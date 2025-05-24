Bad blood, new machinery and an alliance could shake up the 2025 Isle of Man TT, with record-holder Michael Dunlop the man with a target on his back. Peter Hickman, who holds the Mountain Course lap record, and rising star Davey Todd have formed a super team under the 8TEN Racing banner, and they both have an axe to grind with Dunlop.

2025 Isle of Man TT live stream, date, time, channels The 2025 Isle of Man TT runs from Monday, May 26 to Saturday, June 7. Full schedule below.

• FREE HIGHLIGHTS — ITVX (U.K.)

• FREE HIGHLIGHTS — YouTube (RoW)

• Global — TT+

Dunlop, who smashed his late, legendary uncle Joey's record of 26 TT victories last year by winning both of the Supersport and Supertwin races — putting him on 29 — rubbed both Hickman and Todd the wrong way at the North West 200 earlier this month.

Both Dunlop and Hickman cut a chicane in the Superbike race, but while Hickman stopped for the customary 10-second penalty, Dunlop didn't and ended up passing Todd to cross the line in first. The controversy didn't end there. A 10-second penalty was imposed retrospectively, making Todd the victor, but was then rescinded.

With the three riders, along with Dean Harrison, set to face off across the Supersport, Supersport, Supertwin and Superbike categories, we're expecting things to get heated. That Dunlop is still getting used to his new machinery further deepens the intrigue.

In the Sidecar, Ben Birchall has turned to Patrick Rosney in a bid to stave off Crowe brothers Ryan and Callum, and recapture the glories of the Birchall brothers era.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Isle of Man TT live streams online and without cable. Scroll down for the full schedule.

Watch Isle of Man TT for FREE

While there's no out-and-out free Isle of Man TT coverage, the nature of the event lends itself to bitesize reels, and free highlights are available in the U.K. via ITV4 and ITVX, and globally via the Isle of Man TT YouTube channel.

Watch Isle of Man TT from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the TT on your subscriptions?

How to watch Isle of Man TT live streams in the U.S.

Anybody looking to watch the Isle of Man TT in the U.S. will be best served by the TT+ streaming service.

For $30.99, you can live stream every qualifying and racing session.

Happy with free highlights? The Isle of Man TT YouTube channel has you covered.

How to watch Isle of Man TT live streams in Canada

Motorsport fans in Canada can watch the Isle of Man TT in full on TT+ streaming platform. It's priced at CA$44.99.

Alternatively, you can get free daily highlights from the Isle of Man TT YouTube channel.

How to watch Isle of Man TT live streams in the U.K.

Again, you'll need to sign up for TT+ to watch the Isle of Man TT live in the U.K.. A subscription will set you back £23.99 for every race and qualifying session.

If you're happy with highlights, however, free-to-air ITV4 and ITVX will air a FREE 60-minute daily highlights show across all six racing days, at 9 p.m. BST each evening. Just bear in mind that you need a valid TV license to stream content live.

Free highlights are also available on the Isle of Man TT YouTube channel

How to watch Isle of Man TT live streams in Australia

Anybody looking to watch the Isle of Man TT in Australia will want to subscribe to the TT+ streaming service.

For AU$48.99, you'll be able to live stream every qualifying and racing session.

However, if you're happy with free highlights, the Isle of Man TT YouTube channel has you covered.

Isle of Man TT schedule 2025

Monday, May 26

5:55 a.m. — Supersport, Supertwin Free Practice

6:35 a.m. — Superbike, Superstock Free Practice

7:20 a.m. — Sidecar Free Practice

8:45 a.m. — Supersport, Supertwin Qualifying 1

9:30 a.m. — Superbike, Superstock Qualifying 1

10:20 a.m. — Sidecar Qualifying 1

Tuesday, May 27

1:30 p.m. — Superbike, Superstock Qualifying 2

2:20 p.m. — Supersport, Supertwin Qualifying 2

3:10 p.m. — Sidecar Qualifying 2

Wednesday, May 28

1:30 p.m. — Superbike, Superstock, Supersport Qualifying 3

3:10 p.m. — Sidecar Qualifying 3

Thursday, May 29

1:30 p.m. — Superbike, Superstock Qualifying 4

2:20 p.m. — Supersport, Supertwin Qualifying 4

3:10 p.m. — Sidecar Qualifying 4

Friday, May 30

8 a.m. — Sidecar Qualifying 5

8:45 a.m. — Supersport, Supertwin Qualifying 5

9:45 a.m. — Superbike, Superstock Qualifying 5

Saturday, May 31

5:45 a.m. — Supersport TT Race 1 (4 laps)

9 a.m. — Sidecar TT Race 1 (3 laps)

Sunday, June 1

8:30 a.m. — Superbike TT (6 laps)

Tuesday, June 3

5:45 a.m. — Superstock TT Race 1 (3 laps)

9 a.m. — Supertwin TT Race 1 (3 laps)

Wednesday, June 4

5:45 a.m. — Supersport TT Race 2 (4 laps)

9 a.m. — Sidecar TT Race 2 (3 laps)

Friday, June 6

5:45 a.m. — Superstock TT Race 2 (3 laps)

9 a.m. — Supertwin TT Race 2 (3 laps)

Saturday, June 7

5:45 a.m. — Senior TT (6 laps)

(All times ET)

