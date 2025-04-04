No way! Amazon just slashed $500 off this 83-inch Samsung OLED TV — and the 77-inch is the same price

Get a big-screen Samsung OLED for so much less

Samsung S85D 4K OLED TV
Ever wanted to get yourself one incredible screen for the entertainment room? With big-screen TVs ever on the rise, now's the perfect time to get an XXL OLED you've been longing for and I think I've found the perfect TV deals that fit the bill.

Right now, you can get the 77-inch Samsung S85D OLED TV for just $1,997 at Amazon. While that might be one insane slashing, bringing the price down by 41%, you could pay just $2 more to get this 83-inch Samsung S85D OLED TV for $1,999 at Amazon.

Samsung 77" S85D OLED TV
Samsung 77" S85D OLED TV: was $3,399 now $1,997 at Amazon

Samsung's entry-level OLED for 2024 blends the many benefits of OLED display technology with an array of gaming features, all for a price that's lower than most TVs in its class. In addition to its incredible contrast and accommodating viewing angles, you're getting a full suite of HDMI 2.1-compatible inputs, a 120Hz native refresh rate and built-in smart features.

Samsung 83" S85D OLED TV
Samsung 83" S85D OLED TV: was $3,499 now $1,999 at Amazon

Samsung's entry-level OLED for 2024 blends the many benefits of OLED display technology with an array of gaming features, all for a price that's lower than most TVs in its class. In addition to its incredible contrast and accommodating viewing angles, you're getting a full suite of HDMI 2.1-compatible inputs, a 120Hz native refresh rate and built-in smart features.

Samsung makes some of the best OLED TVs in town and, although its S85D sits at the lowest tier in its 2024 TV lineup, there's still tons of flare on offer here.

With its 120Hz refresh rate and slew of HDR certifications, including HLG, HDR10, and HDR10+, the Samsung S85D OLED is perfect for everything from high-octane gaming to casual movie-going. It's even the perfect fit for the Nintendo Switch 2.

In our review of the S85D OLED TV, we couldn't get enough of its gaming prowess, marked by a low input latency and four HDMI 2.1 ports. That's not even mentioning the dedicated Gaming Hub, which nets you access to some of the best cloud gaming services like Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia GeForce Now.

Beyond its gaming chops, there's also bright spots in terms of its color handling. We measure this with the Delta-E score, with lowest being better and the S85D was awarded just 1.91. It could do better in the brightness department, with a low HDR luminance of just 684 nits, but OLEDs don't often get too bright to begin with.

I'm a big fan of Samsung displays. I personally own a 65-inch S90D OLED TV, but wish I could get it in a larger size. This proves the perfect deal for those looking to cash in on the big-screen craze and scoop up a TV upgrade worthy of investment, as Samsung has some of the best multi-view features in the market.

But if you don't see the size you like or maybe you'd like something a tad cheaper, there's a massive Best Buy weekend sale that's got tons of OLEDs and Mini-LED TV marked down at steep prices.

