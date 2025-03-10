Disney Plus confirms ESPN coming on March 26

Price hikes and UFC fights are on the Mouse's agenda this month

Disney Plus logo with navy blue background and Pixar, Marvel, StarWars, NatGeo, Star and ESPN logo
(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Disney Plus has announced that ESPN will launch on March 26 for Australian and New Zealand subscribers, following a price hike announcement in February.

The integration was announced last month, after ESPN's successful debut on Disney Plus US at the end of 2024. Disney has confirmed that it will be available to Premium and Standard subscribers. It’ll be available alongside Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic content and, the expanded library under the Star, FX and Searchlight brands.

ESPN will tip off just in time to debut the NBA Playoffs in April, NCAA March Madness, and MLB Opening Day. Future events will include the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs and UFC Fight Night.

The sports hub will offer more than 10,000 hours of live sports on the ESPN and ESPN2 channels, including studio shows such as SportsCenter, The Pat McAfee Show, NBA Today, and First Take. In addition to live events, users can access on-demand replays and original shows including the library of 30 for 30 sports documentaries.

The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand VP and Managing Director Kylie Watson-Wheeler says the company is thrilled to bring a "compelling sports offering to Disney Plus subscribers", adding to the platform's existing catalogue.

"We’re excited to be further broadening ESPN’s audience across major international sports, kicking off with all the action of the NBA Playoffs as the league’s champions battle it out."

Price hikes coming into effect later this month

While a sports hub is a welcome addition to the all-inclusive streamer, subscribers are set to be slapped with a modest price hike as a result.

Standard subscriptions will bump from AU$13.99 to AU$15.99p/m and premium subscriptions will increase from AU$17.99p/m to AU$20.99p/m. On the other hand, annual subscriptions will rise from AU$139.99 to AU$159.99p/y and AU$179.99 to AU$209.99p/y, respectively. These upticks will roll over for all existing subscribers on March 26, 2025 — the same day that ESPN's hub comes into effect.

Disney previously noted the changes are to accommodate new content coming to the platform, so connecting these dots couldn't have been easier. And while we have yet to experience how ESPN actually plays into Disney's ever-expanding content lineup, it's hard to determine if the price changes will be worth it for every subscriber — especially if sports or commentary-related shows aren't up your alley.

Alongside Disney Plus, ESPN and its subsequent channels can be streamed on Kayo Sports.

