Prime Video’s new romantic drama is unexpectedly good — and it’s the perfect guilty pleasure movie

Anyone familiar with the premise of “My Fault: London” knows it’s a bit controversial since it leans heavily into the forbidden romance trope. But here’s the thing, I actually think it’s a surprisingly good movie, especially if you love YA romances where the leads start off as enemies. Is it of high quality? Absolutely not. But that hasn’t stopped it from becoming my latest guilty pleasure watch.

And I’m clearly not alone. “My Fault: London” hit Prime Video on February 13 and wasted no time cracking the top 10 list, currently sitting at No. 2 at the time of writing. Plus, audiences have given it an 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so it’s safe to say plenty of people are enjoying it, obvious flaws and all.

“My Fault: London” is actually an English-language remake of the 2023 Spanish movie “Culpa Mía.” The original Spanish adaptation was highly popular, leading Prime Video to produce “My Fault: London” to appeal to a broader audience. While the core story remains the same (centering on Noah and her forbidden romance with her rebellious stepbrother, Nick), the remake relocates the setting to London and features an English-speaking cast.

If you’re in the mood for a new YA romantic drama or have seen “My Fault: London” making the rounds online, here’s everything you need to know about it (and why it’s my new guilty pleasure movie).

What is ‘My Fault: London’ about?

“My Fault: London” centers on 18-year-old Noah (Asha Banks), who relocates from America to London with her mother, Ella (Eve Macklin), following Ella's marriage to wealthy British businessman William (Ray Fearon).

In her new home, Noah encounters her rebellious stepbrother, Nick (Matthew Broome). Despite initial tensions, an undeniable attraction develops between them, leading to a complex and forbidden romance. As Noah adapts to her new environment, she must confront her troubled past, especially with her estranged father recently released from prison and seeking to reconnect.

‘My Fault: London’ nails the forbidden romance trope

Forbidden romance can be challenging to pull off, especially since the topic itself can be a bit controversial. But “My Fault: London” handles it surprisingly well, and that’s largely thanks to the strong chemistry between its two leads. Asha Banks and Matthew Broome play step-siblings who form a deep connection, something that, on paper, might sound odd to anyone who hasn’t seen the movie. But after finally watching it myself (after being bombarded with videos about it online), I was genuinely surprised by how well they handled the subject matter.

Noah (Banks) and Nick (Broome) are just two teenagers thrown into each other’s lives while dealing with their already fractured families. As the movie unfolds, we get a deeper look into Noah’s trauma, and her reserved nature makes it easy to see why she connects with Nick once they move past their initial tension. Instead of just relying on the shock factor of their relationship, the movie leans into their individual struggles, making their bond feel more natural.

That said, if you’ve seen Nicole Kidman’s latest movie, “Babygirl,” then you’ll know “My Fault: London” is a much tamer take on the forbidden romance trope. But it’s still the perfect little flick for YA fans or anyone looking for a spicy, easy-to-watch drama, which is probably why it’s become my latest guilty pleasure (judgment-free zone, please).

Another thing worth mentioning without spoiling too much (for anyone that cares) is that “My Fault: London” starts off as a drama, shifts into a juicy romance, and then goes full action-thriller by the end. It’s an unusual genre mix, but it works because the early drama hints at Noah’s dark past. That said, fair warning: the last quarter of the movie leans into cheesiness, and the acting slips at times. Still, it’s an easy, no-fuss watch.

Now, don’t get me wrong though, this is my guilty pleasure movie, but I’m not calling it great, and it definitely won’t be for everyone. There are plenty of romantic dramas that deserve way more praise and attention. To put it simply, “My Fault: London” is an easy watch for YA fans and anyone who enjoys a little controversy. Yes, it’s cringey, the script is weak, and the romance feels rushed at the beginning, but it’s still an entertaining flick on Prime Video.

You can stream ‘My Fault: London’ now

You don’t have to wait to check out “My Fault: London” since it’s streaming now on Prime Video. Whether you’re in the mood for a forbidden romance, some unexpected thrills, or just an easy YA drama to pass the time as background noise, this one delivers all of the above.

While it’s far from perfect, it’s undeniably entertaining, especially if you enjoy a mix of drama, romance, thriller elements, and even racing cars (plenty of that). So, if you’re curious to see what all the buzz is about or just want a guilty pleasure watch like me, stream “My Fault: London” on Prime Video now.

