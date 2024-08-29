Here's the full 'Rings of Power' season 2 episode release schedule

After nearly two full years away from our screens, "The Rings of Power" season 2 has landed on Prime Video, meaning it's finally time to take another trip back to Middle-earth.

Even though "The Rings of Power" proved to be a divisive series among fantasy fans, it was also a huge release for the streamer. The first epic fantasy series began by building out the world; with the building blocks, characters, and locations in place, season 2 looks set to deliver more action.

That's because Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) has been unmasked as the Dark Lord, Sauron, and he's now poised to put his plans into action and begin wreaking havoc across the realm.

Every trailer that's come along made "The Rings of Power" season 2 look like an even grander, more action-packed saga than the first, one which will hopefully cement its place on our list of the best fantasy shows on Prime Video.

If you're struggling to remember what's happened thus far in the Second Age, we've also put together a quick "The Rings of Power" season 1 refresher so you can get up to speed and dive right into Sauron's campaign. If you've already started streaming the show, you can find out when the next episodes will land with the full "The Rings of Power" season 2 release schedule below.

'The Rings of Power' season 2 full episode release schedule

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Amazon already confirmed the full release schedule for "The Rings of Power" season 2 on X/Twitter, politely informing fantasy fans that our 'next few weeks belong to Sauron'. Here's when each and every episode will land, including the big finale:

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" season 2 episodes 1-3: streaming now

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" season 2 episode 4: Thursday, September 5

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" season 2 episode 5: Thursday, September 12

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" season 2 episode 6: Thursday, September 19

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" season 2 episode 7: Thursday, September 26

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" season 2 episode 8: Thursday, October 3

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" season 2 landed on Prime Video with a three-episode premiere on Thursday, August 29. The second season will run for a total of eight episodes.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors