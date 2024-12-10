BWF World Tour Finals 2024: live stream badminton online from anywhere, order of play, schedule

The BWF World Tour Finals 2024 badminton live stream is set to serve up a season finale to remember in Hangzhou, as Akane Yamaguchi returns to claim the title she never got the chance to defend, and Anders Antonsen looks to step out of his celebrated compatriot's shadow.

You can watch BWF World Tour Finals badminton from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

2024 BWF World Tour Finals badminton live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2024 BWF World Tour Finals run from Wednesday, December 11 to Sunday, December 15.

► FREE STREAM — YouTube (U.S., CAN, AUS)

► U.K. — TNT Sports / Discovery Plus

► Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Viktor Axelsen, winner of the past three BWF World Tour Finals, has withdrawn with a foot injury, making No.1 seed Antonsen the standout favorite. Newly crowned Men’s Singles Player of the Year Shi Yu Qi has gone off the boil since becoming the world No.1, but a BWF World Tour Finals without Axelsen? It's an opportunity you can't pass up.

Yamaguchi was sidelined for last year's tournament, which got a surprise winner in Tai Tzu-ying, who hasn't qualified this time around. An Se Young, however, has been on a different level all season. Olympic gold is one of five titles the South Korean star has taken home this year, and she was rightly named the Women’s Singles Player of the Year and the Players’ Player of the Year.

She isn't, however, even ranked amongst the top three in the world right now, with Wang Zhiyi, Han Yue and Gregoria Mariska Tunjung all above her in the BWF pecking order. We'll see about that.

Read on to find out how to watch 2024 BWF World Tour Finals live streams where you are in the world.

Order of play

(All times GMT)

1:50 a.m. – S.Y. An vs S. Katethong

2:10 a.m. – Y. Han vs A. Yamaguchi

2:30 a.m. – Y.Q. Shi vs J. Christie

2:50 a.m. – K. Naraoka vs K. Vitidsarn

2:50 a.m. – G.M. Tunjung vs A. Ohori

9:20 a.m. – Z.Y. Wang vs B. Ongbamrungphan

9:20 a.m. – T.C. Chou vs Z.J. Lee

10 a.m. – A. Antonsen vs S.F. Li

How to watch FREE badminton live streams

📺 Badminton fans in the U.S., Canada and Australia can watch BWF World Tour Finals 2024 for FREE on BWF TV's YouTube channel.

✈️ Traveling abroad? If you find that your usual YouTube live stream is geo-restricted you can unblock it in moments using a VPN – and thus watch the badminton from anywhere. We'll show you how to do that below, using NordVPN.

How to watch BWF World Tour Finals 2024 badminton from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the badminton on your usual subscription? You can still watch BWF World Tour Finals 2024 live thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get up to 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., and want to view your usual service, you'd select an American server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service that's showing the badminton and watch BWF World Tour Finals 2024 as normal — that's YouTube for Americans abroad.

How to watch BWF World Tour Finals 2024 badminton in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the entirety of the 2024 BWF World Tour Finals will be live streamed on YouTube, which is of course completely free.

Because of the time differences, the tournament runs from Tuesday to Saturday, with play typically starting at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT each day.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual U.S. YouTube stream from abroad.

How to watch BWF World Tour Finals 2024 badminton in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports is showing the 2024 BWF World Tour Finals in the U.K.. Just be aware that play typically begins at 1:30 a.m. GMT each morning, running into the early afternoon.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus – a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

If you are an American in the U.K. for work or on vacation you can catch the free badminton coverage on YouTube by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch BWF World Tour Finals 2024 badminton in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Badminton fans in Canada can watch the 2024 BWF World Tour Finals free on the BWF TV YouTube channel.

Because of the time differences, the tournament runs from Tuesday to Saturday, with play typically starting at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT each day.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch BWF World Tour Finals 2024 badminton in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The 2024 BWF World Tour Finals are being shown for free in Australia on YouTube. Play typically begins at 12:30 p.m. AEDT each day.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

(Image credit: Wikicommons - gov of Singapore)

SPOTV Now is broadcasting a BWF World Tour Finals 2024 live stream for badminton fans in Singapore.

SPOTV will also show the BWF World Tour Finals in Indonesia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Philippines and Thailand.

The typical daily start time is 9:30 a.m. SGT each morning.

More from Tom's Guide