Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch Bundesliga game online

Bundesliga fixtures in 2023/24 don't come much bigger than Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich on Saturday afternoon. The unbeaten table toppers host the German giants who have won the past 11 league titles, the winner ending the day at the summit – and you can watch a Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live stream from anywhere with a VPN .

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live stream, Date, Time, Channels Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live streams will be available on Saturday, February 10.

► Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. AEDT (Sunday, February 11)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• U.K. —Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

His side top of the Bundesliga and unbeaten after 20 games, Xabi Alonso's first full season in charge of Leverkusen could scarcely have gone much better. Just under seven years ago, the midfield metronome ended a stellar playing career at Bayern and now welcomes Die Roten to the BayArena with Bayer sat two points clear. Neverkusen – so-called because of the infamous 2001/02 season in which they were Bundesliga, Champions League and German Cup runners-up – may be yet to lift the Meisterschale in their history, but Alonso has Die Werkself playing high-pressing football from the gods. Top scorer Victor Boniface is the deadly marksman, but it's playmaker Florian Wirtz – eight goals and 15 assists in all competitions – who most quickens the pulse in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Where would Spurs Bayern be without Harry Kane? The England captain has plundered 28 goals in all competitions since his summer switch from North London – no other Roten player has managed double figures – and FC Hollywood have quickly come to rely on their new No.9. Yet all is not rosy in Bavaria. Head coach Thomas Tuchel has made the odd eye flutter towards Real Madrid this season, while Die Roten have been knocked out of the German Cup by third-tier opposition, lost 5-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt and have been second for much of the campaign in the Bundesliga, a competition they have won for the past 11 years in a row. Lose to Bayer and they're five points adrift, win and they go top by a point. It's massive.

You'll want to tune in to see who finishes the day top of Bundesliga, so read on as we explain all the ways to get a Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live stream where you are.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich from abroad

How to watch a Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live stream wherever you are

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ESPN Plus or another service and watch the game.

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich in the U.S.

How to watch a Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices.

While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, the best Hulu shows such as The Dropout and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live stream by using a VPN.

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich in the U.K.

How to watch a Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports hosts the Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live stream in the UK, so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Football.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow a Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich in Canada

How to watch a Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live stream in Canada

Canadian soccer fans have got it made because they can watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich and all the Bundesliga live streams on DAZN. Even better a DAZN subscription also comes with exclusive coverage in Canada of the Champions League and Europa League.

DAZN currently costs $24.99 CAD per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199.99 CAD). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich in Australia

How to watch a Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live stream in Australia

If you want to watch a Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live stream from Australia you'll need to have access to beIN Sports. This can be added to your TV package, or you can sign up for beIN as a separate subscription. This costs $19 per month or $179 for the year.

Alternatively, you can opt for Kayo Sports which includes beIN in its package. Kayo also offers a two-week trial, and after your free 14 days, a basic plan costs $25 a month, while a Premium subscription is a little more expensive at $35.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.