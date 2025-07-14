Xmas in July gift ideas — get your shopping done early (and cheaply) with these 7 giftable Prime Day deals

Santa is coming… in precisely 163 days, that is. But before Santa can get his shorts on and deliver his presents for the ultimate Aussie summer Christmas, you may be thinking about doing some gift giving of your own — and snagging some bangin' Amazon bargains while you're at it.

In which case, celebrate Christmas in July this year and get ahead of the game with these 5 top gift ideas, courtesy of Amazon Prime Day. These deals make excellent gifts for nearly every age — including your grandparents — and could make for great additions to your own ever-growing wish list.

We know there's going to be at least one major sales event before December (hello, Black Friday 2025). However, there's no harm in grabbing some gifts now, especially since you have five months to make returns, exchanges or refunds. Also, it's a good idea to sign up for Amazon Prime if you haven't done so already. With a 30-day free trial for new members, you could always give it a go now and see if it's a subscription worth maintaining ahead of the next major Amazon sale — likely Prime Big Deal Days in October.

As for right now, though, you'll need to act fast to score these stellar steals below. These deals are set to expire tonight – at 11:59pm AEST on Monday, July 14.

Best Christmas in July Prime Day deals

Save AU$82 Kindle Paperwhite (16GB): was AU$299 now AU$217 at Amazon We all have that one family member who always has their nose in a new book, so why not let them indulge in their reading fantasies with a new Kindle ereader this Christmas? Currently, the Kindle Paperwhite is down to its lowest price ever of AU$217 for Prime Day in July. We could see it come down further for Black Friday 2025, but if you don't want to wait that long, we'd suggest nabbing it now at this killer price. You could also consider the Kindle Scribe, down to an all-time low of AU$449, that doubles as a notebook, complete with its own stylus pen.

Save AU$53.80 Revlon One-Step Volumiser 1.0: was AU$109 now AU$55.20 at Amazon As a hair tool reviewer, I couldn't go past picking this Revlon blowout brush for myself last year, and it has since become an integral part of my styling routine. It provides effortless, bouncy, frizz-free hair that lasts for days, and it comes in some seriously fun colourways. My personal favourite is Mint (which I happen to own), but this discount is exclusive to the black and pink option. If a family member needs a new hairstyler this Christmas, this Revlon deal shouldn't be dismissed.

Prime-only deal Save AU$21.50 INIU 22.5W power bank: was AU$46.99 now AU$25.49 at Amazon If you've got a family member who's constantly on the go, be it commuting or travelling, there's no better accessory to have than a portable power bank for their devices. Our colleagues over at TechRadar give this INIU top marks in their best power banks guide, as it can fast charge a phone with ease, and still have extra juice left over.