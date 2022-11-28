Wow! This huge 85-inch Samsung QLED TV is $700 off for Cyber Monday

The best Cyber Monday Deals include incredible offers on some of the most popular TVs. If you have been on the fence about getting one and missed Black Friday, don't worry, there's still time to bag some serious savings on top TV models.

Case in point: the Samsung QLED Q60B 85-inch TV is available for $1,597 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. This deal knocks off a huge $700 from its regular price of $2,297. This is the new 2022 model and is the lowest price we have seen for this TV which makes it worth highlighting. It is also a great price for a massive 85-inch TV, and is one of the best TV deals around right now.

(opens in new tab) Samsung QLED Q60B 85-inch TV: was $2,297 now $1,597 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

You can save $700 on the Samsung QLED Q60B TV with this deal and this is the lowest price we have ever seen for the 85-inch model. This is one of Samsung's latest QLED TVs and comes with Quantum Dot technology and the Tizen smart platform. It also brings multiple voice assistant support along with an immersive 3D sound experience.

It's worth noting that Best Buy also has a deal on this TV (opens in new tab), but Amazon shaves off a few extra dollars with its Cyber Monday sale so it's worth going there to get it.

If you are looking at a massive 85-inch screen, you will be hard pressed to find a better deal than this for a QLED TV. The Samsung QLED Q60B TV is the company's entry-level QLED in this year's line-up and brings a whole host of the latest smart TV features.

So whether you want to kick back and watch sports on this huge screen or use it for gaming, it brings the tech to do it all. It has a theater-like immersive experience with its large screen.

The Q60B TV uses quantum dot technology to display a wide range of colors and high contrast. In addition, it comes with 4K upscaling technology where everything on your screen is upgraded to 4K resolution thanks to the TV's processor.

In terms of design, this is one of the slimmest QLED TVs and looks really good in a living room. The TV also packs in multiple voice assistant support, Tizen smart platform and 3 HDMI slots for connectivity.

Gamers will enjoy this TV as it brings Xbox Game Pass with the TV itself so without a console you can access and play Xbox games. In fact, Samsung is offering 3 months of Game Pass free with the purchase of the TV.

Overall, if you are looking at a massive screen and want good resolution without a hefty price tag, this is a great deal to consider. And if you're leaning towards an OLED TV, then check out this 65-inch OLED TV that just shaved $700 off its price tag for Cyber Monday.

You can also find more savings on TVs in our our Cyber Monday TV deals live blog and more discounts on the hottest tech products in our Cyber Monday deals live blog.