 2020 Olympics after a rejig of weight categories, Smith has moved to 16-0 in his professional career but has fought only once in the past 19 months because of a mixture of injury and difficult match-making. In that one recent fight, though, he put on a show and stopped two-time former world champion Jose Zepeda in the fifth round to take the vacant WBC silver super lightweight strap.

Nicknamed Thunder, the 27-year-old Sheffield native will be looking to move quickly and picking up the European belt will improve his ranking for bigger tests to come.

First, though, Smith must overcome Ouizza. The 33-year-old Parisian has only once fought outside his native France, but a solid 19-2 record is still nothing to be sniffed at. Though official figures have been hard to come by, Ouizza has a significant height and reach advantage over his opponent judging by pre-fight pictures and if the underdog is to stand a chance of beating the Steel City prospect, he'll have to use that physique to his advantage. Box on the outside and don't get caught to the body will be the plan.

There's also a decent undercard to look forward to as Harry Scarff defends his British and Commonwealth welterweight titles against Conah Walker and Ellie Scotney defends her IBF super bantamweight strap against Mea Motu. Here's how to watch Smith vs Ouizza live streams online, on TV and from anywhere in the world.

Watch Smith vs Ouizza live streams from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch the Smith vs Ouizza live stream in your home country and with your favorite pundits and commentators, but what if you're not there when the fight is on?

Say hello to the wonders of the bestVPNs (Virtual Private Networks). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for boxing fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN – find out more in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

It's really easy to set up and use a VPN in just three steps.

1. Choose and install your VPN. The best you can get right now is NordVPN.

2. Pick server location. So if you're in the U.S. and want to watch your usual U.K.-based stream, choose a server in the U.K..

3. Sit back and enjoy. Head to the streaming service showing the action and watch without being geo-blocked.

How to watch the Smith vs Ouizza live stream in the U.S.

Boxing fans in the U.S. can catch the Smith vs Ouizza live stream on DAZN, as is the case in much of the world.

The fight is all part of a regular subscription – no PPV fees here – which will cost $19.99 a month with a 12-month contract plan, or $29.99 a month for the monthly flexible pass. It's $224.99 if you want to pay for a year upfront. That brings access to more boxing, MLB, NHL, golf, lacrosse and even UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

Remember, if you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Smith vs Ouizza live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with NordVPN.

How to watch Smith vs Ouizza live streams in the U.K.

For fight fans in the U.K., DAZN also has the rights to show the Smith vs Ouizza fight night on January 25.

Better yet, it's all part of your regular DAZN subscription with a month's access to the streaming service costing just £14.99 per month with a 12-month deal, or £24.99 for the flexible monthly rate. You can make even bigger savings by purchasing an annual subscription for just £119.99.

It's worth also noting that DAZN subscribers in the U.K. that have a HD-enabled Sky box can register to watch the fight on DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 on Sky here.

If you're traveling away from the U.K., and want to watch Smith vs Ouizza online, you'll need to get yourself a knockout VPN, such as NordVPN.

The only way to watch DAZN has been the home of some of the biggest boxing matches of the year, and this is just the tip of what they serve. If you love live sports, and particularly boxing, a DAZN subscription could be worth exploring.

How to watch Smith vs Ouizza live streams in Canada

It's a similar picture for our friends in the great white north, where DAZN is showing the Smith vs Ouizza fight in Canada as part of your regular subscription to the streaming service.

DAZN costs at CA$29.99 per month, or CA$199.99 if you buy a year upfront. DAZN in Canada has the rights to plenty of other sports, too, including Champions League, Europa League and Bundesliga football among much more.

Not in Canada right now? You'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Smith vs Ouizza live streams in Australia

Let's not forget about boxing fans Down Under, too. The Smith vs Ouizza live stream follows the lead of other countries around the world in that it is also via DAZN. In Australia a month's subscription costs AU$14.99.

Traveling away from Australia at the minute? You'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Smith vs Ouizza live streams in New Zealand

For New Zealand boxing fans wanting to catch the Smith vs Ouizza fight, it's DAZN again. For the Kiwis, a monthly subscription to the streaming service costs NZ$14.99.

Remember, if you're away from NZ at the minute, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Smith vs Ouizza live streams worldwide

If you haven't seen your country listed above, fear not. DAZN holds the global broadcasting rights for Smith vs Ouizza in more than 200 countries worldwide.

Visit the DAZN homepage to sign up for a subscription.

Remember, if you're away from home at the minute, you'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

Smith vs Ouizza tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Dalton Smith Walid Ouizza Nationality U.K. French Date of birth February 8th, 1997 Born in 1992 Height 5' 9" N/A Reach 69" N/A Total fights 16 21 Record 16-0 (12 KOs) 19-2 (8 KOs)

Smith vs Ouizza fight card

Dalton Smith vs. Walid Ouizza ; For the vacant European super lightweight title

; For the vacant European super lightweight title Harry Scarff vs. Conah Walker: For Scarff's British and Commonwealth welterweight titles

Ellie Scotney vs. Mea Motu; For Scotney's IBF and WBO women's super bantamweight title

Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs. TBA; Super featherweight

Hamza Uddin vs. Misael Ezequiel Graffioli; Flyweight

Nico Leivars vs. Lewis Morris; Super bantamweight

Muhammad Mustafa Ali vs. Leonardo Baez; Super bantamweight

Smith vs Ouizza odds

Smith is the huge favorite to get the win at a best price of -1600, with Ouizza the outsider at odds of +850.