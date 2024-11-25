Prime Video top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching now

Prime Video's top 10 list is always packed with the latest and most popular shows, but let’s face it — not every show on the list is a must-watch. Sure, favorites like “Fallout” and “The Boys” have earned their place on the list (and they won’t budge for a long while), but they’ve had their moment in the spotlight. Now, it's time to focus on some fresher shows that were recently added to the streaming service.

With an ever-expanding library, figuring out what’s worth your time can feel overwhelming. To help you cut through the noise and prevent the endless scrolling, we’ve chosen three standout shows from Prime Video’s current top 10 that deserve your attention right now.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 shows as of Monday, November 25.

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘Cross’

CROSS - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video’s new No.1 show is a crime thriller , and you can binge the entire season now. If you’re a fan of unsettling crime thrillers with a complex lead character and plenty of shocking drama, “Cross” should be on your watchlist.

This show centers on Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge), a brilliant homicide detective and forensic psychologist based in Washington, D.C. Tasked with tracking down a brutal serial killer, Cross faces mounting pressure as the killer’s horrifying crimes send shockwaves through the city.

With the support of his loyal partner, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), Cross is in a race against time to bring the murderer to justice. But the case takes a deeply personal twist when someone from Cross’s troubled past emerges, threatening not only his investigation but also his career, his strained family relationships, and his fragile grip on his own inner peace.

Watch it on Prime Video

‘Reacher’

Reacher - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Now is the perfect time to binge the first two seasons of “Reacher”, as season 3 is set to drop in the coming months. With the show already renewed for a fourth season and a character spin-off confirmed , it’s clear that “Reacher” is a fan-favorite hit. If you haven’t jumped on the bandwagon yet, there’s no better time to catch up on this must-watch show.

“Reacher” follows the story of Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson), a former military police investigator who finds himself tied up in dangerous conspiracies while traveling the U.S. Known for his sharp intellect and unmatched combat skills, Reacher’s knack for exposing corruption and taking down bad guys makes for thrilling, action-packed storytelling.

Watch it on Prime Video

‘In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery’

In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

In the mood for a gripping true crime documentary? “In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery” should be your next watch, and it’s gaining plenty of praise from viewers on Rotten Tomatoes . Some say it’s a “gripping exploration that captivates you from start to finish” while others say it will “leave your mouth agape.”

“In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery” revisits the case of Laura Letts-Beckett’s death in 2010. Laura, a non-swimmer, tragically drowned during a fishing trip with her husband, Peter Beckett, on British Columbia's Upper Arrow Lake. The documentary goes deeper into this perplexing case, exploring whether Laura’s death was a tragic accident or a calculated murder. It raises critical questions about the justice system and the lack of physical evidence in the original trial.

Watch it on Prime Video

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "Cross" (2024)

2. "Cruel Intentions" (2024)

3. "Jeff Dunham's Scrooged-Up Holiday Special" (2024)

4. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (2022)

5. "Fallout" (2024)

6. "Reacher" (2022)

7. "Citadel: Honey Bunny" (2024)

8. "The Legend of Vox Machina" (2022)

9. "The Boys" (2019)

10. "In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery" (2024)