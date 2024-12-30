New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Dec. 30-Jan. 5)

The top shows and movies new on Netflix this week contain some potential surprise hits.

"Missing You" is the latest Netflix series adapted from a Harlan Coben book, which has been a recipe for a hit show in the past. The Harlan Coben thriller series "Fool Me Once" was one of last year's biggest surprise hits, after all.

Another surprise hit from Netflix's past? The TV series "Cunk on Earth." The mockumentary show starring Diane Morgan as the deadpan Philomena Cunk stole the hearts of many, and she's back for a feature-length film. Brits will be able to watch it on the BBC a bit early, but for the rest of us, we'll get our first chance on Jan. 2 on Netflix.

For more to watch, read on for our top picks for everything coming to Netflix this week. If you need more, then check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in January or check out my picks for the best shows of 2024.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Missing You'

MISSING YOU | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Missing You" stars Rosalind Eleazar (of "Slow Horses" fame) as Detective Kat Donovan. Kat has had a rough life. Her father was murdered over a decade ago, and at the same time, her fiance Josh suddenly disappeared.

But suddenly, Josh is back. Kat finally decides to go on a dating app and one day discovers she's matched with her old flame under a new identity. As she tries to figure out what's happened, she's drawn into a conspiracy that runs deeper than Kat could ever imagine. Harlan Coben's thrillers have been a big hit for Netflix and "Missing You" looks like it could be the next one. Don't miss it.

Watch it on Netflix starting Jan. 1

'Cunk on Life'

Cunk On Life | Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Cunk on Life" brings acclaimed documentarian Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) back to the world's biggest streaming service. And for those who are familiar with her deadpan dry wit, this interviewer is known more for her brilliant, seemingly unintentional humor as much as if not more than her ability to shine a light on the answers to life's biggest questions.

In this feature-length mockumentary special, the "Cunk on Earth." star will show off her chops once more. The incisive questioner extraordinaire will explore the great mysteries of life from Quantum Physics to Existentialism, Nihilism, Hedonism and more. And even though she'll interview some of the world's smartest minds to do it, if you're like me you'll be unable to pay attention while you laugh at jokes like "Can I call you Brian or do you prefer Cox?"

Stream on Netflix starting Jan. 2

'Schindler's List'

Schindler's List 25th Anniversary - Official Trailer - In Theaters December 7 - YouTube Watch On

While January is by no means a weak month for Netflix originals, the first week of the year is a bit light. However, when it adds one of the greatest movies ever made to its library of shows and movies, I can let it slide.

"Schindler's List" is an incredible story and an equally incredible film. It stars Liam Neeson as German industrialist Oskar Schindler, a member of the German Nazi Party. In 1939, he moves to Kraków, Poland and hires Itzhak Stern (Ben Kingsley) as an administrator for Schindler's newly acquired enamelware factory. This allows them to hire Jewish workers for the factory, saving them from the concentration camps.

At this point though, Schindler is frankly profiting from the arrangement, even if he's helping the Jews of Kraków avoid certain death. But following the massacre of Jews in the streets of Kraków by SS officer Amon Göth (Ralph Fiennes), he shifts from profiteering to life-saving, ultimately putting together a list of 1,100 Jews he intends to save by moving to a new factory at Brünnlitz. If you've never seen this movie, now is the time to fix that.

Stream on Netflix starting Jan. 1

'Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever'

Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Bryan Johnson is notable because he's turned himself into a test subject in his quest for immortality. The tech millionaire has spent a small fortune on pills, procedures and more in an attempt to avoid aging at all costs.

But should we even attempt such a thing? Can one defy death without losing their humanity? In "Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever," director Chris Smith ("100 Foot Wave") explores these questions and more in a 12-month journey following Johnson’s quest and its effect on those closest to him. Don't miss this intriguing documentary film this week on Netflix.

Watch it on Netflix starting Jan. 1

'Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl'

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Wrong Trousers" was a beloved classic in my childhood. The iconic stop-motion animated film introduced many of us to the cheese-loving Wallace and his dog Gromit, who had made their debut just years prior in "A Grand Day Out." It also introduces us to Feathers McGraw, a local zoo penguin who rents a room from Wallace while planning the heist of a rare and expensive diamond using Wallace's new invention, The Techno Trousers.

But prison has given Feathers time to think, and a new invention from Wallace — the Smart Gnome — has given the villainous penguin the opportunity for revenge. Watch "Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" to see if the winged criminal gets back at the dynamic duo, or if his plans are foiled once more.

Watch on Netflix starting Jan. 3

Everything new on Netflix: Dec 30-Jan 6

DECEMBER 30

"Mad Max: Fury Road"

DECEMBER 31

"Avicii - I'm Tim" (SE) (Netflix documentary)

Before Avicii, there was Tim. Through his own words, witness how a prodigious musical talent became one of the defining artists of his generation.

"Avicii - My Last Show" (SE) (Netflix film)

On Aug. 28, 2016, Tim Bergling, better known as Avicii, graced the stage of the Ushuaïa nightclub in Ibiza for what would be his final performance.

"Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall" (Netflix comedy special)

Michelle Buteau is making HERstory y'all. As the first female comic to record a special at the iconic Radio City Music Hall, the comedian returns for her second Netflix comedy special: Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall. Celebrate the New Year right as Buteau reflects on motherhood, marriage, and more.

"Evil" season 3

"The Millionaire Matchmaker" seasons 5-7

JANUARY 1

"Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever" (Netflix documentary)

How far would you go to live forever - or even just slow down the aging process? This startling documentary by Chris Smith (Fyre, 100 Foot Wave) is told through intimate access to Bryan Johnson, a man who has dedicated his life to defy aging. Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever dives into the controversial wellness practices one man is using to maintain youth and vitality, and the effect this journey has on himself and those around him.

"The Love Scam" (IT) (Netflix film)

Drowning in debt, two brothers concoct a plan to scam a wealthy heiress and save their home in Naples — but unexpected love soon complicates the scheme.

"Missing You" (GB) (Netflix series)

When Detective Kat Donovan matches on a dating app with the fiancé who disappeared years before, she learns that some secrets are best left in the past.

"Number 24" (NO) (Netflix film)

On the brink of the Second World War, a young Norwegian man's drive to resist the Nazis sets a new course for his future – and the future of his country.

"13 Going on 30"

"3 Ninjas: Kick Back"

"Apollo 13"

"Blended"

"Bruce Almighty"

"Colombiana"

"Dallas Buyers Club"

"Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat"

"Dr. Seuss' The Lorax"

"Erin Brockovich"

"Hotel Transylvania"

"Hotel Transylvania 2"

"I Know What You Did Last Summer"

"Inception"

"Interstellar"

"Little Fockers"

"Love Actually"

"Meet the Fockers"

"Meet the Parents"

"Melancholia"

"The Net"

"Notting Hill"

"Out of Africa"

"Rush Hour"

"Rush Hour 2"

"Rush Hour 3"

"Schindler's List"

"Scooby-Doo"

"Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed"

"Spider-Man"

"Spider-Man 2"

"Spider-Man 3"

JANUARY 2

"Cunk on Life" (GB) (Netflix film)

“What’s the point of it all?” is a question humans have been asking themselves since the dawn of time. But as we cling to our dying planet, working round the clock while we’re slowly being replaced by machines, now more than ever, people are desperately looking to make sense of their lives – before someone invents a computer that makes sense of it for them. This one off special will see Philomena tackle some of the most complex concepts to have ever been discovered, including Quantum Physics, Existentialism, Nihilism, Hedonism – and at least four other isms – as well as exploring subjects from the big bang to biology, morals to meditation and art to artificial intelligence. In her search for answers, she’ll also examine some of history’s foremost thinkers and ground-breaking creatives, from Dostoyevsky to Van Gogh, from Nietzsche to whoever came up with those signs in kitchens that say, ‘Live Laugh Love’.

"Stranded with my Mother-in-Law" season 2 (BZ) (Netflix series)

Isolated on an island paradise, new families and their in-laws challenge and rediscover themselves as they compete for a large cash prize.

JANUARY 3

"Bandidos: Season 2" (MX) (Netflix series)

Lilí and Miguel's peaceful escape is shattered when she's forced into a risky quest for the Tear of Fire diamond, risking everything to save her friends.

"Love Is Blind: Germany" (DE) (Netflix series)

The experiment comes to Germany as local singles seek true love and a commitment that lasts a lifetime, all before meeting each other face-to-face.

"Shafted" (FR) (Netflix series)

Four middle-aged male friends fumble their way through love, life and career crises in modern-day Paris — when did being a man become so hard?

"Selling The City" (Netflix series)

From the creators of Selling Sunset and Selling the OC comes Selling the City, a new series following a dynamic group of no-nonsense, kickass agents at Douglas Elliman as they navigate the cutthroat world of luxury real estate in New York City. From intense competition to the fast-paced careers and personal dramas of these agents, Selling the City promises to deliver all the excitement against the stunning backdrop of the city’s real estate landscape.

"Umjolo: My Beginning, My End!" (ZA) (Netflix film)

Caught between her family and her free spirit, Mayi begins to question her upcoming nuptials when she meets a charming and passionate saxophonist.

"Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" (GB) (Netflix family)

Top dog Gromit springs into action to save his master when Wallace's high-tech invention goes rogue and he's framed for a series of suspicious crimes.

JANUARY 4

"When the Stars Gossip" (KR) (Netflix series)

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of outer space, the series explores love, trust, and human connection in a world where every resource is precious, and emotions run deep.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 12/31/24

"Royal Pains" seasons 1-8

Leaving 1/1/25

"Jigsaw"

Leaving 1/3/25

"A.X.L."