Netflix's new 'Devil May Cry' series is a zany Y2K thrill ride — and it's perfect if you miss peak MCU

We're in a veritable golden age of video game adaptations. Shows like "Fallout" and "The Last of Us" have gone a long way to restore our collective faith in what once was a genre led by disappointing, cringeworthy entries. And Netflix is leading the way when it comes to giving our favorite video game series the anime treatment.

The streamer behind "Arcane" and "Cyberpunk Edgerunners" has knocked it out of the park yet again with its latest series, "Devil May Cry," which premiered last week (April 3). Its eight-episode first season is dangerously easy to binge, packed with high-octane action sequences, edgy 2000s camp, and all the charm of Capcom's fan-favorite hack-and-slash series.

It's got some serious pedigree behind it too, between being helmed by "Castlevania" producer Adi Shanker and animated by Studio Mir, the award-winning studio behind Disney Plus' "X-Men '97" and "The Legend of Korra." The hype since its release (the series holds a 96% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes) has already convinced Netflix to renew "Devil May Cry" for a second season.

While "Devil May Cry" doesn't quite reach the high bar set by Netflix's previous video game adaptations, it's a very fun watch that hits its stride early on and keeps you hooked. Plus, its soundtrack is one of the best in recent memory, full of divorce dad rock and punk anthems from the aughts. (Just look at its theme song: Limp Bizkit's Rollin'.)

Best of all, you don't need to have played a "Devil May Cry" game to follow along. — though there are plenty of nods and Easter eggs that add a little something extra for longtime fans of the series to enjoy.

Here's why "Devil May Cry" is worth adding to your watchlist, whether you're a fan of the series or not.

What is 'Devil May Cry' about?

Like the games of the same name, "Devil May Cry" follows Dante (voiced by Johnny Yong Bosch), a professional demon hunter with all the irreverant pizzaz and breezy oneliners of Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man or Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool.

Devil May Cry | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

When a mysterious villain (Hoon Lee) threatens to open the gates of Hell, Dante learns that the fate of the world is on his shoulders. Or rather, around his neck, as a necklace his mother gave him holds the key to connecting the two realms.

Also fighting against the demonic threat is DARKCOM, a secret government agency led by the ultra-religious U.S. Vice President William Baines (Kevin Conroy). With his back against the wall, Dante's forced to work with DARKCOM lieutenant Mary Ann Arkham (Scout Taylor-Compton) to save the world.

But as they learn more about the demon realm, they begin to question their loyalties — and wonder if it's possible for the two realms to coexist after all.

Stream 'Devil May Cry' on Netflix now

"Devil May Cry" crackles with a chaotic, bullet-riddled energy that pairs well with its wild take on fantasy sci-fi and the shattering of human belief systems at the hands of demonic forces with a serious grudge.

Its world-building was particularly interesting, blending references from the '80s, '90s, and early aughts with modern-day tech and the grungy aesthetic of something like Arkham City.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What kept me hooked was how "Devil May Cry" continually defied expectations, reminding me of the MCU during its heyday. It frankly has no right to be as riveting as it is.

The show is campy and at times predictable, and yet it had me hanging on every twist and turn. The narrative does a great job of fleshing out each character and then throwing them together with dynamics that, while kooky, are no less interesting for it.

With a second season now confirmed, "Devil May Cry" should absolutely be on your radar if you enjoy action-packed shows with plenty of drama to keep you interested. You can stream all eight episodes of "Devil May Cry" season 1 on Netflix now.