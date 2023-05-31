Wow! LG C3 OLED crashes to a new lowest price ever at Amazon

Released earlier this year, the LG C3 OLED is the latest model in one of the most popular OLED TV series ever. It's only been on the market for a couple of months, but the wait for its first major discount is now over.

For a limited time, the LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for $1,695 at Amazon . That’s more than $200 off its full retail price of $1,899, and the lowest price we’ve ever spotted for this stunning television. It’s definitely one of the best TV deals you can get right now.

LG 55" C3 OLED TV: was $1,899 now $1,695 @ Amazon

The LG C3 OLED TV is the latest entry in one of the best OLED ranges ever, and this 55-inch model has just dropped to its lowest-ever price. This television combines remarkable image quality with a sleek design. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's one of the best TVs you can buy right now.

The LG C2 OLED had been a permanent fixture on our roundup of the best TVs until its predecessor came along and surpassed it. Put simply, the LG C3 OLED is an excellent television that makes a seriously compelling case for itself even at full price. Now with a $200 discount, it’s an even more tempting purchase, especially if you’re upgrading from a non-OLED TV.

In our LG C3 OLED review , we said: “The LG OLED evo C3 is loaded with features that make it ideal for watching — or playing — anything your heart desires. You can find TVs with better sound, but there aren’t many out there that offer you this much and perform at this level for the same price.” And we awarded it an Editor’s Choice seal of approval.

Most importantly, the LG C3 OLED delivers stunning visuals whatever you’re watching. In our testing, we were impressed with pretty much everything, from the LG C3’s ability to make vibrant colors pop as well making darker scenes more intense. And because this is a Smart TV, all the best streaming services are just a couple of clicks of the remote away.

The LG G3 OLED is also one of the best gaming TVs, offering several premium features and top-notch performance, especially on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The LG C3 sports a full suite of Game Optimizer features including Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and an Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). It’s also Nvidia G-Sync compatible, and it supports AMD FreeSync Premium. Plus; we measured just 9.1ms of lag time. And the refresh rate is set at smooth 120Hz.

The lack of an ATSC 3.0 turner for watching live 4K broadcasts is a disappointing omission, and the sound quality isn’t as strong as some of its rivals (a problem easily fixed with one of the best soundbars), but otherwise, the LG C3 OLED is an excellent TV with few noticeable faults. Don’t miss the chance to upgrade your home entertainment setup with a stunning LG OLED TV at a reduced cost.