One of the most twisted sci-fi thrillers I’ve ever seen is streaming free on Prime Video — and you’ll never guess the ending

Last Sunday (Feb. 16) saw the 2025 BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) ceremony held in rainy London, England. My biggest takeaway from the glitzy awards show was that Jesse Eisenberg is a true treasure. His extremely wholesome acceptance speech following his fantastic drama flick “A Real Pain” scooping Best Original Screenplay was a heartwarming highlight.

This led to me thinking about the best Jesse Eisenberg movies. While there’s no doubt in my mind that “The Social Network” is the clear winner, I would argue that “Vivarium” is perhaps the native New Yorker's most overlooked movie (with 2013’s “The Double” a close second). And I was very pleased to learn this twisted sci-fi thriller is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

In doubly good news, the movie is part of Prime Video’s free content library. Allowing even viewers without a subscription to the streaming service to watch the movie without spending a single cent (though you will have to tolerate a few pesky commercials). Here’s why this twist-filled surreal journey is a trip you’ll want to experience at least once, and maybe even twice)…

What is ‘Vivarium’ about?

Gemma (Imogen Poots) and Tom (Jesse Eisenberg) are a young couple considering buying their first home together. Visiting a housing estate called Yonder, they are confronted with a suburban development of countless identical-looking green homes and welcomed to tour house number 9 by Martin (Jonathan Aris), a friendly but also very strange real estate agent.

Deciding the rows of identical housing units isn’t quite for them, they agree that living in Yonder isn't their speed, but as they drive away they discover, to their great confusion, that all roads lead back to house number 9. Trapped in this strange housing development, this proves to be just the start of a surreal nightmare as they struggle to find a way to escape from a twisted maze.

Packed with twists and seriously strange moments. "Vivarium" is an unnerving sci-fi thriller with so many secrets to unpack you might want to watch it a second time to catch all the hidden clues you missed the first time round.

‘Vivarium’ is a mind-altering trip into madness

Weird. That’s the best word I can use to describe “Vivarium.” For some viewers, that might be a huge turn-off, but if you’re willing to embrace the madness “Vivarium” is a remarkably gripping descent into sheer insanity. It’s got more twists and turns than a corkscrew, and it’s the sort of movie where you’ll give up trying to guess what’ll happen next as nothing can prepare you for the bizarre depths that “Vivarium” sinks to. And that’s exactly why I love it.

Viewers demanding logical explanations for each event will be disappointed, “Vivarium” offers very few. But what helps keep you gripped is how expertly director Lorcan Finnegan ramps up the tension and the nightmare qualities of Gemma and Tom’s predicament. The idea of being trapped in a strange, and highly disturbing dystopia, is inherently unsettling, and Finnegan wrings out every moment of dread from this spine-chilling core setup.

Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg are also wonderful in their lead roles. While I would have appreciated just a little more backstory for each character, as this would help explain some of their actions while trapped in Yonder, both are fully committed to their respective roles. Which, for a movie as bizarre and off-kilter as “Vivarium”, is absolutely imperative.

Like any good sci-fi thriller, especially one with a strong surreal component, “Vivarium” gets increasingly nutty as the movie progresses. By the end, things have spiraled so far out of control, that you’ve just got to strap yourself in and embrace the madness. I’ll acknowledge the aloof ending will leave some viewers feeling a little short-changed (again, the lack of answers is an understandable criticism), but, to me, it felt fitting with the established tone.

Movies like “Vivarium” are by their very nature divisive, but I am pleased to see its Rotten Tomatoes score is relatively high (all things considered) at 73%. The site’s ‘Critics Consensus’ reads, “Vivarium may confound almost as often as it intrigues, but this well-acted sci-fi/horror hybrid has interesting ideas -- and explores them with style.” That’s a write-up, I certainly agree with.

Stream ‘Vivarium’ for free on Prime Video

“Vivarium” certainly fits the bill as a movie that won’t be for everybody, but if you have a taste for the surreal, and have enjoyed the movies of the late-great David Lynch (especially 1977's "Eraserhead"), you’ll find plenty worth unpacking in this dark thriller. “Vivarium” isn’t the sort of movie to give you spoonfed answers, but if you’re willing to work to unlock its numerous secrets (and accept some will forever remain a mystery), it’s a trip you won't forget.

Even if you’re not sure “Vivarium” is for you, I implore you to give it at least a chance. I’m always eager to see more experimental movies rewarded with an audience, and whatever you may feel by the end, you simply can’t deny that “Vivarium” is unique. Plus, if you decide to watch, it won’t cost you anything (other than your time), because, as noted, the movie is right now streaming for free via Amazon Prime Video. So, what have you got to lose? You never know, “Vivarium’s” peculiar narrative might just capture your full attention.

