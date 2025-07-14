Xmas in July gift ideas — get your shopping done early (and cheaply) with these 7 giftable Prime Day deals
Perfect your gift giving with these limited-time deals
Santa is coming… in precisely 163 days, that is. But before Santa can get his shorts on and deliver his presents for the ultimate Aussie summer Christmas, you may be thinking about doing some gift giving of your own — and snagging some bangin' Amazon bargains while you're at it.
In which case, celebrate Christmas in July this year and get ahead of the game with these 5 top gift ideas, courtesy of Amazon Prime Day. These deals make excellent gifts for nearly every age — including your grandparents — and could make for great additions to your own ever-growing wish list.
We know there's going to be at least one major sales event before December (hello, Black Friday 2025). However, there's no harm in grabbing some gifts now, especially since you have five months to make returns, exchanges or refunds. Also, it's a good idea to sign up for Amazon Prime if you haven't done so already. With a 30-day free trial for new members, you could always give it a go now and see if it's a subscription worth maintaining ahead of the next major Amazon sale — likely Prime Big Deal Days in October.
As for right now, though, you'll need to act fast to score these stellar steals below. These deals are set to expire tonight – at 11:59pm AEST on Monday, July 14.
Best Christmas in July Prime Day deals
Save 65% on this Ring Indoor camera bundle in White and Blush colourways this Prime Day. This bundle is perfect for your older relatives or parents who want to enhance their home security. You might need to explain how the Ring app and its subscription tiers work (and make sure they have a smart device to view their cloud or live HD footage from), but you can rest assured that their home will always be protected, even when they're away.
If they need outside surveillance, you could consider this Ring Battery Video Doorbell bundle with one indoor camera for AU$99.
We all have that one family member who always has their nose in a new book, so why not let them indulge in their reading fantasies with a new Kindle ereader this Christmas? Currently, the Kindle Paperwhite is down to its lowest price ever of AU$217 for Prime Day in July. We could see it come down further for Black Friday 2025, but if you don't want to wait that long, we'd suggest nabbing it now at this killer price.
You could also consider the Kindle Scribe, down to an all-time low of AU$449, that doubles as a notebook, complete with its own stylus pen.
If you're looking for a fun gift your kids will enjoy this Christmas, a Lego set is guaranteed to entertain them for hours on end. Right now, there's up to 40% off select Lego sets on its Amazon storefront, from a range of different franchises.
Some of my top gifting contenders include:
• Lego Botanicals Chrysanthemum Flower 10368: was AU$44.99 now AU$37.60 on Amazon
• Lego Ideas Disney Pixar Luxo Jr. 21357: was AU$109.95 now AU$79 at Amazon
• Lego Creator 3-in-1 Medieval Dragon 31161: was AU$89.99 now AU$63.20 on Amazon
• Lego Icons The Lord of the Rings: Barad-dûr 10333: was AU$699.99 now AU$664.99 on Amazon
As a hair tool reviewer, I couldn't go past picking this Revlon blowout brush for myself last year, and it has since become an integral part of my styling routine. It provides effortless, bouncy, frizz-free hair that lasts for days, and it comes in some seriously fun colourways. My personal favourite is Mint (which I happen to own), but this discount is exclusive to the black and pink option. If a family member needs a new hairstyler this Christmas, this Revlon deal shouldn't be dismissed.
There's never been a more perfect gift than a pair of Crocs, if you ask me. With up to 57% off select clogs, sandals, lined clogs and slippers, there's something for everyone (and every shoe-wearing activity) on Crocs' Amazon storefront.
Some of my top-rated pairs include:
• Crocs Platform Clog: was AU$99.99 now from AU$48.99 on Amazon
• Crocs Classic Clog: was AU$79.99 now from AU$39.99 on Amazon
• Crocs Classic Clog (seasonal colours): was AU$79.99 now from AU$37.99 on Amazon
• Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Cozzzy Slipper: was AU$84.99 now AU$37.05 on Amazon
If you've got a family member who's constantly on the go, be it commuting or travelling, there's no better accessory to have than a portable power bank for their devices. Our colleagues over at TechRadar give this INIU top marks in their best power banks guide, as it can fast charge a phone with ease, and still have extra juice left over.
Now, this is a gift that keeps on giving. Right now, when you purchase AU$200 or more in Amazon gift cards, you'll receive a AU$10 promo credit to spend at the retailer. So while you can give your giftee the best gift of all — and that's freedom of choice — you can also get a little cash back to put towards all those Amazon purchases you've had your eye on. What a win.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Lucy Scotting is a digital content writer for Tom’s Guide in Australia, primarily covering NBN and internet-related news. Lucy started her career writing for HR and staffing industry publications, with articles covering emerging tech, business and finance. In her spare time, Lucy can be found watching sci-fi movies, working on her dystopian fiction novel or hanging out with her dog, Fletcher.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.