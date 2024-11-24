5 best Prime Video movies to watch right now before they leave this month

Streaming services are constantly evolving, and Prime Video is no exception. While its ever-changing library keeps things fresh with new additions, it also means saying goodbye to some truly great movies. With November nearing its end, a handful of standout titles are set to leave the platform — and trust me, you won’t want to miss them.

From a heartwarming comedy about a bear who loves his marmalade to a horror sci-fi classic, these movies offer something for everyone. So, here are five must-watch Prime Video movies to catch before they’re gone, and if you’re still in a binge-watching mood, check out these classics that recently got added to the streamer.

‘Paddington 2’ (2017)

PADDINGTON 2 - Full US Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Paddington 2” is a delightful family movie and the sequel to “Paddington” (2014). In this movie, Paddington (Ben Whishaw), the kind-hearted bear with a passion for marmalade, is happily settled with the Brown family in London. Determined to buy the perfect gift for his Aunt Lucy's (Imelda Staunton) 100th birthday, Paddington discovers a rare pop-up book in an antique shop. He takes on several odd jobs to save up for the gift, showcasing his characteristic charm and determination.

However, when the book is stolen, Paddington is wrongly accused of the crime and sent to prison. Despite the challenging circumstances, Paddington wins over his fellow inmates with his optimistic spirit (and marmalade sandwiches!). Meanwhile, the Brown family goes on a mission to clear Paddington’s name and uncover the true thief: Phoenix Buchanan, a vain and eccentric actor played hilariously by Hugh Grant.

Watch on Prime Video until November 26

‘Lamb’ (2021)

Lamb | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

“Lamb” is a slow-burn, atmospheric horror-drama that focuses on a mix of folklore, surrealism and tragedy to tell a hauntingly unique story. It stars Noomi Rapace and Hilmir Snær Guðnason as María and Ingvar, a grieving couple living in isolation on a remote sheep farm.

Their lives take a bizarre turn when one of their sheep gives birth to a mysterious creature — a lamb-human hybrid. They name the hybrid Ada and begin raising her as their own child, finding a renewed sense of purpose and joy. However, their decision to embrace this unnatural situation sets off a series of unsettling events, as the couple's actions defy the natural order.

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch on Prime Video until November 29

‘The Thing’ (1982)

The Thing (1982) | Modern Trailer | (HD)(4K) - YouTube Watch On

“The Thing” is one of my favorite sci-fi horror movies, and it deserves to be seen by as many people as possible. Set in the frozen isolation of Antarctica, the story follows a group of American researchers stationed at a remote outpost. Their lives are upended when they encounter a shape-shifting alien lifeform capable of assimilating and perfectly imitating other organisms. The crew discovers the alien after investigating a nearby Norwegian research camp that has been mysteriously destroyed.

As the alien infiltrates their ranks, the group becomes distrustful of one another, unable to determine who among them is still human. The tension escalates as the team, led by helicopter pilot R.J. MacReady (Kurt Russell), tries to uncover the truth and destroy the alien before it can escape and potentially wipe out humanity.

Watch on Prime Video until November 30

‘Ex Machina’ (2015)

Ex Machina Official Teaser Trailer #1 (2015) - Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

“Ex Machina” is a cerebral sci-fi thriller that follows Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson), a young programmer who works for the world's leading tech company. Caleb wins a contest to spend a week at the secluded estate of the company's enigmatic CEO, Nathan Bateman (Oscar Isaac).

Upon arriving, Caleb learns that he has been invited to participate in a groundbreaking experiment. Nathan has developed an advanced humanoid AI named Ava (Alicia Vikander), and Caleb's task is to conduct a Turing test to determine if Ava possesses true consciousness and emotional intelligence. As Caleb interacts with Ava, he becomes increasingly drawn to her, questioning whether she has genuine feelings and whether she is being mistreated by Nathan.

Watch on Prime Video until November 30

‘The Godfather’ (1972)

THE GODFATHER | 50th Anniversary Trailer | Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

I had to include a classic on this list, and if you somehow haven’t seen it, you need to before it leaves Prime Video. “The Godfather” is a crime drama that tells the story of the Corleone family, a powerful Italian-American crime syndicate led by patriarch Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando).

The movie begins with Vito presiding over his daughter's wedding, showing his influence and power in both the underworld and the community. However, the balance of power begins to shift when rival families challenge the Corleones' dominance, sparking a series of violent conflicts.

Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), Vito’s youngest son, initially distances himself from the family's criminal activities, aiming for a respectable life. However, as tensions escalate, Michael is drawn into the world he once rejected, especially after an assassination attempt on his father.

Watch on Prime Video until November 29